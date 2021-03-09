AFL FANTASY is a numbers game and following the pre-season games on the weekend, there’s plenty of data for coaches to sink their teeth into as they find the best picks for 2021.
One of the favourite stats for coaches look to is the centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Midfielders are generally the players who score the most Fantasy points consistently, with those playing as inside midfielders attending the centre bounces, are hot property.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
Defenders taking the kick-in have the opportunity to get an easy three points as the kick will count when they step outside the square and play on. With the player standing the mark now having to stand a further five metres back following a behind, more players will be taking advantage of the cheap kick. Fantasy gold!
When looking at scores, it is great to consider the high scorers, but it is equally important to analyse the scoring rates. A player may have had a modest score but played limited time on ground. As long as they’re in their club’s best 22, then they can be players worth targeting if you predict their time of ground (TOG) to increase.
Adelaide
Fantasy points for: 1164 (18th)
Fantasy points against (Port Adelaide): 2035 (1st)
Total CBAs: 26
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 7 (4), Andrew McPherson 3 (2), Luke Brown 3 (2), Paul Seedsman 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Rory Laird
|
97
|
78%
|
20
|
77%
|
Andrew McPherson
|
87
|
78%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brodie Smith
|
86
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Matt Crouch
|
72
|
77%
|
20
|
77%
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
72
|
87%
|
0
|
0%
|
Rory Sloane
|
70
|
80%
|
14
|
54%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
66
|
84%
|
5
|
19%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
64
|
84%
|
24
|
92%
|
Ned McHenry
|
58
|
82%
|
3
|
12%
|
James Rowe
|
58
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ben Keays
|
57
|
82%
|
5
|
19%
|
Taylor Walker
|
53
|
90%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jordon Butts
|
48
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Shane McAdam
|
48
|
72%
|
0
|
0%
|
Luke Brown
|
34
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Nicholas Murray
|
32
|
86%
|
0
|
0%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
29
|
74%
|
6
|
23%
|
Mitchell Hinge
|
29
|
86%
|
0
|
0%
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
28
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Will Hamill
|
28
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sam Berry
|
19
|
42%
|
5
|
19%
|
Chayce Jones
|
11
|
44%
|
0
|
0%
|
Billy Frampton
|
10
|
43%
|
0
|
0%
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
8
|
39%
|
2
|
8%
Brisbane
Fantasy points for: 1474 (14th)
Fantasy points against (Gold Coast): 1722 (2nd)
Total CBAs: 35
Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 6 (2), Daniel Rich 5 (5).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Jarrod Berry
|
119
|
82%
|
13
|
37%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
109
|
81%
|
6
|
17%
|
Lachie Neale
|
94
|
88%
|
28
|
80%
|
Grant Birchall
|
90
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Charlie Cameron
|
89
|
88%
|
3
|
9%
|
Daniel Rich
|
79
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Joe Daniher
|
71
|
89%
|
6
|
17%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
70
|
76%
|
16
|
46%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
68
|
76%
|
11
|
31%
|
Mitch Robinson
|
65
|
75%
|
0
|
0%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
64
|
79%
|
29
|
83%
|
Ryan Lester
|
61
