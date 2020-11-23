JACK Newnes and Robbie Gray both wrote their names in AFL folklore with after-the-siren matchwinners in the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership season.
Relive the closing stages of those nailbiters and EVERY other thriller from this season in ON DEMAND now.
This is a must-watch episode of The Best Of - which is the cream of the season's crop all in one place through fast-paced compilations.
Check out this episode and more in ON DEMAND now.
ON DEMAND NOW
Relive the edge of your seat games decided by less than a kick from the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership seasonWATCH NOW