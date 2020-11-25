THE WESTERN Bulldogs have cut three more players ahead of the AFL's first list lodgement deadline - and all three might end up back on the club's list in 2021.

Roarke Smith, Ben Cavarra and Will Hayes were all delisted on Wednesday and the club confirmed it would re-draft Smith in December's draft period.

The door isn't closed on Cavarra and Hayes' stints at the Kennel, either, with the Dogs considering adding the pair to the rookie list for next season.

Smith, 24, played six AFL games in 2020, including the last four in a row, while Cavarra (three career games) and Hayes (11) both joined the club as mature-age draftees at the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

"Roarke showed some really promising signs during 2020, especially late in the year where he played the last four games including our elimination final," Bulldogs list boss Sam Power said.

"At his best, we believe he can be an important player for us and we have committed to re-drafting him next month.

"Every club has had to make difficult decisions around their playing group this off-season due to the changes in list sizes and we have certainly found ourselves in that position.

"Ben and Will are both great characters and have shown they can have an impact at senior level.

"With the AFL's introduction of the new rookie rule, we will consider our options as to whether we will put Ben and Will on the rookie list for 2021."