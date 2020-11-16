GEELONG has confirmed a two-year contract extension for young midfielder Brandan Parfitt.

The 22-year-old was reportedly targeted by Greater Western Sydney during trade discussions for Jeremy Cameron, but he had no intentions of departing the Cattery.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

His new deal was made official on Monday and will take him through until the end of the 2022 season.

Parfitt established himself in Geelong's strong midfield with his 107 tackles, ranked the second most across the AFL in 2020.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Yokayi Footy: The gun Cat who didn't want anyone at the draft Brandan Parfitt met draft day with some uncertainty he has played finals every year since.

"Brandan is an integral part of our future, so we're pleased to have secured him until the end of 2022," General Manager of Football Simon Lloyd said.

"Since arriving at the club, he has developed into one of the club's most versatile players and we are excited to see where he can take his game in the next two seasons.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

"Brandan displays the values we aspire to live by and is part of a nucleus of young players that represent an exciting future for the Geelong Football Club."

New deals for Coleman medallist Tom Hawkins and Zach Tuohy are expected to follow, while Lachie Henderson and Quinton Narkle are among those without a deal.