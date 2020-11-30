The media follows Elijah Taylor as he leaves the Perth Magistrates Court in September. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has parted ways with first-year forward Elijah Taylor as he awaits sentencing for an aggravated assault charge, declaring his actions could "not be reconciled".

Taylor, who was stood down by the Swans in September, pleaded guilty to an assault charge arising from an incident in a hotel and is due to appear in court on December 2 for sentencing.

The 19-year-old was accused by his former partner of assault in September, with the allegations made on social media.

He had already been suspended for the remainder of the season when he was stood down after sneaking his then partner into the club's quarantine hub in Perth.

Young Swan Elijah Taylor outside a WA police station in September, 2020. Picture: Screenshot

"The situation Elijah and the club has found itself in is deeply regrettable," Sydney executive general manager Charlie Gardiner said in a statement.

"Elijah has made some very poor decisions which have led us to this point, and he acknowledges that.

"This is certainly not a position we have arrived at lightly, however Elijah’s actions could not be reconciled."

Elijah Taylor warms up during the round seven clash between Sydney and Gold Coast at the SCG on July 18, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Gardiner said the decision had been made in consultation with Taylor's management and the AFL players Association.

"This has been an incredibly difficult situation for Elijah, his family, and those involved," he said.

"We are keen to see Elijah receive ongoing education and support in the hope that he can mature and learn from this experience, make better decisions in the future, and take steps towards rebuilding his career."

Our view is clear and unequivocal – violence against women is never OK in any circumstance – ever - Gillon McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan's released a statement when Taylor's charge first arose condemning any violence against women.

"Violence against women in any form is abhorrent and we strongly condemn it," McLachlan said.

"Our view is clear and unequivocal – violence against women is never OK in any circumstance – ever."

Taylor was taken with pick 36 at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft. He played four games this season.