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Zac Bailey
|
57
|
75%
|
11
|
31%
|
Eric Hipwood
|
53
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
51
|
80%
|
11
|
31%
|
Keidean Coleman
|
47
|
72%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Payne
|
46
|
88%
|
0
|
0%
|
Harris Andrews
|
46
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brandon Starcevich
|
45
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
39
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Harry Sharp
|
37
|
45%
|
0
|
0%
|
Callum Ah Chee
|
35
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Cam Rayner
|
22
|
33%
|
6
|
17%
|
Marcus Adams
|
17
|
17%
|
0
|
0%
Carlton
Fantasy points for: 1485 (13th)
Fantasy points against (St Kilda): 1642 (6th)
Total CBAs: 38
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (3), Adam Saad 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Sam Petrevski-Seton 1 (1), Liam Jones 1 (0), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
99
|
85%
|
29
|
76%
|
Zac Fisher
|
95
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Marc Murphy
|
92
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Silvagni
|
90
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sam Docherty
|
84
|
89%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sam Walsh
|
82
|
75%
|
24
|
63%
|
Oscar McDonald
|
82
|
69%
|
8
|
21%
|
Zac Williams
|
80
|
72%
|
16
|
42%
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
70
|
87%
|
2
|
5%
|
Will Setterfield
|
70
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ed Curnow
|
69
|
86%
|
15
|
39%
|
Adam Saad
|
68
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
57
|
91%
|
25
|
66%
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
56
|
75%
|
0
|
0%
|
Liam Jones
|
54
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
Paddy Dow
|
51
|
70%
|
18
|
47%
|
Lachie Plowman
|
44
|
91%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Newnes
|
44
|
53%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jacob Weitering
|
42
|
66%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lochie O'Brien
|
42
|
30%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Martin
|
41
|
77%
|
9
|
24%
|
David Cuningham
|
41
|
42%
|
5
|
13%
|
Tom Williamson
|
23
|
74%
|
0
|
0%
|
Callum Moore
|
12
|
40%
|
1
|
3%
|
Harry McKay
|
-3
|
22%
|
0
|
0%
Collingwood
Fantasy points for: 1496 (12th)
Fantasy points against (Richmond): 1717 (3rd)
Total CBAs: 26
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 4 (3), Darcy Moore 4 (3), Brayden Maynard 3 (3), Isaac Quaynor 2 (2).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
127
|
76%
|
19
|
73%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
124
|
89%
|
19
|
73%
|
Jack Crisp
|
90
|
88%
|
0
|
0%
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
84
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brayden Maynard
|
80
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
79
|
86%
|
21
|
81%
|
Brayden Sier
|
79
|
73%
|
10
|
38%
|
John Noble
|
77
|
87%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jeremy Howe
|
76
|
67%
|
0
|
0%
|
Josh Thomas
|
74
|
76%
|
0
|
0%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
73
|
56%
|
3
|
12%
|
Mason Cox
|
64
|
78%
|
2
|
8%
|
Darcy Moore
|
60
|
96%
|
0
|
0%
|
Josh Daicos
|
58
|
79%
|
8
|
31%
|
Jack Madgen
|
56
|
91%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
55
|
78%
|
10
|
38%
|
Callum L. Brown
|
55
|
81%
|
4
|
15%
|
Tyler Brown
|
54
|
84%
|
5
|
19%
|
Will Hoskin-Elliott
|
27
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Oliver Henry
|
27
|
72%
|
0
|
0%
|
Trey Ruscoe
|
26
|
67%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jordan Roughead
|
23
|
94%
|
0
|
0%
|
Will Kelly
|
20
|
25%
|
0
|
0%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
8
|
9%
|
3
|
12%
Essendon
Fantasy points for: 1519 (11th)
