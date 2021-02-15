Monday, February 15
BRISBANE v WEST COAST
4.15pm AEST, Monday February 15
Hickey Park, Qld
- Brisbane nearly played a perfect match against Gold Coast, holding their intrastate rivals to just two points while kicking 10 goals. The Lions appear to have a good mix of experience and youth, with the latter – led by Nat Grider, Belle Dawes, Jesse Wardlaw and Dakota Davidson – beginning to dictate matches.
- West Coast lost no admirers for its tough performance in soggy conditions against Fremantle, with Mikayla Bowen and a much-improved Belinda Smith among those trying their hearts out. After needing to dip into top-up players to fill the emergency slots, Melissa Caulfield (hamstring) and Maddy Collier (concussion) are now available.
- Tip: Lions have too much momentum at the moment, and the Eagles are making one of the longest trips in footy from Perth to Brisbane. Lions by 32 points.
WATCH IT LIVE Lions v Eagles
Sunday, February 14
ADELAIDE 1.7 (13) def. by FREMANTLE 7.1 (43)
CROWS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats
RICHMOND 4.7 (31) def. by COLLINGWOOD 7.6 (48)
TIGERS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats
Saturday, February 13
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.6 (18) def. GOLD COAST 1.2 (8)
GIANTS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats
ST KILDA 2.4 (16) def. by CARLTON 6.4 (40)
SAINTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
MELBOURNE 9.6 (60) def. NORTH MELBOURNE 8.3 (51)
DEMONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats
Friday, February 12
GEELONG 1.3 (9) def. by WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.6 (24)
CATS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats
Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now