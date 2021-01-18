A WALKWAY to the MCG has been renamed in honour of AFL great and prominent motor neurone disease advocate Neale Daniher.

The path from Melbourne's William Barak Bridge to the MCG will now be known as Daniher's Way.

Premier Daniel Andrews also announced an extra $1million in funding for FightMND, which Daniher co-founded.

Daniher was diagnosed with MND, which has no cure, in 2013.

While he was in good spirits at the unveiling, the fatal disease has affected his speech to the point where daughter Bec spoke on his behalf.

The walkway from Birrarung Marr to the ‘G has been unveiled as Daniher’s Way. pic.twitter.com/RQfVYAf6B4 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) January 18, 2021

"Neale is truly humbled by Daniher's Way ... this is truly important to us," she said.

FightMND supports people with the disease and also funds research into a cure.

Daniher played for Essendon, coached Melbourne and was football manager at West Coast before his MND diagnosis.

"This is a small gesture to a man who has made a huge contribution to football, to medical research and to Victoria," Mr Andrews said of the renamed path.

"Neale made his name on the MCG, but his lasting contribution will be through his tireless work to not only raise awareness of MND, but to find a cure."