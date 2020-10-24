Kyle and Josh Dunkley after the Western Bulldogs' win over Melbourne last year. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S pitch in luring Western Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley out of the club includes their interest in recruiting his brother, delisted Demon Kyle Dunkley.

The Bombers have put a lucrative long-term deal in front of the 2016 premiership player, who has two years to run on his deal with the Dogs.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

It has made Dunkley consider requesting a trade to Essendon but he has not yet told the club he wants to head to Tullamarine. The Dogs are adamant he will not be traded, with the star viewed as a key part of the club's future under coach Luke Beveridge.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Jezza deal 'domino effect' that could hamper Blues Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary with all the latest trade news

However AFL.com.au understands his decision in changing clubs has a family link, with the Bombers believed to have highlighted their interest in recruiting his younger brother Kyle as well.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Kyle was delisted by Melbourne this year after being selected in last year's mid-season draft. He is another bigger bodied midfielder, with the Bombers on the search for more midfield strength.

FOOTY'S MIRACLES ON DEMAND Enjoy the most Incredible Comebacks in AFL history, showing every goal from the most significant margin until the final siren Watch Now

Essendon is set for an ultra active off-season with Joe Daniher, Adam Saad and ORazio Fantasia quitting the club.

They have already won the race for Giants midfielder Jye Caldwell, who nominated them as his preferred new home, while they have plenty of salary cap space to throw at the older Dunkley.