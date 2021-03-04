THE AFL has welcomed the Victorian State Government decision to endorse 50 per cent capacity at GMHBA Stadium for AFL matches to begin the season.



The new capacity of 18,546 will be commencing from tomorrow night at the AAMI Community Series match between Geelong Cats and Essendon.



The match was previously sold out, however, with an increased capacity limit new tickets to be released today at 12:00pm AEDT via Ticketmaster.



Please note there will be no sales at the venue on the night of the match.

Due to the increase capacity fans will be occupying seats directly behind and in front of each other at the match. Seating configurations have been approved by the Victorian Government.



Gates open at 6:00pm AEDT.



Fans who have already purchased a ticket, please ensure you download your mobile tickets before arriving at the venue. Staff at the venue will be on hand to assist.



- You can only enter the gate on your ticket.

- Brownlow Stand = Gate 13

- Premiership Stand = Gate 13

- Players Stand = Gate 8

- Hickey Stand = Gate 5

- Ablett Terrace = Gate 1

The AFL thanks the Victorian State Government for their continued support in bringing fans back to the footy.



The 2021 AAMI Community Series began last night at Marvel Stadium as St Kilda defeated Carlton in front of 10,228 fans.