Fantasy points against (Geelong): 1659 (4th)
Total CBAs: 24
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Zach Merrett
|
134
|
85%
|
20
|
83%
|
Darcy Parish
|
116
|
80%
|
14
|
58%
|
Jordan Ridley
|
85
|
97%
|
0
|
0%
|
Kyle Langford
|
85
|
87%
|
0
|
0%
|
Devon Smith
|
83
|
77%
|
5
|
21%
|
Jayden Laverde
|
81
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Cale Hooker
|
80
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
77
|
88%
|
6
|
25%
|
Jye Caldwell
|
75
|
67%
|
12
|
50%
|
Nick Hind
|
75
|
60%
|
0
|
0%
|
Peter Wright
|
71
|
81%
|
3
|
13%
|
Dyson Heppell
|
70
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dylan Shiel
|
67
|
55%
|
11
|
46%
|
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|
58
|
79%
|
4
|
17%
|
Sam Draper
|
55
|
58%
|
15
|
63%
|
Harrison Jones
|
46
|
75%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brayden Ham
|
45
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Will Snelling
|
42
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ned Cahill
|
36
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Aaron Francis
|
30
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Nikolas Cox
|
28
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
James Stewart
|
27
|
60%
|
0
|
0%
|
Martin Gleeson
|
21
|
29%
|
0
|
0%
|
Nick Bryan
|
12
|
25%
|
6
|
25%
|
Archie Perkins
|
11
|
19%
|
0
|
0%
|
Alec Waterman
|
9
|
25%
|
0
|
0%
Fremantle
Fantasy points for: 1541 (10th)
Fantasy points against (West Coast): 1639 (7th)
Total CBAs: 21
Kick-ins (play on): Hayden Young 7 (5), Ethan Hughes 2 (1), Reece Conca 2 (2), Brennan Cox 1 (1), Tobe Watson 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Ethan Hughes
|
133
|
96%
|
0
|
0%
|
Michael Frederick
|
100
|
94%
|
0
|
0%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
98
|
80%
|
16
|
76%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
98
|
79%
|
11
|
52%
|
Blake Acres
|
89
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brennan Cox
|
85
|
91%
|
0
|
0%
|
James Aish
|
85
|
79%
|
1
|
5%
|
David Mundy
|
81
|
83%
|
16
|
76%
|
Lachie Schultz
|
77
|
88%
|
0
|
0%
|
Hayden Young
|
72
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lloyd Meek
|
70
|
83%
|
20
|
95%
|
Darcy Tucker
|
67
|
59%
|
8
|
38%
|
Reece Conca
|
56
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Alex Pearce
|
51
|
76%
|
0
|
0%
|
Connor Blakely
|
47
|
58%
|
10
|
48%
|
Bailey Banfield
|
42
|
71%
|
0
|
0%
|
Joel Hamling
|
40
|
71%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tobe Watson
|
38
|
88%
|
0
|
0%
|
Liam Henry
|
38
|
34%
|
0
|
0%
|
Michael Walters
|
34
|
65%
|
1
|
5%
|
Travis Colyer
|
32
|
22%
|
0
|
0%
|
Mitch Crowden
|
32
|
46%
|
0
|
0%
|
Matt Taberner
|
26
|
93%
|
0
|
0%
|
Josh Treacy
|
24
|
75%
|
1
|
5%
|
Heath Chapman
|
20
|
16%
|
0
|
0%
|
Rory Lobb
|
6
|
6%
|
0
|
0%
Geelong
Fantasy points for: 1659 (4th)
Fantasy points against (Essendon): 1519 (11th)
Total CBAs: 24
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Clark 7 (6), Tom Stewart 5 (4), Lachie Henderson 3 (2), Cameron Guthrie 2 (0), Jack Henry 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Jordan Clark
|
135
|
66%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom Stewart
|
112
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jed Bews
|
93
|
86%
|
0
|
0%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
86
|
78%
|
17
|
71%
|
Josh Jenkins
|
86
|
79%
|
14
|
58%
|
Tom Atkins
|
78
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Mark O'Connor
|
78
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lachie Henderson
|
76
|
90%
|
0
|
0%
|
Joel Selwood
|
75
|
61%
|
16
|
67%
|
Isaac Smith
|
75
|
83%
|
3
|
13%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
74
|
95%
|
1
|
4%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
72
|
75%
|
11
|
46%
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
