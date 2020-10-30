It's official: Zac Williams will play for Carlton in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

ZAC WILLIAMS is a Carlton player after Greater Western Sydney chose not to match the Blues' bid for the star restricted free agent.

The Giants will receive a first-round compensation pick in return, currently No.10.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

As revealed by AFL.com.au in August, the Blues have long been considered the frontrunners to land Williams during this year's free agency period and won a commitment from the talented 26-year-old last month.

He will now join Carlton on a lucrative six-year deal.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Zac Williams Enjoy the standout moments from the midfielder's career so far

Williams' arrival has been tipped to spark a hectic Trade Period for the Blues, with the club also set to land fellow speedster Adam Saad from the Bombers.

He is one of three Giants free agents expected to leave the club during the Trade Period, with Jeremy Cameron (Geelong) and Aidan Corr (North Melbourne) also set to be depart the club over the coming weeks.

OFFICIAL DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks ahead of the Trade Period

Jye Caldwell (Essendon), Jackson Hately (Adelaide) and Zac Langdon (West Coast) are also set to leave via trades.