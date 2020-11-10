It's official! Braydon Preuss will be a Giant in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAYDON Preuss will look to kickstart his career at a third AFL club after joining Greater Western Sydney on Tuesday.

Melbourne traded the former North Melbourne big man to the Giants in exchange for pick No.31, despite having two years to run on a contract.

Preuss should finally get the opportunity to lead the ruck after spending his career so far as a back-up to Todd Goldstein and Max Gawn.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dogs get a 'steal', Eagles' stumbling block, Adam's big decision Nathan Schmook and Mitch Cleary answer all your questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

The 25-year-old requested a move in search of more opportunities and settled on GWS after interest from Sydney, which is also chasing a ruckman and looks set to land Eagle Tom Hickey.

TRADE TRACKER All the deals as they drop

Melbourne general manager of football Josh Mahoney said the Demons were pleased to help Preuss get to a club where he could develop as the No.1 ruckman.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Monster tackle from Preuss stops Docker in his tracks Melbourne's Braydon Preuss chases down Nathan Wilson in a great rundown tackle

"Braydon has grown enormously since joining the club at the end of 2018," Mahoney said.

"He's worked closely with Max Gawn and Greg Stafford, which has helped him feel ready to take on the No.1 ruck role at GWS.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

"We were happy to work out a trade to get him there and wish him all the best for the future."

Preuss launched his career at North Melbourne but managed just eight games in four seasons as back-up to Goldstein.

TURN IT ON Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blog FROM 7am-7pm AEDT

He was traded to the Demons hoping to play alongside Gawn but eventually found himself playing second fiddle once more.

The Queenslander has signed a three-year deal with the Giants.

"We were in the market for a ruckman and earmarked Braydon very early as someone who could add significantly to our list," football manager Jason McCartney said.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

"We were thrilled that he chose the Giants for the next chapter of his career and it's a great endorsement for our club.

"Braydon has had a tremendous apprenticeship under star rucks Todd Goldstein and Max Gawn and is ready to take his game to the next level."