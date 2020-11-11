It's official: Nakia Cockatoo will play for Brisbane in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

BRISBANE has signed injury-plagued Geelong forward Nakia Cockatoo.

The former No.10 draft pick moves to the Lions in exchange for a future third-round selection that is tied to Melbourne.

Brisbane has a terrific recent record in turning around the careers of players troubled by injury, including Cockatoo's former Geelong teammate Lincoln McCarthy.

McCarthy had played just 29 senior games for the Cats in seven seasons before heading north at the end of 2018.

He has since played 41 of a possible 43 since joining the Lions.

Cockatoo will be hoping for similar results, having not played an AFL match since 2018, plagued by persistent hamstring problems.



The 24-year-old has played just 34 games in six seasons.

Cockatoo is well aware of Brisbane's exemplary medical history, as he and McCarthy share the same manager.

He said he was thrilled to make the move north for a fresh start.

"I'm over the moon, there's been a bit of a wait so when I got the call that it was going ahead it was a great feeling,'' he said.

"I've spoken to 'Fages' a bit and I'm really excited by where the club is heading and the opportunity for me up there.

"I'd like to thank Geelong, I'm so grateful for the opportunity they gave me, coming from a little town called Humpty Doo, to live out my childhood dream of playing AFL, I can't thank them enough.

"But now I'm a Brisbane Lion and I can't wait to get stuck into training with the boys.''

Cockatoo's stunning solo effort Geelong's Nakia Cockatoo produces an incredible goal at Domain Stadium

Brisbane has also had success with Luke Hodge, Grant Birchall and Callum Ah Chee after question marks lingered over their bodies.

The Lions see Cockatoo as another powerful, versatile player to add to their mix, capable of playing anywhere from half-back to half-forward.

His signature comes on the back of acquiring Joe Daniher via free agency.