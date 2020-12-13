ADELAIDE youngster Josh Worrell has fallen foul of the law after being caught with a low level of alcohol in his system while driving.

Worrell, the No.28 pick from the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, was stopped by police in Adelaide's western suburbs at about 9am ACDT on Sunday after staying overnight at a teammate's house.

The 19-year-old, who holds a probationary driver's licence, was found to have a low-level prescribed concentration of alcohol in his blood (0.056).

Under South Australia's laws, it's illegal for probationary drivers to have any alcohol in their system.

Worrell was also issued with an expiation notice for using his mobile phone while driving.

Adelaide's head of football Adam Kelly said while it was a police matter, the club would consider enforcing its own sanction.

"Josh is disappointed and rightfully so as this behaviour is clearly a breach of our standards and those of the community," Kelly said.