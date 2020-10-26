Dustin Fletcher, James Hird, Gavin Wanganeen and Joe Misiti after Essendon's 1994 Fosters Cup win over Adelaide at Waverley Park. Picture: AFL Photos

SOME of the biggest names in Essendon's history will be elevated to Legend status in the club's Hall of Fame in 2021.

Gavin Wanganeen, Neale Daniher, Dustin Fletcher and Dr Bruce Reid have been unanimously nominated by the Bombers' Hall of Fame committee, with the quartet set to be honoured at next year's prestigious Hall of Fame event (a date is yet to be confirmed).

In a career littered with accolades, Wanganeen played 127 of his 300 games for Essendon. He's the only Bomber to have won a Brownlow Medal in a premiership season, with his 1993 triumph also making him the first Indigenous player to win the League's highest individual honour.

In an interview with Tony Armstrong, Gavin Wanganeen speaks about growing up at Essendon and his challenging transition out of football

Wanganeen retired as a member of the Essendon and Indigenous Teams of the Century and is a member of the AFL Hall of Fame.

Fletcher's career spanned a remarkable 23 seasons, and he is one of only four players in League history to have reached the 400-game milestone. The defender starred in a golden era of full-forwards to become a dual premiership player (1993, 2000) and 2000 Crichton medallist.

'Fletch' joins the 400-game club A look back at the remarkable career of Bomber Dustin Fletcher

Daniher made an immediate impact at Essendon when he burst on to the scene in 1979, winning the Bombers' best first-year player award and VFL recruit of the year.

He won the Bombers' 1981 best and fairest, represented Victoria in '80 and '81, and was a member of the club's '81-night premiership.

After 66 consecutive games for Essendon, Daniher was appointed by legendary coach Sheedy as the club's youngest captain in 1982, but devastating injuries cruelly interrupted his career. He rejoined the Bombers as an assistant coach to help steer the club to the 1993 flag, before a stint at Fremantle and then Melbourne as senior coach.

Throughout his battle with motor neurone disease (MND), Daniher has been colossal in his efforts to find a cure and change lives in the community.

The remarkable journey of Neale Daniher Kevin Sheedy on Neale Daniher's 'chase'

Reid has served at Essendon since 1982 treating countless players and their families. He was at the club during the controversial supplements scandal, however, was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Essendon conferred life membership upon him in 1994, and in 2010 the AFL, in recognition of his contribution to the League, honoured him with the Jack Titus Recognition of Service Award.