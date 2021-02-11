WHAT sort of AFL Fantasy coach are you? Are you the type who likes to follow the trends or a coach who likes to risk it, live on the edge and target unique players?
At the end of the day, following the crowd isn’t always a bad thing to do. Although it feels like you are being influenced by others, usually the most popular players are that for a reason.
Matthew Rowell (MID, $574,000) is Mr Popular. He was a popular selection last year when he was priced at $270,000 and is currently the most selected player and rightfully so. Rowell is priced at an average of 75, which doesn’t even come close to the 111 he was averaging prior to his season0ending injury.
Then we have Zac Williams (DEF, $626,000) and Braydon Preuss (RUC, $377,000) who currently find themselves in 39 per cent of teams. Roy has been talking up Williams all pre-season and the Giants’ new ruckman Preuss is shaping up as one of easiest value for money picks going around.
Defenders
In defence we have value, and coaches have pounced on under-priced player such as Wayne Milera (DEF, $446,000) and Fremantle’s Hayden Young (DEF, $337,000). With limited rookies on the radar this year, finding value is now more important than ever.
Despite his hefty price tag, Fantasy coaches are still locking away Jake Lloyd (DEF, $873,000) and throwing away the key. After improving his average each and every year since debuting back in 2014, beating his 2020 average of 114 isn’t out of the question.
Three rookies also rank within the top-10 most popular. Will Gould (DEF, $170,000), Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $170,000) and Denver Grainger-Barras (DEF, $260,000) are all great chances to feature in early games.
Top 10 most selected defenders in Fantasy Classic.
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Zac Williams
|
DEF
|
$626,000
|
39%
|
Will Gould
|
DEF
|
$170,000
|
38%
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
DEF
|
$820,000
|
29%
|
Jake Lloyd
|
DEF
|
$873,000
|
28%
|
Rory Laird
|
DEF/MID
|
$763,000
|
25%
|
Trent Bianco
|
DEF/MID
|
$170,000
|
24%
|
Wayne Milera
|
DEF
|
$446,000
|
19%
|
Hayden Young
|
DEF
|
$337,000
|
19%
|
Dylan Roberton
|
DEF
|
$170,000
|
17%
|
Denver Grainger-Barras
|
DEF
|
$260,000
|
14%
Midfielders
Finding value appears to still be the main priority in the midfield.
The Adelaide duo of Jackson Hately (MID, $486,000) and Rory Sloane (MID, $580,000) are the definition of value and for both very different reasons. Hately an up-and-coming gun with more opportunity and Sloane as a veteran hoping to regain lost form.
Last season’s best Fantasy midfielder Lachie Neale (MID, $935,000) is still a wanted man, despite being the second most expensive player available. Neale averaged a career-high 122 last year, beating his previous best average by 11 points.
Top 15 most selected midfielders in Fantasy Classic.
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Matt Rowell
|
MID
|
$574,000
|
53%
|
Will Phillips
|
MID
|
$266,000
|
33%
|
Luke Valente
|
MID
|
$170,000
|
27%
|
Lachie Neale
|
MID
|
$935,000
|
23%
|
Jackson Hately
|
MID
|
$486,000
|
25%
|
Tom Powell
|
MID
|
$246,000
|
21%
|
Tim Taranto
|
MID
|
$718,000
|
20%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
MID
|
$823,000
|
18%
|
Riley Collier-Dawkins
|
MID
|
$170,000
|
16%
|
Rory Sloane
|
MID
|
$580,000
|
15%
|
Jackson Mead
|
MID
|
$170,000
|
14%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
MID
|
$503,000
|
12%
|
Taylor Adams
|
MID
|
$873,000
|
11%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
MID
|
$503,000
|
11%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
MID
|
$718,000
|
9%
Rucks
The combination of Brodie Grundy (RUC, $867,000) and Braydon Preuss (RUC, $377,000) seems to go together better than peas and carrots. The disruptions of last year didn’t suit Grundy as he dropped his average by eight points from the 122 he averaged in 2019.
Max Gawn (RUC, $944,000) has 15 per cent of coaches believing he can back up his outstanding season where he averaged 124. He has an amazing draw early and if he plays the first six games against his opponents just like he did in 2020, he will be averaging 131 at the end of round six.
Top 5 most selected rucks in Fantasy Classic.
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Braydon Preuss
|
RUC
|
$377,000
|
39%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
RUC
|
$867,000
|
31%
|
Max Gawn
|
RUC
|
$944,000
|
15%
|
Reilly O’Brien
|
RUC
|
$828,000
|
12%
|
Matt Flynn
|
RUC
|
$170,000
|
9%
Forwards
This is the area that will divide the Fantasy community.
Forwards are incredible hard to pick this year with many hopes riding on the back of Nakia Cockatoo (MID/FWD, $243,000) and Hawthorn’s new recruit Tom Phillips (MID/FWD, $602,000). With Cockatoo not playing a game since round three, 2018 and Phillips at a new club, the uncertainty in this position is obvious.
No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (FWD, $270,000) has found his way into many teams along with Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $186,000) and Collingwood’s Will Kelly (FWD, 172,000) who played just one game last year before getting injured.
Top 10 most selected forwards in Fantasy Classic.
|
Player
|
Position
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Nakia Cockatoo
|
MID/FWD
|
$243,000
|
30%
|
Tom Phillips
|
MID/FWD
|
$602,000
|
26%
|
Deven Robertson
|
MID/FWD
|
$186,000
|
24%
|
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|
FWD
|
$270,000
|
24%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
MID/FWD
|
$780,000
|
22%
|
Will Kelly
|
FWD
|
$172,000
|
20%
|
James Rowe
|
FWD
|
$196,000
|
20%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
MID/FWD
|
$741,000
|
19%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
RUCK/FWD
|
$738,000
|
19%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
RUCK/FWD
|
$170,000
|
18%
So how is your team coming along and how many of the popular picks do you currently have?
Having some of the above names in your team is a great thing. It means you are on the right track, with the same mindset of some of the great Fantasy coaches in the land.