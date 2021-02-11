WHAT sort of AFL Fantasy coach are you? Are you the type who likes to follow the trends or a coach who likes to risk it, live on the edge and target unique players?

At the end of the day, following the crowd isn’t always a bad thing to do. Although it feels like you are being influenced by others, usually the most popular players are that for a reason.

Matthew Rowell (MID, $574,000) is Mr Popular. He was a popular selection last year when he was priced at $270,000 and is currently the most selected player and rightfully so. Rowell is priced at an average of 75, which doesn’t even come close to the 111 he was averaging prior to his season0ending injury.

Then we have Zac Williams (DEF, $626,000) and Braydon Preuss (RUC, $377,000) who currently find themselves in 39 per cent of teams. Roy has been talking up Williams all pre-season and the Giants’ new ruckman Preuss is shaping up as one of easiest value for money picks going around.

Defenders

In defence we have value, and coaches have pounced on under-priced player such as Wayne Milera (DEF, $446,000) and Fremantle’s Hayden Young (DEF, $337,000). With limited rookies on the radar this year, finding value is now more important than ever.

Despite his hefty price tag, Fantasy coaches are still locking away Jake Lloyd (DEF, $873,000) and throwing away the key. After improving his average each and every year since debuting back in 2014, beating his 2020 average of 114 isn’t out of the question.

Three rookies also rank within the top-10 most popular. Will Gould (DEF, $170,000), Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $170,000) and Denver Grainger-Barras (DEF, $260,000) are all great chances to feature in early games.

Top 10 most selected defenders in Fantasy Classic.

Player

Position

Price

Ownership

Zac Williams

DEF

$626,000

39%

Will Gould

DEF

$170,000

38%

Lachie Whitfield

DEF

$820,000

29%

Jake Lloyd

DEF

$873,000

28%

Rory Laird

DEF/MID

$763,000

25%

Trent Bianco

DEF/MID

$170,000

24%

Wayne Milera

DEF

$446,000

19%

Hayden Young

DEF

$337,000

19%

Dylan Roberton

DEF

$170,000

17%

Denver Grainger-Barras

DEF

$260,000

14%

Midfielders

Finding value appears to still be the main priority in the midfield.

The Adelaide duo of Jackson Hately (MID, $486,000) and Rory Sloane (MID, $580,000) are the definition of value and for both very different reasons. Hately an up-and-coming gun with more opportunity and Sloane as a veteran hoping to regain lost form.

Last season’s best Fantasy midfielder Lachie Neale (MID, $935,000) is still a wanted man, despite being the second most expensive player available. Neale averaged a career-high 122 last year, beating his previous best average by 11 points.

Top 15 most selected midfielders in Fantasy Classic.

Player

Position

Price

Ownership

Matt Rowell

MID

$574,000

53%

Will Phillips

MID

$266,000

33%

Luke Valente

MID

$170,000

27%

Lachie Neale

MID

$935,000

23%

Jackson Hately

MID

$486,000

25%

Tom Powell

MID

$246,000

21%

Tim Taranto

MID

$718,000

20%

Tom Mitchell

MID

$823,000

18%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

MID

$170,000

16%

Rory Sloane

MID

$580,000

15%

Jackson Mead

MID

$170,000

14%

Patrick Cripps

MID

$718,000

9%

Rucks

The combination of Brodie Grundy (RUC, $867,000) and Braydon Preuss (RUC, $377,000) seems to go together better than peas and carrots. The disruptions of last year didn’t suit Grundy as he dropped his average by eight points from the 122 he averaged in 2019.

Max Gawn (RUC, $944,000) has 15 per cent of coaches believing he can back up his outstanding season where he averaged 124. He has an amazing draw early and if he plays the first six games against his opponents just like he did in 2020, he will be averaging 131 at the end of round six.

Top 5 most selected rucks in Fantasy Classic.

Player

Position

Price

Ownership

Braydon Preuss

RUC

$377,000

39%

Brodie Grundy

RUC

$867,000

31%

Max Gawn

RUC

$944,000

15%

Reilly O’Brien

RUC

$828,000

12%

Matt Flynn

RUC

$170,000

9%

Forwards

This is the area that will divide the Fantasy community.

Forwards are incredible hard to pick this year with many hopes riding on the back of Nakia Cockatoo (MID/FWD, $243,000) and Hawthorn’s new recruit Tom Phillips (MID/FWD, $602,000). With Cockatoo not playing a game since round three, 2018 and Phillips at a new club, the uncertainty in this position is obvious.

No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (FWD, $270,000) has found his way into many teams along with Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $186,000) and Collingwood’s Will Kelly (FWD, 172,000) who played just one game last year before getting injured.

Top 10 most selected forwards in Fantasy Classic.

Player

Position

Price

Ownership

Nakia Cockatoo

MID/FWD

$243,000

30%

Tom Phillips

MID/FWD

$602,000

26%

Deven Robertson

MID/FWD

$186,000

24%

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

FWD

$270,000

24%

Patrick Dangerfield

MID/FWD

$780,000

22%

Will Kelly

FWD

$172,000

20%

James Rowe

FWD

$196,000

20%

Josh Dunkley

MID/FWD

$741,000

19%

Rowan Marshall

RUCK/FWD

$738,000

19%

Tom Fullarton

RUCK/FWD

$170,000

18%

So how is your team coming along and how many of the popular picks do you currently have?

Having some of the above names in your team is a great thing. It means you are on the right track, with the same mindset of some of the great Fantasy coaches in the land.

