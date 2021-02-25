RUGGED defender Darcy Moore is the newest addition to Collingwood's leadership group in 2021 under record-breaking captain Scott Pendlebury.

Moore has been elevated after an outstanding season in which he earned maiden All-Australian honours and finished fourth in the club's best and fairest count.

He sits alongside Brodie Grundy and Jordan Roughead in the leadership group, with Steele Sidebottom, Taylor Adams and Jeremy Howe again supporting Pendlebury as vice-captains.

"The support and stability that you provide for me and the on-field leadership, the leadership I get from you boys in the program is huge. We're very fortunate to have really stable on-field playing leadership group and I think it's been reaffirmed by your voting." - @ncb_cfc ?? pic.twitter.com/TbvFDgWQFl — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) February 24, 2021

Pendlebury, 33, will captain the Magpies for an eighth consecutive season.

Last year he passed Tony Shaw's record for most club games (313) and Nathan Buckley's record for most games as club captain (149).

"It has been an incredible honour to lead the team over the past seven seasons and I am looking forward to the opportunity to represent the club again in 2021," Pendlebury said.

"There's no shortage of great leaders in our group, so I consider myself very fortunate to have the support of our vice-captains alongside our wider leadership group on and off the field.

"As a leadership group, we feel very privileged to represent our teammates and help drive the values of the club."

Collingwood is set to take on Geelong in a practice match on Friday afternoon, before meeting Richmond in the sole AAMI Community Series clash on March 5.