67
|
77%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
65
|
78%
|
16
|
67%
|
Tom Hawkins
|
57
|
98%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sam Menegola
|
53
|
62%
|
0
|
0%
|
Gary Rohan
|
48
|
75%
|
0
|
0%
|
Shaun Higgins
|
45
|
58%
|
3
|
13%
|
Zach Tuohy
|
44
|
78%
|
0
|
0%
|
Zach Guthrie
|
44
|
50%
|
0
|
0%
|
Gryan Miers
|
43
|
63%
|
0
|
0%
|
Charlie Constable
|
38
|
22%
|
6
|
25%
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
37
|
45%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sam De Koning
|
31
|
51%
|
9
|
38%
|
Francis Evans
|
24
|
39%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Henry
|
23
|
43%
|
0
|
0%
Gold Coast
Fantasy points for: 1722 (2nd)
Fantasy points against (Brisbane): 1474 (14th)
Total CBAs: 35
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 5 (4), Wil Powell 1 (1), Jack Lukosius 1 (1), Jarrod Harbrow 1 (0), Connor Budarick 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Lachie Weller
|
118
|
87%
|
10
|
29%
|
Touk Miller
|
110
|
76%
|
13
|
37%
|
Will Brodie
|
105
|
70%
|
15
|
43%
|
Darcy MacPherson
|
105
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Alex Sexton
|
98
|
78%
|
0
|
0%
|
Wil Powell
|
96
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brandon Ellis
|
95
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jarrod Witts
|
88
|
74%
|
26
|
74%
|
Oleg Markov
|
85
|
71%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Lukosius
|
78
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Noah Anderson
|
78
|
84%
|
17
|
49%
|
Jarrod Harbrow
|
75
|
86%
|
0
|
0%
|
Connor Budarick
|
73
|
88%
|
0
|
0%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
71
|
81%
|
16
|
46%
|
Sam Day
|
62
|
81%
|
3
|
9%
|
Matt Rowell
|
59
|
70%
|
23
|
66%
|
David Swallow
|
59
|
84%
|
11
|
31%
|
Charlie Ballard
|
56
|
93%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Bowes
|
48
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ben King
|
38
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sam Collins
|
37
|
50%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
32
|
44%
|
0
|
0%
|
Caleb Graham
|
31
|
50%
|
0
|
0%
|
Nick Holman
|
16
|
25%
|
0
|
0%
|
Chris Burgess
|
9
|
13%
|
6
|
17%
Greater Western Sydney
Fantasy points for: 1552 (9th)
Fantasy points against (Sydney): 1368 (15th)
Total CBAs: 33
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 8 (6), Harry Perryman 3 (3), Sam J. Reid 1 (1), Matt Buntine 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Tim Taranto
|
121
|
85%
|
18
|
55%
|
Toby Greene
|
96
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sam J. Reid
|
91
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Josh Kelly
|
89
|
85%
|
16
|
48%
|
Harry Perryman
|
82
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
78
|
77%
|
24
|
73%
|
Jack Buckley
|
75
|
84%
|
6
|
18%
|
Tom Green
|
73
|
72%
|
16
|
48%
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
72
|
67%
|
21
|
64%
|
Matt de Boer
|
69
|
77%
|
1
|
3%
|
Callan Ward
|
68
|
78%
|
1
|
3%
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
66
|
82%
|
2
|
6%
|
Harry Himmelberg
|
66
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Connor Idun
|
60
|
88%
|
0
|
0%
|
Isaac Cumming
|
58
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Matt Buntine
|
54
|
48%
|
0
|
0%
|
Kieren Briggs
|
51
|
75%
|
22
|
67%
|
Lachie Ash
|
48
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Nick Haynes
|
45
|
68%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sam Taylor
|
44
|
45%
|
0
|
0%
|
Daniel Lloyd
|
41
|
76%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lachlan Keeffe
|
34
|
64%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jake Riccardi
|
29
|
53%
|
2
|
6%
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
21
|
20%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
15
|
39%
|
