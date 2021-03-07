Brisbane forward Dan McStay in action against the Suns in a practice match in February, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Dan McStay could miss up to six weeks after suffering a knee injury at training.

McStay and the club initially feared the injury could have been worse, but scans confirmed medial cruciate ligament damage that does not require surgery.

The best-case scenario is the 25-year-old could be out three weeks and be available for round two, although he could miss as much as the first month of the premiership season.

McStay was set to be used as part of a three-pronged tall forward line to open 2021 alongside Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood.

He has been a regular since Chris Fagan's arrival as coach in 2017, playing 79 of a possible 87 games as a valuable contested marking option and link between the midfield and deep forward.

Tom Fullarton, who made an exciting debut against St Kilda last year, is likely to be given a chance to fill McStay's boots in the AAMI Community Series match against Gold Coast on Monday night.