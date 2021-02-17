BACK IN 2019, South Australian Craig Wegener made a big call to win AFL Fantasy Classic. Jon Harmey was leading for the last two months, but Wegener’s final trade sealed the victory.

Bringing in Jeremy Cameron for a nine-goal haul and 154 Fantasy points against the Suns in round 23 was a masterstroke and this year, Wegener is a chance to start with the key forward.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The Essendon supporter shares how his team for the upcoming season has evolved since the game opened in December revealing he has more than 30 screen shots of different versions of his squad.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie quiz Craig on his strategy for 2021 and some tips for other coaches putting their team together with four weeks remaining before the first lockout of the year.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:30 - Craig speaks about how he got the win, taking the top spot in round 23.

5:10 - The stress of being at the pointy end and monitoring the other top teams.

8:00 - What Craig does during the pre-season as he prepares for round one.

10:40 - Calvin gets some advice on limiting the types of players he picks.

12:50 - Jaidyn Stephenson is a serious option this season.

15:30 - How many under-priced key position forwards can we pick?

17:00 - This is the most mid-priced Craig's team has been.

19:30 - Players like Patrick Cripps offer value as they are likely to spend more time on the ground by going forward rather than resting on the bench.

22:30 - How many of the top priced players do you start with considering your captain options come from this group?

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the pre-season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.