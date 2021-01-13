Shannon Hurn, Jack Riewoldt, Marc Murphy and Travis Boak are among the 12 new AFL Life Members. Pictures: AFL Photos

THREE-time Richmond premiership star Jack Riewoldt, West Coast flag skipper Shannon Hurn and Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley are among the 12 new life members set to be inducted by the AFL.

The League announced its new batch of life members would be officially added for their services to Australian Football at the AFL's annual general meeting in March.

FIXTURE BREAKDOWN Double-ups, byes, what your club says

Nine players and coaches qualified automatically by reaching the total of 300 games as either player or coach, including pre-season games and international rules contests, last season.

They included Riewoldt, Hurn and Hinkley as well as Port Adelaide star Travis Boak, Geelong forward Tom Hawkins, former Carlton skipper Marc Murphy, retired Cats defender Harry Taylor and ex-Power utility Justin Westhoff.

Geelong premiership heroes Harry Taylor and Tom Hawkins have qualified for AFL life membership. Picture: AFL Photos

Matthew Clarke, who played for Brisbane, Adelaide and St Kilda, and is currently the coach of the Crows' AFLW side, also reached the milestone.

Another three club and AFL officials have been awarded life membership to the game under the 'special services' banner, including Richmond club director Emmett Dunne, veteran Carlton administrator Shane O'Sullivan and current AFL boundary umpire Darren Wilson.

Wilson is the first boundary umpire to be included in the history of the honour.

Watch AFL On Demand A free entertainment destination showcasing the best of AFL Watch Now

The records for each person are as follows:

Game Qualification:

Travis Boak

283 premiership games for Port Adelaide, kicking 179 goals

20 pre-season games for Port Adelaide

3 x International games for Australia 2014, 2017

2 x Club Best and Fairest 2011, 2019

1 x State game for Victoria 2020

Captain 2013 – 2018



Matthew Clarke

258 premiership games for the Brisbane Lions, Adelaide Crows and St Kilda, kicking 38 goals.

25 pre-season games for the Brisbane Lions, Adelaide Crows and St Kilda.

4 x State of Origin games 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999.

1 x Club Best and Fairest 1997.

15 AFLW games coached for Adelaide Crows (Premiership Coach in 2019)



Tom Hawkins

277 premiership games for Geelong Cats, kicking 603 goals.

24 pre-season games for Geelong Cats.

2 x Premiership Player for Geelong 2009, 2011.

3 x All Australian 2012, 2019, 2020

9 x Club Leading Goalkicker 2012 – 2020

1 x Coleman Medallist 2020

1 x Club Best and Fairest 2012

1 x State of Origin for All Stars 2020.



Ken Hinkley

132 premiership games for Fitzroy and Geelong Cats, kicking 79 goals

Five pre-season games for Fitzroy and Geelong Cats

Three State of Origin games for Victoria 1991, 1992

1 x Club Best and Fairest 1992

2 x All Australian 1991, 1992

Captain 1995

178 premiership games coached for Port Adelaide



Shannon Hurn

286 premiership games for the West Coast Eagles, kicking 50 goals

22 pre-season games for the West Coast Eagles

1 x Premiership Player for West Coast Eagles 2019

2 x All Australian 2018, 2019 (VC)

Captain 2015 – 2019



Marc Murphy

285 premiership games for Carlton, kicking 189 goals.

23 pre-season games for Carlton.

2 x Best and Fairest 2011, 2017.

1 x All Australian 2011

2 x International games 2008.

Captain 2013 – 2018.



Jack Riewoldt

283 premiership games for Richmond, kicking 664 goals.

19 pre-season games for Richmond.

3 x Premiership Player for Richmond 2017, 2019, 2020.

3 x All Australian 2010, 2015, 2018.

3 x Coleman Medallist 2010, 2013, 2018.

2 x Club Best and Fairest 2010, 2018.

2 x International games 2010.

1 x State of Origin game for All Stars 2020.



Harry Taylor

280 premiership games for Geelong Cats, kicking 75 goals.

27 pre-season games for Geelong Cats.

2 x Premiership Player for Geelong Cats 2009, 2011.

2 x All Australian 2010, 2013.

2 x International games 2014, 2015.

Jim Stynes Medallist 2015.



Justin Westhoff

280 premiership games for Port Adelaide, kicking 313 goals

23 pre-season games for Port Adelaide

1 x Club Best and Fairest 2018

Service Qualification:

Emmett Dunne

129 games for Richmond and Footscray, 1976-85, kicking 63 goals

Footscray Reserves Captain/Coach 1986

Springvale (VFA) player 1987

1980 Premiership (Richmond)

1987 VFA Premiership (Springvale)

Footscray Match Committee Chair 1985-86

Richmond Reserves Coach 1988-92

Richmond Ruck Coach 1993-95

VFL/AFL Tribunal member 1997-2016

Richmond FC Club Director 2016 – current (Risk, Compliance and Integrity Committee / Chair, History and Tradition Committee)



Shane O’Sullivan

1979 – Joined Carlton FC, employed in the Football Department with primary responsibilities around Under 19 and Reserves players

1981-82 – Assistant General Manager / CEO, Carlton FC

1983 -86 – General Manager / CEO, Footscray FC

1987 -92 – General Manager Football, Brisbane Bears FC (appointed from start-up)

1993 – Oakleigh Senior Coach (VFA)

1994 – 2004 – Carlton FC Recruiting Manager

2005 -18 – Carlton FC Football Administration Manager

2019 – current – Carlton FC Spirit of Carlton Manager (role services past players / life members)

2014 Jack Titus Award Winner



Darren Wilson

404 AFL games umpired, 1996-2016

48 finals (record)

1998, 99, 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09 AFL Grand Finals (record 12).

1998-2003 SANFL Umpiring Development Officer

2010-16 AFL junior umpire mentor / U16 and U18 National Championships Umpires’ Coach

2017-19 AFLW Boundary Umpires Coach

2019 – current AFL Boundary Umpires Coach