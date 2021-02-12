RICHMOND will enter its quest for a flag three-peat with a complete re-shuffle of its assistant coaches.

For the first time in a premiership defence under Damien Hardwick, the Tigers begin a season with every line coach in a different role compared to the last.

COACHING PANEL SHAKE-UP New faces, who's gone

It is a move reminiscent of the Western Bulldogs, who handed their assistants different responsibilities into 2017 off their breakthrough premiership.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 05:25 Mins Published on Coach contract heat: Why Dees and Giants need big starts, Bucks' wait Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary assess the contract status of the coaches ahead of 2021. Published on Skip Video

The Tigers' shift follows the departure of backline/defence coach Justin Leppitsch (stepping away from football) and forwards coach Craig McRae (departed for Hawthorn).

Last year's midfield and stoppage coach Adam Kingsley moves into defence with Sam Lonergan stepping up from a development role into the sole midfield slot.

The ex-Bomber and Tiger will be assisted in the midfield by VFL coach Xavier Clarke.

Andrew McQualter, who last year combined with Kingsley in midfield with a focus on offense, replaces McRae in the forward line while maintaining his charter on ball movement.

It is a role McQualter assumed in the 2019 flag season after a previous stint with the midfield.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

The Tigers will go without any designated development coaches outside of Clarke, with the line coaches to take ownership of developing their specific youngsters.

Ryan Ferguson, who was last year cut from his position as development coach with the AFL side, was appointed the Tigers' AFLW coach in November.