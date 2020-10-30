FREMANTLE has added premiership playing and coaching experience to their ranks with Joel Corey joining the club as a development coach.



A three-time premiership player with Geelong with 276 games' experience, Corey joined the Western Bulldogs as a development coach following his retirement in 2013.



Corey was the Bulldogs stoppages and set plays coach in their 2016 premiership season and has switched between that role and a midfield coach role at the Bulldogs since then.



He joins former Bulldogs player Matthew Boyd as Fremantle's coaching additions ahead of the 2021 season, with Boyd taking on the role of assistant coach – defence.

