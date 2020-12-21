THE FIXTURE for the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been released.

Play twice: Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, West Coast

First four: Geelong (H), Sydney (A), Gold Coast (H), North Melbourne (A)

Last three: Port Adelaide (H), Melbourne (A), North Melbourne (H)

Bye: Round 14

What the club says: "It's obviously a different fixture with clarity given only for the first six rounds but we are thrilled to kick off the season in front of our members and fans. After finishing bottom last year, we acknowledge the fixture is reflective of your on-field performances and impacts your chances of being given marquee time slots and your requests granted. We now have the chance to exceed expectations, as well as play a brand of football that makes our members and fans proud, and hopefully be rewarded." - CEO Andrew Fagan

Play twice: Collingwood, Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast, Richmond

First four: Sydney (H), Geelong (A), Collingwood (H), Western Bulldogs (A)

Last three: Fremantle (H), Collingwood (A), West Coast (H)

Bye: Round 13

What the club says: "We've got a great home fixture but also return to Victoria for seven games next year and we're really excited to get back playing in front of our Victorian fans. "Then off the back of so much football being played in Queensland in 2020 we really hoped that there would be some exciting matches up here for 2021 and this fixture has delivered. We saw crowds flock to The Gabba with the return of Easter Thursday in 2019 and we know members and supporters will get behind us at these games and pack the stands. We're at the point now where you really have to make sure you’re a member to guarantee a seat, especially at those big games, so I would encourage everyone to jump on and grab a membership to ensure you don’t miss out." - Lions CEO Greg Swann

Play twice: Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast, GWS Giants, Port Adelaide

First four: Richmond (A), Collingwood (H), Fremantle (H), Gold Coast (A)

Last three: Gold Coast (H), Port Adelaide (A), GWS Giants (H)

Bye: Round 13

What the club says: "In addition to the massive season opener, we cannot wait for that first home game, to see the MCG in a sea of Navy Blue against the Magpies for what will be a special night for our football club, as all of us come together again for the first time. We have set an ambitious target to reach 80,000 members in 2021 – more than a 15 per cent increase on last year. However, we are confident we will achieve that give the incredible support our members have shown and continue to show us this year. Today's fixture announcement has our club back in some big games to start the season, as well as a mixture of afternoon and evening timeslots, which is terrific value for the 62,670 Bluebaggers who have already signed on for next season – we cannot wait to see them all at the footy next year. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Travis Auld, Marcus King and their team at the AFL for their efforts in putting together a fixture under a truly unique set of circumstances. Our Club has been given a chance in the opening weeks of the season to showcase our improvement and we look forward to taking that opportunity with both hands." - CEO Cain Liddle

Play twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Essendon, Port Adelaide, West Coast

First four: Western Bulldogs (H), Carlton (A), Brisbane (A), GWS Giants (H)

Last three: Hawthorn (A), Brisbane (H), Essendon (A)

Bye: Round 14

Play twice: Collingwood, GWS Giants, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Sydney

First four: Hawthorn (H), Port Adelaide (A), St Kilda (H), Sydney (A)

Last three: Western Bulldogs (A), Gold Coast (A), Collingwood (H)

Bye: Round 13

What the club says: "We are really pleased to kick off our 2021 season with a Saturday night clash time in prime time against our arch rivals in the Hawks. Pending capacity limits at Marvel Stadium, our members will have priority access as we welcome back Melbourne-based crowds for the first time since 2019. And for those who can't make it, the game will be showcased on free-to-air television thanks to Channel Seven. We travel interstate three times in the first five rounds, which is again an opportunity to play in front of our New South Wales and South Australian Bombers fans, and, of course, return to Queensland after our stint there in 2020. We understand the need for the floating fixture between rounds seven and 23, and will continue to provide our members the necessary communication relating to these games and timings as the details come to hand in 2021." - CEO Xavier Campbell

Play twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Hawthorn, Sydney, West Coast

First four: Melbourne (A), GWS Giants (H), Carlton (A), Hawthorn (H)

Last three: Brisbane (A), West Coast (H), St Kilda (A)

