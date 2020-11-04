It's official: Zac Langdon will play for West Coast in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

WEST Coast has secured small forward Zac Langdon from Greater Western Sydney in the first deal of the 2020 Trade Period.

The Eagles sent pick No.54 to the Giants in exchange for the Claremont product, who departed after 31 games in three seasons.

It is expected pick No.54 will then be sent to Fremantle this Trade Period, combined with other late selections, in exchange for key forward Jesse Hogan.

Langdon was out of contract and requested a move home after struggling for senior opportunities this season, playing seven of a possible 18 games and kicking just two goals.

The mature-age recruit had enjoyed an excellent debut season in 2018, kicking 21 goals in as many games.

He will add depth to the Eagles' small forward stocks, which have been hit by the provisional suspension to Willie Rioli and premiership forward Daniel Venables' health struggles.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Zipping Zac creates his own space Zac Langdon gathers the balls, explodes forward and kicks the goal

West Coast list manager Darren Glass said the club looked forward to welcoming Langdon, who will start pre-season training with the club's first-to-fourth-year players next month.

"We are very pleased to secure Zac after he signalled his desire to return home to Western Australia," Glass said.

"Our club tracked Zac closely before he was drafted in 2017 and he has shown he can apply excellent forward pressure and hit the scoreboard at AFL level.

"He is also an elite runner and we feel he will add skill and speed to our attacking mix. We are confident that Zac’s best footy is still ahead of him."

GWS football manager Jason McCartney said the club had come to a "mutually beneficial" trade with the Eagles and wished Langdon and his fiancé Eli all the best for their future.

Langdon is one of several Giants who will depart the club this off-season.

Star forward Jeremy Cameron has requested a move to Geelong, while Aidan Corr and Zac Williams have already departed to North Melbourne and Carlton respectively.

Young midfielders Jye Caldwell (Essendon) and Jackson Hateley (Adelaide) are seeking trades.

The Giants have come to an agreement with Fremantle to contract key forward Hogan, with the terms of that trade still to be finalised.

GWS holds picks 10, 30, 43, 51, 54, 73 and 87.

West Coast, which traded significant future assets to secure star midfielder Tim Kelly last year, holds 33, 59 and 90.