ST KILDA has made a further list change with endurance machine Ed Phillips not offered a contract for 2021.

The 22-year-old joins Matty Parker, Doulton Langlands, Ryan Abbott, Jack Bell, Jack Mayo, Logan Austin and retiree Nathan Brown in the changes made to the Saints' list following the 2020 season.

Phillips, the brother of new Hawk Tom, joined the club via pick No.56 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.

WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings

He played 15 games, including four this year, since debuting against Fremantle in round eight, 2018.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hot Phillips bags two in a minute St Kilda fight back with two quick goals from Ed Phillips

"It was a really hard conversation to have," head of list management James Gallagher said.

"It's been a theme throughout this off-season, but unfortunately due to the situation our industry finds itself in, tough calls must be made.

"Ed has been a pleasure to have at the club for the past few years. He’s extremely hardworking, dedicated and always looking for ways to help those around him.

"I have no doubt he has big things ahead of him and we wish him all the best with whatever comes next."