Bye: Round 14

What the club says: "Our annual Len Hall Tribute Game against North Melbourne is a clear stand out from our opening block of fixtures. We’re excited this year’s game falls on the eve of Anzac Day and we can’t wait to once again see our players, members and supporters do justice to the occasion. As a result of our request to the AFL to play our annual Len Hall Tribute Game that weekend, we will once again travel in round one and play our first home game in round two against GWS on Sunday 28 March. While we have two Sunday afternoon games at home in rounds two and four, the floating fixture between rounds seven and 23 means we have the opportunity to secure some prime-time time slots for our remaining games at Optus Stadium later in the season. We are especially excited about having the chance to host the reigning premiers Richmond in round 20 as well as the likes of Carlton, Geelong, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium. We are pleased for our players and staff that having back-to-back home games in rounds 12 and 13 before the bye in round 14, means players will be able to enjoy a three-week break without travel mid-season. As expected, our fixture does pose some challenges with 10 interstate trips. However, as our players and football department showed in 2020, I am confident we will put ourselves in a position to play our best football in any scenario, whether that be at home or away." - CEO Simon Garlick

Play twice: Brisbane, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda

First four: Adelaide (A), Brisbane (H), Hawthorn (H), Melbourne (A)

Last three: GWS Giants (H), St Kilda (H), Melbourne (H)

Bye: Round 12

What the club says: "This fixture is good in just about every way. We are optimistic that we will be able to welcome our members and supporters back to games, and they will be in for some great contests. We are particularly excited to host Essendon at GMHBA Stadium for the first time in 28 years as part of the Powercor Country Festival. We also see a great mix of strong Victorian and interstate clubs coming to GMHBA Stadium, and we will host the traditional Easter Monday contest at the MCG against the Hawks. Our Sir Doug Nicholls round game against Collingwood in round 11 will be a huge contest. We recognise that this fixture is different with only the opening six rounds locked in. Ideally we would have a traditional fixture with all games times confirmed, we understand the AFL’s wish for flexibility. We will ensure all of our members and supporters are kept up to date in terms of scheduling so they can plan ahead." - CEO Brian Cook

Play twice: Brisbane, Carlton, North Melbourne, Sydney, Western Bulldogs

First four: West Coast (A), North Melbourne (H), Adelaide (A), Carlton (H)

Last three: Carlton (A), Essendon (H), Sydney (A)

Bye: Round 12

What the club says: "Our loyal members and fans will enjoy these big home-games and it’s also a chance for the team to play on prime-time and show footy fans what the SUNS young, exciting list has to offer. The AFL is backing us with some great spots in the fixture and we can’t wait to play to big TV and live audiences – it’s a serious show of support towards what we are building at the Suns. The best way to see our home games at Metricon Stadium is by being a Suns member and we can’t wait to play in front of our loyal supporters and partners." - CEO Mark Evans

Play twice: Carlton, Essendon, Melbourne, Richmond, Sydney

First four: St Kilda (H), Fremantle (A), Melbourne (H), Collingwood (A)

Last three: Geelong (A), Richmond (H), Carlton (A)

Bye: Round 12

What the club says: "This fixture will allow our members to see some of the biggest and best teams up close at GIANTS Stadium and Manuka Oval.With the entire fixture for March and April released today, we will continue to work closely with the AFL to give our members as much notice as possible of the dates and time slots of the remaining home and away games. 2021 will be our 10th season in the AFL competition, providing the perfect opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come over the past decade and celebrate everything we’ve achieved so far. We thank all our members who’ve already re-committed and encourage those that haven’t as yet to do so ahead of what’s promising to be another big year for the club both on and off the field." - CEO David Matthews

Play twice: Adelaide, Essendon, Fremantle, Melbourne, Richmond

First four: Essendon (A), Richmond (H), Geelong (A), Fremantle (A)

Last three: Collingwood (H), Western Bulldogs (H), Richmond (A)

Bye: Round 12

What the club says: "Overall we’re really happy with the 2021 fixture, we made a number of key requests to the AFL for this season and the fixture has delivered on nearly all of them. Most pleasingly, the fixture presents plenty of opportunity for Hawthorn members and fans to get back to doing what they love - attending big home game blockbusters at the ‘G. While we did not receive our request to forgo a home game at Marvel stadium in 2021, we know that this fixture required give and take across the competition and overall the fixture is a real win for Hawthorn members. Sir Doug Nicholls Round is a match we look forward to each year. To play the match in Darwin is a really special addition to next season's fixture and a match we are already looking forward to, particularly given our long-standing partnership with the Big Rivers region." - Chief commercial officer Ash Klein

Play twice: Adelaide, Geelong, GWS Giants, Hawthorn, Western Bulldogs

First four: Fremantle (H), St Kilda (A), GWS Giants (A), Geelong (H)

