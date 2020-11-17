Matthew Suckling has been delisted by the Dogs. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs trio Jackson Trengove, Matt Suckling and Callum Porter have all been delisted.

The Bulldogs made the latest changes to their 2021 playing list following the completion of the Trade Period.

Suckling, 32, spent five seasons at Whitten Oval, playing 76 games and kicking 34 goals after crossing from Hawthorn, where he was a dual premiership player over 102 matches.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Striding Suckling on the end of a perfect delivery Laitham Vandermeer provides a perfectly-weighted ball for Matthew Suckling to mark and goal

Trengove, 30, played 33 games for the Bulldogs over the last three years, including one game in 2020. He crossed to the Kennel at the end of 2017, after eight seasons and 153 games with Port Adelaide.

Porter, 21, played his sole game for the club in round eight this season, after arriving with pick 74 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft.

WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings

"These are difficult decisions to make, because we're dealing with quality individuals who cannot be questioned for their hard work and dedication," said Bulldogs' general manager of List and Recruiting, Sam Power.

"They represented the club with pride and gave their all, and we are grateful for their efforts.

"We wish them every success for whatever their futures hold, and they know they are always welcome back at the club."

The Bulldogs farewelled Billy Gowers, Fergus Greene and Brad Lynch prior to the Trade Period, while Tory Dickson announced his retirement in September.