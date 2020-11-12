Paddy McCartin after another concussion injury in the pre-season competition of 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has confirmed it will not pursue former No.1 pick Paddy McCartin, who is hoping to reignite his career after a season out of the AFL because of concussion issues.

The Blues' decision leaves Sydney as the ex-Saint's most likely home in 2021 if he is given a second AFL chance after his career stalled after 35 games in five luckless seasons.

The Swans have held discussions with McCartin but have been unable to commit to a position on the 24-year-old due to ongoing uncertainty around list sizes for next season.

McCartin, who was the first player picked in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft, has an existing connection to the Swans, where his brother Tom has spent the past three seasons.

Carlton list boss Nick Austin told Trade Radio on Thursday the Blues would not pursue McCartin for a senior or rookie list spot.

He said a decision either way on McCartin had been unrelated to Charlie Curnow's latest knee injury, which will sideline the exciting forward for the start of next season.

McCartin's future will likely become clearer once clubs know how many list spots they will have available.

The Swans' need to add to their forward stocks and the presence of McCartin's brother at the club will be factor in the their decision-making.

Meanwhile, the Blues confirmed small forward Eddie Betts would play on in 2021 after signing a one-year deal.