MELBOURNE has delisted tall defender Oscar McDonald after six seasons and 81 games for the club.

Young defender Aaron Nietschke, who has undergone two knee reconstructions in his two years at the Demons, has also been delisted but the club has committed to re-drafting him in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

McDonald, 24, was a key part of Melbourne's defence during the barnstorming run to the 2018 preliminary final but has found himself behind star backline recruits Steven May and Jake Lever in the past two years.

He played 60 games across the 2016-18 seasons but just 19 matches since.

"Oscar has been a popular member of the footy club over the past six years and we would like to thank him for his valuable contributions," Melbourne's general manager of football, Josh Mahoney, said.

"Letting players go at this time of the year is always challenging, but we wish Oscar all the best for the future."

Nietschke, 20, hasn't had a chance to display his abilities since joining the club with pick No.53 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, twice suffering a serious knee injury that needed a full reconstruction.

" [Aaron] is a great character who has stayed involved in the program, assisting with coaching last season, and we think he has the potential to be a very good player in the future," Mahoney said of Nietschke.