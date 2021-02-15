Monday, February 15

BRISBANE v WEST COAST

4.15pm AEST, Monday February 15
Hickey Park, Qld

  • Brisbane nearly played a perfect match against Gold Coast, holding their intrastate rivals to just two points while kicking 10 goals. The Lions appear to have a good mix of experience and youth, with the latter – led by Nat Grider, Belle Dawes, Jesse Wardlaw and Dakota Davidson – beginning to dictate matches.
  • West Coast lost no admirers for its tough performance in soggy conditions against Fremantle, with Mikayla Bowen and a much-improved Belinda Smith among those trying their hearts out. After needing to dip into top-up players to fill the emergency slots, Melissa Caulfield (hamstring) and Maddy Collier (concussion) are now available.
  • Tip: Lions have too much momentum at the moment, and the Eagles are making one of the longest trips in footy from Perth to Brisbane. Lions by 32 points.

Sunday, February 14

ADELAIDE 1.7 (13) def. by FREMANTLE 7.1 (43)

RICHMOND 4.7 (31) def. by COLLINGWOOD 7.6 (48)

Saturday, February 13

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.6 (18) def. GOLD COAST 1.2 (8)

ST KILDA 2.4 (16) def. by CARLTON 6.4 (40)

MELBOURNE 9.6 (60) def. NORTH MELBOURNE 8.3 (51)

Friday, February 12

GEELONG 1.3 (9) def. by WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.6 (24)

