Jordan Gallucci has been delisted by Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has made a further three list changes following the Trade Period.

Jordan Gallucci, Myles Poholke and Ben Crocker were all delisted on Friday.

Gallucci played 27 games for the Crows after being selected with pick No.15 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, but had his entire 2020 wiped out by a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Poholke, who was taken in the same draft at pick No.44, played 16 AFL games across four seasons.

Crocker arrived at West Lakes as a rookie last year and played seven senior games.

"Jordan, Myles and Ben have all made important contributions during their time with the football club and can be proud of how they have carried themselves," list manager Justin Reid said.

"We wish them all the very best for the future."

Adelaide has now made 10 changes to their playing list ahead of season 2021 following September’s list changes, Bryce Gibbs’ retirement and the departure of Rory Atkins, Brad Crouch and Kyle Hartigan during the recent free agency and Trade Period.

The Crows currently hold picks 1, 9, 22, 23, 40, 56, 66, 80 in next month's NAB AFL Draft.

They are also committed to recruiting Greater Western Sydney midfielder Jackson Hately via the pre-season draft.

Meanwhile, veteran David Mackay will play on next year after signing a one-year contract extension.

Mackay has played 230 AFL games since making his debut in 2008.