Matthew Parker kicks at St Kilda training in May. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has delisted energetic forward Matty Parker.

The 24-year-old took an unusual path to the AFL, going from amateur footy in Western Australia to playing for South Fremantle in the WAFL and eventually being snapped up by the Saints with pick 47 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

Parker instantly made a name for himself with his high-leaping, high-energy game, kicking two goals from 17 disposals on debut against Gold Coast in the opening round of the 2019 season.

He played 17 games that year, kicking 16 goals, before ankle surgery brought a temporary halt to his season.

The mature-age recruit played two games in 2020, including the upset win over ladder leading Port Adelaide.

Parker takes a sensational screamer Matthew Parker takes a brilliant mark then slots the goal

"This was a really difficult decision to make,” St Kilda's head of list management, James Gallagher, said.

"Matty has such an incredible spirit and it's easy to see why he was so quickly embraced by Saints fans.

"Unfortunately, the situation we find ourselves in demands tough choices, and this was one of them."

Parker joins Doulton Langlands, Ryan Abbott, Jack Bell, Jack Mayo, Logan Austin and retiree Nathan Brown in the initial group of changes to the Saints.