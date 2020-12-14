CARLTON'S big-name pair of recruits, Adam Saad and Zac Williams, have joined the club's fresh draftees and the first-to-fourth-year players in a sweltering session at Ikon Park on Monday.

Saad and Williams, who will add some zip to Carlton's defence and midfield in 2021, along with Liam Jones, Ed Curnow and Mitch McGovern, were among the seasoned Blues on the track.

Carlton recruit Zac Williams at training on Monday. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Coach David Teague was pleased with the state of the club's training group early in their pre-season build-up.

He was particularly enthused by the presence of the more experienced players, who don't have to join the main training group until early January as part of the modified pre-season agreed with the AFL after the COVID-interrupted season.

"They’ve been really good across the program, they haven’t been to every session but most of them are turning up and I just think it shows where they’re at,” Teague said.

"It shows their care, and to get better, you need to work hard and our guys have come back in really good condition and they’re out there training.

"I'm really pleased at the way the players have approached it.”

Former No.1 draft pick Jacob Weitering, who enjoyed his best AFL season in 2020, was in eye-catching shape at Ikon Park, showing off the fruits of his off-season workouts with a broader, stronger-looking frame.