3
|
9%
|
Nick Shipley
|
6
|
20%
|
0
|
0%
Hawthorn
Fantasy points for: 1615 (8th)
Fantasy points against (North Melbourne): 1367 (16th)
Total CBAs: 31
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 4 (3), Will Day 3 (1), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Tom Phillips
|
141
|
79%
|
15
|
48%
|
Liam Shiels
|
123
|
79%
|
22
|
71%
|
Harry Morrison
|
109
|
83%
|
6
|
19%
|
Jacob Koschitzke
|
95
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dylan Moore
|
86
|
83%
|
4
|
13%
|
Changkuoth Jiath
|
83
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
79
|
69%
|
18
|
58%
|
Daniel Howe
|
73
|
78%
|
13
|
42%
|
James Worpel
|
71
|
82%
|
27
|
87%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
71
|
80%
|
13
|
42%
|
Oliver Hanrahan
|
70
|
84%
|
1
|
3%
|
Tyler Brockman
|
69
|
76%
|
0
|
0%
|
Connor Downie
|
63
|
78%
|
0
|
0%
|
Blake Hardwick
|
61
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Will Day
|
60
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Damon Greaves
|
53
|
46%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sam Frost
|
52
|
91%
|
0
|
0%
|
Shaun Burgoyne
|
51
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Conor Nash
|
50
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tim O'Brien
|
50
|
86%
|
0
|
0%
|
Kyle Hartigan
|
41
|
93%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lachlan Bramble
|
39
|
85%
|
5
|
16%
|
Jarman Impey
|
25
|
43%
|
0
|
0%
Melbourne
Fantasy points for: 1262 (17th)
Fantasy points against (Western Bulldogs): 1648 (5th)
Total CBAs: 29
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 7 (7), Trent Rivers 5 (5), Adam Tomlinson 3 (1), Jake Lever 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Steven May
|
102
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ed Langdon
|
97
|
98%
|
0
|
0%
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
97
|
88%
|
0
|
0%
|
Max Gawn
|
84
|
76%
|
17
|
59%
|
Jake Lever
|
81
|
97%
|
0
|
0%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
78
|
75%
|
7
|
24%
|
Christian Petracca
|
71
|
91%
|
20
|
69%
|
James Harmes
|
62
|
83%
|
20
|
69%
|
Nathan Jones
|
58
|
78%
|
8
|
28%
|
Tom McDonald
|
50
|
88%
|
0
|
0%
|
James Jordon
|
49
|
79%
|
8
|
28%
|
Trent Rivers
|
46
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Kade Chandler
|
46
|
72%
|
0
|
0%
|
Luke Jackson
|
44
|
85%
|
15
|
52%
|
Charlie Spargo
|
43
|
74%
|
1
|
3%
|
Oskar Baker
|
42
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
36
|
71%
|
10
|
34%
|
Adam Tomlinson
|
35
|
86%
|
0
|
0%
|
Neville Jetta
|
35
|
61%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jayden Hunt
|
35
|
87%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jake Bowey
|
27
|
57%
|
0
|
0%
|
Aaron vandenBerg
|
25
|
67%
|
10
|
34%
|
Jay Lockhart
|
11
|
16%
|
0
|
0%
|
Toby Bedford
|
8
|
24%
|
0
|
0%
North Melbourne
Fantasy points for: 1367 (16th)
Fantasy points against (Hawthorn): 1615 (8th)
Total CBAs: 31
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 9 (7), Luke McDonald 6 (6), Lachie Young 2 (2), Adam Corr 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Dom Tyson
|
106
|
77%
|
18
|
58%
|
Josh Walker
|
106
|
76%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
98
|
82%
|
4
|
13%
|
Jack Ziebell
|
89
|
86%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
76
|
79%
|
25
|
81%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
73
|
73%
|
23
|
74%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
73
|
90%
|
17
|
55%
|
Luke McDonald
|
68
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
67
|
74%
|
7
|
23%
|
Aidan Corr
|
65
|
90%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom Powell
|
64
|
67%
|
0
|
0%
|
Kayne Turner
|
58
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Shaun Atley
|
51
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lachie Young
