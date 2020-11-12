It's official: Orazio Fantasia will play for Port Adelaide in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

ORAZIO Fantasia has got his wish and will play for Port Adelaide, 12 months after he first asked to be traded back to South Australia.

Port managed to strike a deal with Essendon in the final 15 minutes of Trade Period.

Port gets Fantasia and pick No.73, while the Bombers get a second-round selection, currently pick No.29, and a future third-round selection in return.

Fantasia adds to a potent small forward brigade.

After being selected by Essendon with the 55th pick in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft, Fantasia played 80 games in the red and black, kicking 111 goals.

Port's football manager Chris Davies said Fantasia would make their team better.



"We know his speed, skill and goal sense will add to our forward mix, and his availability in the front half will allow us to give more midfield minutes to some of our younger players like Zak Butters and Connor Rozee," Davies said.







"He has had some injury issues in recent years, but we back our medical and high-performance teams to get him back to full fitness and playing some strong, Port Adelaide football over the coming years."



His addition adds to that of Aliir Aliir during the Trade Period.