JAMIE Macmillan is looking forward to getting his feet under the desk as North Melbourne's newly appointed AFL football operations manager.

After 167 games, the 29-year-old had no hesitation in joining the football operations team having already completed an internship with the football department to gain experience for his post-football career.

"It's exciting and something that in the back-end of my career, I realised I was passionate about and I wanted to get in to," Macmillan told NMFC.com.au.

"I've always had a keen interest in the operational side of football, particularly over the last three-to-four years.

"As much as I've absolutely loved playing, I thoroughly enjoyed the internship I completed with our football operations team, the internal working groups I have been involved in (including Gender Equality and AFLW), along with my university studies. I am looking forward to putting all my learnings into practice."

A member of the club's leadership group for six seasons, and AFLPA Board member, Macmillan has completed a Bachelor of Commerce (Majoring in Finance and Economics) at The University of Melbourne and fits the role perfectly with his intricate knowledge of the pressures on players and their various needs.

"Not only has Jamie shown tremendous potential through his work experience at the club, but his experiences as a senior player will be invaluable for our football operations team," North head of football operations Laura Kane said.

"Following a formal interview process, it was clear Jamie's skills and experience were best suited to the role."