Jesse Hogan will move across the country from the Dockers to the Giants. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE Hogan will join Greater Western Sydney in the upcoming Trade Period after Fremantle agreed to trade the key forward.

The Dockers and Hogan agreed it was in his best interests to continue his career outside WA after a troubled two seasons that saw the 25-year-old play 19 games.

Hogan spent last week considering his future, while the Giants did their due diligence on the former Demon.

The Dockers released a statement on Monday confirming the Giants had agreed to contract Hogan, with the specific trade terms still to be confirmed.

"Following a series of discussions between the club, Jesse and his management it was mutually agreed that it was in Jesse’s best interests to further his playing career by moving away from WA," Bell said.

"While it is disappointing for both Fremantle and Jesse that, due to injury and other factors, he was unable to play at the level we all know he is capable of, all parties agree that in Jesse’s long-term interests the preferred option is for him to continue his career at a new club."

Hogan thanked the Dockers for giving him the opportunity to return to WA and be closer to family after a challenging end to his time at Melbourne.

A two-time leading goalkicker at Melbourne and the 2015 NAB AFL Rising Star, Hogan lost his father in 2017 and was himself diagnosed with testicular cancer later that year.

He took time away from the game this season to manage his mental health and has battled a serious navicular injury during his stay at the Dockers.

"I will be forever in debt to the club for the care and support they have provided for me in my time here," he said.

"They have always placed a priority on myself as a person first and now they allow me the option to move back interstate and on to another AFL club."

The Giants hold picks 10, 30, 43 and 51, with more assets on the way after the club matched Geelong's free agency offer for key forward Jeremy Cameron.

Hogan has one year remaining on a contract with the Dockers, who could pay a portion of his salary as part of the trade terms with GWS.

He joined the Dockers in a blockbuster deal in 2018 in exchange for picks No.6 and No.23, with the Dockers also receiving pick No.65.