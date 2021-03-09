WESTERN Bulldogs defender Hayden Crozier will miss the start of the season after scans revealed he will need shoulder surgery.

The important intercept backman suffered the AC joint injury in Monday’s AAMI Community Series win over Melbourne.

While it was hoped the former Docker would avoid serious injury, scans on Monday showed he will undergo surgery.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AAMI match highlights: Bulldogs v Demons Western Bulldogs and Melbourne clash in the AAMI community series

It has ruled him out of the Dogs’ round one clash with Collingwood, with the club to know more about his return post surgery.

The club confirmed the news on Tuesday.

"Scans have since confirmed an AC joint injury for the 27-year-old, who will require surgery to fix the issue," the statement said

"A return to play timeframe for Crozier will be determined following his operation."