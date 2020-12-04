ENJOY these little pieces of gold that made us fall in love with footy.
From the raucous reception for journeyman Matt Spangher on Grand Final day, to the G-Train on the charge, or a Flyin' Ryan hanger, they're the players that have us high-fiving mates and wanting more. These are the quirky, the alternative, the ultimate showmen who the fans just find a way to idolise.
START STREAMING NOW Greatest Cult Figures is here
You don't need to be one of the greats of the game to be a worthy member of this exclusive club of Cult Figures, but you need to have something a little different.
Check it out, and all of our great content in AFL ON DEMAND. Start binge-watching today.
ON DEMAND NOW
The game's alternative and ultimate showmen turn it on in this jaw-dropping, must-watch highlights seriesWatch Now