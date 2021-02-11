WHAT sort of AFL Fantasy coach are you? Are you the type who likes to follow the trends or a coach who likes to risk it, live on the edge and target unique players?

At the end of the day, following the crowd isn’t always a bad thing to do. Although it feels like you are being influenced by others, usually the most popular players are that for a reason.

Matthew Rowell (MID, $574,000) is Mr Popular. He was a popular selection last year when he was priced at $270,000 and is currently the most selected player and rightfully so. Rowell is priced at an average of 75, which doesn’t even come close to the 111 he was averaging prior to his season0ending injury.

Then we have Zac Williams (DEF, $626,000) and Braydon Preuss (RUC, $377,000) who currently find themselves in 39 per cent of teams. Roy has been talking up Williams all pre-season and the Giants’ new ruckman Preuss is shaping up as one of easiest value for money picks going around.

Defenders

In defence we have value, and coaches have pounced on under-priced player such as Wayne Milera (DEF, $446,000) and Fremantle’s Hayden Young (DEF, $337,000). With limited rookies on the radar this year, finding value is now more important than ever.

Despite his hefty price tag, Fantasy coaches are still locking away Jake Lloyd (DEF, $873,000) and throwing away the key. After improving his average each and every year since debuting back in 2014, beating his 2020 average of 114 isn’t out of the question.

Three rookies also rank within the top-10 most popular. Will Gould (DEF, $170,000), Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $170,000) and Denver Grainger-Barras (DEF, $260,000) are all great chances to feature in early games.

Top 10 most selected defenders in Fantasy Classic.

Player Position Price Ownership Zac Williams DEF $626,000 39% Will Gould DEF $170,000 38% Lachie Whitfield DEF $820,000 29% Jake Lloyd DEF $873,000 28% Rory Laird DEF/MID $763,000 25% Trent Bianco DEF/MID $170,000 24% Wayne Milera DEF $446,000 19% Hayden Young DEF $337,000 19% Dylan Roberton DEF $170,000 17% Denver Grainger-Barras DEF $260,000 14%

Midfielders

Finding value appears to still be the main priority in the midfield.

The Adelaide duo of Jackson Hately (MID, $486,000) and Rory Sloane (MID, $580,000) are the definition of value and for both very different reasons. Hately an up-and-coming gun with more opportunity and Sloane as a veteran hoping to regain lost form.

Last season’s best Fantasy midfielder Lachie Neale (MID, $935,000) is still a wanted man, despite being the second most expensive player available. Neale averaged a career-high 122 last year, beating his previous best average by 11 points.

Top 15 most selected midfielders in Fantasy Classic.

Player Position Price Ownership Matt Rowell MID $574,000 53% Will Phillips MID $266,000 33% Luke Valente MID $170,000 27% Lachie Neale MID $935,000 23% Jackson Hately MID $486,000 25% Tom Powell MID $246,000 21% Tim Taranto MID $718,000 20% Tom Mitchell MID $823,000 18% Riley Collier-Dawkins MID $170,000 16% Rory Sloane MID $580,000 15% Jackson Mead MID $170,000 14% Ben Cunnington MID $503,000 12% Taylor Adams MID $873,000 11% Ben Cunnington MID $503,000 11% Patrick Cripps MID $718,000 9%

Rucks

The combination of Brodie Grundy (RUC, $867,000) and Braydon Preuss (RUC, $377,000) seems to go together better than peas and carrots. The disruptions of last year didn’t suit Grundy as he dropped his average by eight points from the 122 he averaged in 2019.

Max Gawn (RUC, $944,000) has 15 per cent of coaches believing he can back up his outstanding season where he averaged 124. He has an amazing draw early and if he plays the first six games against his opponents just like he did in 2020, he will be averaging 131 at the end of round six.

Top 5 most selected rucks in Fantasy Classic.

Player Position Price Ownership Braydon Preuss RUC $377,000 39% Brodie Grundy RUC $867,000 31% Max Gawn RUC $944,000 15% Reilly O’Brien RUC $828,000 12% Matt Flynn RUC $170,000 9%

Forwards

This is the area that will divide the Fantasy community.

Forwards are incredible hard to pick this year with many hopes riding on the back of Nakia Cockatoo (MID/FWD, $243,000) and Hawthorn’s new recruit Tom Phillips (MID/FWD, $602,000). With Cockatoo not playing a game since round three, 2018 and Phillips at a new club, the uncertainty in this position is obvious.

No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (FWD, $270,000) has found his way into many teams along with Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $186,000) and Collingwood’s Will Kelly (FWD, 172,000) who played just one game last year before getting injured.

Top 10 most selected forwards in Fantasy Classic.

Player Position Price Ownership Nakia Cockatoo MID/FWD $243,000 30% Tom Phillips MID/FWD $602,000 26% Deven Robertson MID/FWD $186,000 24% Jamarra Ugle-Hagan FWD $270,000 24% Patrick Dangerfield MID/FWD $780,000 22% Will Kelly FWD $172,000 20% James Rowe FWD $196,000 20% Josh Dunkley MID/FWD $741,000 19% Rowan Marshall RUCK/FWD $738,000 19% Tom Fullarton RUCK/FWD $170,000 18%

So how is your team coming along and how many of the popular picks do you currently have?

Having some of the above names in your team is a great thing. It means you are on the right track, with the same mindset of some of the great Fantasy coaches in the land.