Last three: West Coast (A), Adelaide (H), Geelong (A)

Bye: Round 14

What the club says: "We all felt the impact in 2020, especially with many of our members and supporters being unable to attend our games. We couldn’t be happier to have locked in a home game to get going in 2021, and running out in front of a Demon-strong crowd at the MCG is something we’re all excited by. Having meant to have played 10 games at the MCG last season, our players, and I’m sure our supporters, just can’t wait." - CEO Gary Pert

Play twice: Adelaide, Essendon, Geelong, Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs

First four: Port Adelaide (H), Gold Coast (A), Western Bulldogs (H), Adelaide (H)

Last three: Richmond (A), Sydney (H), Adelaide (A)

Bye: Round 12

Play twice: Adelaide, Carlton, Collingwood, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

First four: North Melbourne (A), Essendon (H), West Coast (A), Richmond (H)

Last three: Adelaide (A), Carlton (H), Western Bulldogs (A)

Bye: Round 12

What the club says: "If you look at our first six rounds in isolation, it’s very easy to get excited about our 2021 campaign. From a home game perspective there are many standouts for our members and supporters including hosting powerhouse Victorian clubs in Essendon, Richmond, Geelong, Collingwood and Carlton. If our two games against Richmond in 2020 are anything to go by, I imagine our Round 4 Friday night game against the Tigers would be one the most keenly anticipated games of the season. And then of course we have the ultimate honour of hosting a game against St Kilda on Anzac Day night which will be a very special occasion. The overall balance of our fixture is a great outcome for both our members and corporate partners. The timeslots in the early rounds are in the most popular for our members and supporters, whilst from a corporate partner perspective we have some big games in feature timeslots which will draw significant broadcast audiences." - CEO Matthew Richardson

Play twice: Brisbane, Geelong, GWS Giants, Hawthorn, St Kilda

First four: Carlton (H), Hawthorn (A), Port Adelaide (A), St Kilda (A)

Last three: North Melbourne (H), GWS Giants (A), Hawthorn (H)

Bye: Round 13

Play twice: Geelong, Port Adelaide, Richmond, Sydney, West Coast

First four: GWS (A), Melbourne (H), Essendon (A), West Coast (H)

Last three: Sydney (A), Geelong (A), Fremantle (H)

Bye: Round 14

What the club says: "Four games in a row early at Marvel Stadium, three matches on free-to-air (and simulcast on Fox Footy) and two in prime-time is a brilliant way to open our campaign. The challenge has well and truly been presented to us in 2021, but it's one we need to embrace if we want to be a serious contender. Finishing fifth in 2020 rightly gives us a tougher draw than in recent years, and that's incredibly exciting for many Saints fans who haven't had the chance to attend and see us play live for well over a year. We have a bit of travel later on in the season, but we proved last year our ability to play on the road and take it up to the best. We look forward to attacking the challenges that the fixture always presents and hope to again put smiles on the faces of the loyal Saints faithful throughout the 2021 season." - Chief Operating Officer Simon Lethlean

Play twice: Essendon, Fremantle, Gold Coast, GWS Giants, St Kilda

First four: Brisbane (A), Adelaide (H), Richmond (A), Essendon (H)

Last three: St Kilda (H), North Melbourne (A), Gold Coast (H)

Bye: Round 14

Play twice: Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

First four: Gold Coast (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Port Adelaide (H), St Kilda (A)

Last three: Melbourne (H), Fremantle (A), Brisbane (A)

Bye: Round 13

Play twice: Gold Coast, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, West Coast

First four: Collingwood (A), West Coast (H), North Melbourne (A), Brisbane (H)

Last three: Essendon (H), Hawthorn (A), Port Adelaide (H)

Bye: Round 13

What the club says: "Overall, we’re pleased with the 2021 fixture from a Bulldogs perspective. We have terrific exposure on free-to-air television early in the season, with four of the first six games to be broadcast on Channel 7. Hopefully we can maintain that presence throughout the rest of the season. We were keen to again be involved in the Good Friday game against North Melbourne, and we’re honoured to be given the opportunity to take part in such an important occasion, for a fantastic cause. We’re also looking forward to heading back to Ballarat early in the season against a strong opponent in the Brisbane Lions, after being unable to play at Mars Stadium in 2020. From a football perspective it’s exciting to have some challenges from the outset, including playing four of last year’s finalists in the first six-week block, and heading interstate on six occasions overall." - CEO Ameet Bains