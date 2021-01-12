DELISTED North Melbourne forward Mason Wood has been given a chance to revive his AFL career after being invited to train with St Kilda.

The Kangaroos goalkicker was cut at the end of last season as part of the club's list cull and found no takers as a delisted free agent through the off-season.

However he has started training with the Saints in the hope of landing a spot on the club's list as a pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) signing.

Clubs can add players to fill vacant list spots via the train-on mechanism or leave positions open to fill at the mid-season draft, which has been scheduled for June this year.

The 27-year-old Wood is the only player currently training with the Saints although the club has given no certainty about taking him on.

Wood played 65 games for the Kangaroos between 2014-2020, kicking 76 goals. The classy left-footer's career was injury-plagued.