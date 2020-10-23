THE 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Richmond and Geelong starts at 6.30pm AEST (7.30pm AEDT) on Saturday, October 24.

It will be the first night Grand Final and the first time the decider has been held outside of Melbourne, gracing the turf of Brisbane's Gabba.

The game will also be the first all-Victorian Grand Final since 2011, which is also the last time the Cats contested a decider.

Richmond is shooting for a third premiership in four seasons, and its second successive.

The Tigers, as the highest-ranked team, will wear their home guernsey and home shorts, while the Cats will wear their white shorts.

This year's decider is in safe hands with Matt Stevic preparing to umpire his seventh Grand Final in a row (and eighth overall) alongside fellow experienced field umpire Simon Meredith (sixth Grand Final) and Craig Fleer (first).

Tigers' speed a 'real threat', will Houli learn from Rich mistake? Ross Lyon and Nat Edwards break down what tactics to watch for in the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Starting times for those watching around Australia

AWST: 4.30pm – WA

ACST: 6pm – NT

AEST (local): 6.30pm – QLD

ACDT: 7pm - SA

AEDT: 7.30pm - VIC, NSW, TAS, ACT

Starting times for those watching around the world

United Kingdom: 9.30am, Saturday

Europe: 9.30am, Saturday (western); 11.30am, Saturday (eastern)

USA: 1.30am, Saturday (west coast); 4.30am, Saturday (east coast)

Dubai: 12.30pm, Saturday

New Zealand: 9.30pm, Saturday

Thailand: 3.30pm, Saturday

Japan: 5.30pm, Saturday

Bali: 4.30pm, Saturday

Who is performing at the Grand Final?

Rising rock trio DMA'S will headline a huge contingent of Australian artists to perform at this year's Grand Final.

The Sydney band has ascended into one of the country's leading acts after its 2014 debut hit single Delete.

Brisbane-based pop powerhouse Cub Sport will play in its own backyard, while Wolfmother lead singer Andrew Stockdale will also perform.

Brisbane's own Sheppard and Electric Fields featuring Thelma Plum and Busby Marou are also part of the line-up, as is the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, set to deliver a key performance on the biggest stage.

The acts will be split across pre-game and half-time slots to maximise the new entertainment format, with Sheppard taking the stage at the main break.

DMA'S Matt Mason, Tommy O'Dell and Johnny Took. Picture: Courtesy of Mushroom Events

How to follow the Grand Final on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

- Watch the big game on the AFL Live Official App

- Live coverage throughout the day including full match centre with all the stats and video highlights

- The latest weather information straight from the Bureau of Meteorology

- Latest pictures from our photographers

- All the news from the game including comprehensive match report, player ratings and in-depth interviews with players and coaches

What happens if scores are level at full-time?

1. There is a six-minute break

2. Teams change ends

3. Three minutes of additional time shall be played, plus time-on

4. At the end of the first additional time period, the siren will sound and teams will immediately change ends without a break

5. The ball will be bounced (or thrown up) in the centre and a further three minutes of play (plus time-on) will commence

6. At the conclusion of this period, the siren will sound and the team with the highest score is declared the winner

7. If scores are still tied, steps 2-7 are repeated until a result is determined.

Interchange cap: Clubs shall receive 10 interchanges for each two three-minute periods. Any leftover interchanges from each period of Additional Time would not carry over into a subsequent period.

Runners: Runners may access the playing arena after a goal or a significant stoppage in play (eg. a stretcher is called). Runners are also permitted to access the playing arena at the conclusion of each three minute (plus time-on) period of Additional Time as players are changing ends.

Drama aplenty in The Final Draw Watch the full film documenting the drama of the Collingwood-St Kilda Grand Final draw in 2010

Medal and Cup presenters

After winning the 2004 Norm Smith Medal as part of Port Adelaide's historic triumph, Byron Pickett will hand over the 2020 edition of the medal given to the player judged best on ground.

The Norm Smith Medal is traditionally presented by a previous winner, with Brisbane champion Simon Black doing the honours last year.

Black has been the Premiership Cup Ambassador in 2020.

Adelaide's dual premiership coach Malcolm Blight will present the Jock McHale Medal to the winning coach.

If Richmond wins then world No.1 tennis player Ash Barty will present the cup, while former Geelong captain Ian Nankervis has been chosen by the Cats should they win.

Premiership Cup Ambassador Simon Black with the 2020 trophy. Picture: AFL Photos

