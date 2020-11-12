Trade raid: Magpie speedsters Jaidyn Stephenson and Atu Bosenavulagi are heading to North Melbourne. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD hopes a fresh start at a new club will help Jaidyn Stephenson "rediscover his game" after trading the 21-year-old and Atu Bosenavulagi to North Melbourne on Thursday.

The Kangaroos gave up two second-round picks (No.26 and 33) as well as a future fourth-round selection, receiving the two players and pick No.39 in return.

Stephenson, 21, won the Rising Star award in his debut 2018 season, playing all 26 games including the Grand Final and booting 38 goals along the way.

He was taken with pick No.6 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, but has been squeezed out of the Magpies while under contract amid a salary cap squeeze.

Jaidyn Stephenson speaks exclusively to Trade Radio after Collingwood traded him to North Melbourne

Collingwood said there was a mutual agreement with Stephenson that a fresh start would help him reach his potential.

"Jaidyn lit our attack - and the game - up for a time and we hope he can recapture that form. We wish both players well," Collingwood list manager Ned Guy said.

"We hold the view that this year’s draft represents an opportunity to bring some excellent talent into the program. This deal improves significantly our ability to do that."

Stephenson had a delayed start to 2020, suffering a bout of glandular fever and kicking 14 goals in 14 games.

Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

He was suspended for the last 10 games of the 2019 season for betting on AFL games involving the Magpies.

North Melbourne list manager Glenn Luff said Stephenson would be an important player in the club's future as it rebounds under a new coach.

“He fits into what we’re building here at Arden St and will add flare to our game," Luff said.

"We firmly believe he will grow even more under our program and be a really important player for us into the future."

Atu Bosenavulagi in action against Hawthorn. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Luff said 20-year-old Bosenavulagi would bring speed and power to the Kangaroos' attack.

Bosenavulagi, who was recruited as a Collingwood Next Generation Academy player, made his debut in round six this year and played three games.

"We see a role for Atu in our forward line and believe his best footy is ahead of him," Luff said.