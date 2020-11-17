GEELONG has confirmed contract extensions for veteran duo Zach Tuohy and Rhys Stanley.

Tuohy, who turns 31 next month, has signed a two-year extension after another strong season that saw him move out of customary position in defence to play a variety of roles up the ground.

Stanley committed to his one-year deal earlier in the season. He missed 10 games through injury in 2020, but showed his value with a number of impressive performances as the No.1 ruck.

"Both Rhys and Zach have become key parts of our team over the years and we are pleased they will be continuing with us," general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"We believe they will help us to continue to challenge for finals and a premiership. Both are great around the club and influential in the community. They are proud to be Geelong players."

The announcement follows news of Brandan Parfitt's two-year extension on Monday, while Tom Hawkins' new deal is expected to be confirmed soon as well.