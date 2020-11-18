Tune in for the latest episode of Road to the Draft with Nat Edwards and Callum Twomey. Picture: AFL Media

WHAT is Sydney's plan with pick No.3 at this year's NAB AFL Draft?

Swans list and recruiting boss Kinnear Beatson reveals the club's ideas for the prized pick when he joins this week's Road to the Draft podcast.

PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey's latest rankings

Beatson discusses the players in the mix, the Swans' list needs and whether Sydney could place a bid on potential top choice Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, while also dissecting the Swans' Academy pair Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden ahead of next month's draft.

Sydney Academy members Errol Gulden and Braeden Campbell celebrate a goal during the Northern Academy Series in August. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh from the Trade Period, Beatson gives his views on the Swans' transactions, their interest in former Bomber and new Lion Joe Daniher and if Sydney will pursue former No.1 pick Paddy McCartin as a recruit.

This week's episode guide…

1:10 – Swans general manager of recruiting and list strategy Kinnear Beatson explains the club's Trade Period transactions.

3:25 – What happened with Joe Daniher this year after the Swans' attempts to lure him to the club in 2019?

5:45 – Who will the Swans select at pick No.3? Beatson discusses the players in the mix for the top choice.

11:00 – Where are bids going to come for Sydney's Academy players?

15:30 – Beatson gives his view on how the bidding system should be altered.

20:25 – How the Swans recruiters worked through the COVID-19 landscape and found new ways to scout players.

26:45 – Will the Swans look to bring in former No.1 pick Paddy McCartin to join brother Tom at the club?

28:15 – Beatson gives his take on Sydney's timeline back into finals contention.

29:30 – How a group of plovers halted a father-son selection's time trial.