The teams for round 16's Sunday matches are in

L-R: Andrew McGrath, Luke McDonald, Wil Powell. Pictures: AFL Photos

SKIPPER Andy McGrath headlines a list of four big-name inclusions for Essendon for its clash with North Melbourne on Sunday, while the Roos have rested former captain Luke McDonald among three changes.

Ladder leader Fremantle has also received a boost, recalling Sean Darcy for the clash with Gold Coast at the expense of Mason Cox.

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McGrath returns for the first time since suffering a broken jaw in round 11, with the Bombers also regaining Jye Caldwell, Isaac Kako and Darcy Parish.

Former top-10 picks Elijah Tsatas and Nik Cox have both been omitted, while Archie Roberts and Kyle Langford are sidelined through injury.

North Melbourne has recalled talls Wil Dawson and Callum Coleman-Jones to cover for injured ruck Tristan Xerri after the pair impressed at VFL level last week.

The Roos also welcome back young defender Josh Goater, who will play his first AFL game since round one, 2024 after two injury-interrupted seasons.

Taylor Goad (omitted) joins McDonald and Xerri on the sideline.

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Fremantle has reinstated Darcy to partner Luke Jackson in the ruck against the Suns, with Cox making way after nine games at his new club.

Darcy hasn't played since suffering a concussion in the Dockers' Gather Round win over Collingwood in round five. A calf strain during his recovery delayed his return, but the ruckman has spent the past three weeks building match fitness in the WAFL.

Gold Coast regains Wil Powell after missing a fortnight with a shoulder injury, while midfielder Ben Jepson returns to replace the suspended Sam Clohesy.

Charlie Ballard has also been recalled, with Daniel Rioli sidelined by injury and Oscar Adams omitted.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: W.Dawson, C.Coleman-Jones, J.Goater

Out: T.Xerri (jaw), L.McDonald (managed), T.Goad (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: A.McGrath, J.Caldwell, D.Parish, I.Kako

Out: A.Roberts (shoulder), K.Langford (quad), E.Tsatas (omitted), N.Cox (omitted)

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Darcy

Out: M.Cox (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: W.Powell, C.Ballard, B.Jepson

Out: S.Clohesy (suspension), D.Rioli (jaw), O.Adams (omitted)