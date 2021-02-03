CHRIS Fagan will be the Brisbane coach until at least the end of 2023 after signing a two-year contract extension.

Fagan arrived at the Lions following the 2016 season and has taken them from rock bottom to back-to-back finals appearances the past two seasons.

AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES Check out the pre-season fixture

"I’m thrilled and grateful to be given the opportunity to continue to serve our club," Fagan said.

"I love the fact at the Brisbane Lions we are all in this together, everyone at the club shares the same drive to constantly improve.



"It is why I know the preliminary final loss last year, while disappointing, is also viewed as a growth opportunity.

"That is what we have been doing since the day I arrived here, seeing each experience as something to learn from."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Brisbane v Geelong The Lions and Cats clash in the second Preliminary Final

Since his arrival, Fagan has overseen the club finish 18th, 15th and then reach a semi-final in 2019 and lose a preliminary final to Geelong in October.

He has had a major hand in building the club from the bottom up, developing draftees Hugh McCluggage, Jarrod Berry, Cam Rayner, Zac Bailey and Brandon Starcevich, and luring Charlie Cameron, Jarryd Lyons, Luke Hodge and Joe Daniher from other clubs.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

Fagan has become a much-loved figure amongst Lions fans in his four years.

"I think we have the best fans in the competition," he said.



"Prior to the COVID outbreak I thought the Gabba was the loudest venue in the League and the support we received from the fans last year, when crowds were limited, meant the world to us as a club."

Lions CEO Greg Swann said it was a "no-brainer" to extend Fagan's contract.