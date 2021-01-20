AFL COACHES Association boss Mark Brayshaw has quit his role after six years in the position to join a medical cannabis company.

Brayshaw has resigned from the job to take on a new role as chief executive of Levin Health, which uses medical cannabis for treating chronic pain.

The former North Melbourne player and father of AFL players Angus, Andrew and Hamish said it was time to move out of the football industry.

"I have loved this job. The coaches have inspired me with their work ethic, empathy and candour," Brayshaw said.

"I’m lost in admiration for the role they play in our game and have been very grateful for the support I’ve received from them and this wonderful industry. After six years at the AFLCA, and a long time in AFL administration, it's time for a new challenge outside of the AFL."

The 54-year-old has been at the forefront of many coaching issues throughout his stint at the AFLCA, including the fallout from COVID-19 and job losses across the coaching fraternity.

The association will open the role to applicants from February.