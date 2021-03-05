GEELONG will unveil its three gun recruits together for the first time in Saturday night's AAMI Community Series clash with Essendon.

Former Hawks star Isaac Smith will make his maiden appearance in Cats colours after missing last week's practice game with Collingwood after a rolled ankle, and will be alongside ex-Giants goalkicker Jeremy Cameron and former Kangaroo and Bulldogs midfielder Shaun Higgins.

>> Check out the full teams here or scroll down

Last year's Grand Finalists will field a strong line-up in the GMHBA Stadium clash, with Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood, Tom Hawkins, Mark Blicavs, Tom Stewart and reigning best and fairest winner Cam Guthrie all selected.

But ruckman Rhys Stanley is not playing, with youngster Sam De Koning being picked in the ruck.

Top-10 picks Archie Perkins and Nik Cox have been selected for the Bombers after showing exciting signs last week against Carlton, while new signing Alec Waterman will also head down the highway after his four-goal effort against the Blues.

The Bombers are without Michael Hurley (hip), Jake Stringer (achilles) and David Zaharakis (knee), but Harrison Jones has been named after tweaking his knee at training earlier this week.

North Melbourne has selected No.3 pick Will Phillips in its squad to face Hawthorn on Saturday afternoon at Arden Street.

The midfielder didn't play in last week's practice game defeat to St Kilda but is in the Roos' squad along with the club's group of new recruits – Jaidyn Stephenson, Aidan Corr, Lachie Young and Atu Bosenavulagi.

Veteran midfielder Ben Cunnington remains sidelined after his training concussion.

The Hawks will remain without Tom Mitchell (shoulder) and Chad Wingard (calf) as they race the clock to play in round one, but recruits Tom Phillips and Kyle Hartigan will play, as will first-year draftees Tyler Brockman and Connor Downie.

Top pick Denver Grainger-Barras has been named an emergency for the game.

Saturday, March 6

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Arden Street Oval, 4.10pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: K.Hayden 37 B.McKay 23 S.Atley 18

HB: J.Ziebell - C 7 A.Corr 4 L.McDonald 11

C: B.Scott 8 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 J.Stephenson 2

HF: K.Turner 28 C.Zurhaar 44 T.Thomas 26

F: T.Powell 24 N.Larkey 20 C.Taylor 5

Foll: T.Goldstein 22 D.Tyson 21 J.Simpkin 12

I/C: J.Mahony 1 A.Bosenavulagi 15 La.Young 17 J.Walker 19 W.Phillips 29 C.Lazzaro 35 P.Spicer 36 T.Campbell 42

Emerg: T.Garner 6 C.Menadue 31 P.Walker 33 E.Ford 40

HAWTHORN

B: K.Hartigan 28 S.Frost 8 S.Burgoyne 9

HB: J.Impey 4 B.Hardwick 15 W.Day 12

C: D.Moore 36 J.Worpel 5 H.Morrison 1

HF: T.Phillips 16 T.O'Brien 23 O.Hanrahan 13

F: T.Brockman 42 M.Lewis 2 J.Koschitzke 34

Foll: B.McEvoy - C 7 L.Shiels 26 D.Howe 17

I/C: C.Jiath 29 L.Bramble 0 J.Ceglar 18 C.Downie 41 D.Greaves 30 C.Nash 11 M.Hartley 27 F.Maginness 32

Emerg: E.Jeka 39 D.Grainger-Barras 38 N.Reeves 37 J.Morris 35

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 7.10pm AEDT

GEELONG

B: J.Henry 38 M.Blicavs 46 T.Stewart 44

HB: M.O'Connor 42 L.Henderson 25 Z.Tuohy 2

C: I.Smith 7 P.Dangerfield 35 S.Menegola 27

HF: G.Miers 32 J.Cameron 5 S.Higgins 4

F: G.Rohan 23 T.Hawkins 26 T.Atkins 30

Foll: S.De Koning 16 J.Selwood - C 14 B.Parfitt 3

I/C: J.Bews 24 J.Clark 6 C.Guthrie 29 J.Jenkins 11 J.Kolodjashnij 8 C.Constable 18 Z.Guthrie 39 F.Evans 31

Emerg: N.Kreuger 15 Q.Narkle 19 B.Jarvis 10 S.Neale 33

ESSENDON

B: J.Stewart 17 A.Francis 10 J.Laverde 15

HB: N.Hind 19 J.Ridley 14 D.Heppell - C 21

C: K.Langford 4 Z.Merrett 7 N.Cox 13

HF: D.Shiel 9 H.Jones 23 W.Snelling 40

F: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti 43 P.Wright 20 C.Hooker 26

Foll: S.Draper 2 J.Caldwell 6 B.Ham 33

I/C: N.Cahill 28 A.McGrath 1 D.Parish 3 D.Smith 5 M.Gleeson 8 N.Bryan 24 A.Perkins 16 A.Waterman 42

Emerg: T.Cutler 12 Z.Reid 31 B.Zerk-Thatcher 30 J.Eyre 32