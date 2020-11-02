COLLINGWOOD coach Nathan Buckley has hit out at the ongoing trade speculation around midfielder Adam Treloar, saying the constant "innuendo and rumour" is disrespectful to the player.

The Magpies are under salary cap pressure and trading Treloar would help clear money from their books, however, his contract expires at the end of 2025.

The star onballer's partner Kim Ravaillion is continuing her netball career in Queensland in 2021 and Treloar has been linked to Gold Coast - who have not completely ruled out the idea.

“Absolute fact”...news to me Sam.



The constant rumour and innuendo is disrespectful to Adam, the club and our supporters.



We’ll continue to communicate directly and sensitively with Adz and his management.



FYI, our leaders don’t sit on list management, it’s not their job. — Nathan Buckley (@ncb_cfc) November 2, 2020

Buckley took objection to a Trade Radio report on Monday that suggested he had called Treloar and told him that a group of senior players didn't want him (Treloar) around any more.

"Our leaders don't sit on list management, it's not their job," said Buckley.

It is understood Treloar is set to earn upwards of $800,000 per season on average over the next five years.

Rival clubs believe the Pies will be prepared to pay a portion of his salary for coming seasons.

While the Pies' ideal scenario would see Treloar move to Gold Coast in exchange for pick No.5, he is settled in Victoria and wants success – just as he did when leaving Greater Western Sydney at the end of 2015.

Suitors in Victoria are monitoring the Treloar situation. North Melbourne is the club with the most money to spend entering 2021 but it's not the window for success.

Essendon is also set to have a gaping hole in its salary cap, while Carlton has long been working towards opening cap space for 2021 after multiple years of underspend.