|
45
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Bailey Scott
|
45
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Kyron Hayden
|
42
|
76%
|
10
|
32%
|
Tom Campbell
|
35
|
40%
|
11
|
35%
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
35
|
89%
|
0
|
0%
|
Curtis Taylor
|
33
|
65%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ben McKay
|
25
|
98%
|
0
|
0%
|
Nick Larkey
|
23
|
50%
|
3
|
10%
|
Atu Bosenavulagi
|
23
|
52%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Mahony
|
21
|
39%
|
0
|
0%
|
Phoenix Spicer
|
21
|
24%
|
0
|
0%
|
Charlie Lazzaro
|
14
|
35%
|
0
|
0%
|
Will Phillips
|
11
|
22%
|
6
|
19%
Port Adelaide
Fantasy points for: 2035 (1st)
Fantasy points against (Adelaide): 1164 (18th)
Total CBAs: 26
Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 5 (5), Ryan Burton 2 (2), Darcy Byrne-Jones 1 (1), Miles Bergman 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Dan Houston
|
154
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Riley Bonner
|
120
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ollie Wines
|
114
|
71%
|
14
|
54%
|
Zak Butters
|
111
|
88%
|
4
|
15%
|
Karl Amon
|
100
|
87%
|
15
|
58%
|
Robbie Gray
|
99
|
87%
|
3
|
12%
|
Aliir Aliir
|
99
|
94%
|
0
|
0%
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
96
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Willem Drew
|
93
|
79%
|
11
|
42%
|
Xavier Duursma
|
89
|
82%
|
1
|
4%
|
Ryan Burton
|
87
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
86
|
88%
|
6
|
23%
|
Miles Bergman
|
86
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Connor Rozee
|
81
|
72%
|
1
|
4%
|
Kane Farrell
|
74
|
78%
|
1
|
4%
|
Orazio Fantasia
|
73
|
38%
|
0
|
0%
|
Scott Lycett
|
72
|
77%
|
20
|
77%
|
Tom Jonas
|
69
|
92%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom Rockliff
|
61
|
44%
|
14
|
54%
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
50
|
49%
|
0
|
0%
|
Steven Motlop
|
44
|
59%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lachlan Jones
|
43
|
42%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom Clurey
|
40
|
44%
|
0
|
0%
|
Travis Boak
|
38
|
34%
|
8
|
31%
|
Jackson Mead
|
37
|
41%
|
6
|
23%
|
Charlie Dixon
|
19
|
47%
|
0
|
0%
Richmond
Fantasy points for: 1717 (3rd)
Fantasy points against (Collingwood): 1496 12th)
Total CBAs: 26
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (5), Nathan Broad 2 (0), Nick Vlastuin 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Jayden Short
|
171
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Josh Caddy
|
125
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Kamdyn McIntosh
|
100
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Shane Edwards
|
93
|
82%
|
13
|
50%
|
Liam Baker
|
93
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
86
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
85
|
87%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Graham
|
85
|
79%
|
8
|
31%
|
Kane Lambert
|
85
|
78%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dylan Grimes
|
82
|
63%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jason Castagna
|
79
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Daniel Rioli
|
64
|
72%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dustin Martin
|
60
|
64%
|
15
|
58%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
57
|
75%
|
0
|
0%
|
David Astbury
|
52
|
81%
|
1
|
4%
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
51
|
89%
|
2
|
8%
|
Jake Aarts
|
51
|
75%
|
0
|
0%
|
Shai Bolton
|
49
|
85%
|
24
|
92%
|
Noah Balta
|
48
|
86%
|
4
|
15%
|
Nathan Broad
|
41
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
38
|
35%
|
9
|
35%
|
Mabior Chol
|
34
|
45%
|
10
|
38%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
31
|
32%
|
5
|
19%
|
Riley Collier-Dawkins
|
20
|
39%
|
8
|
31%
|
Will Martyn
|
19
|
21%
|
5
|
19%
|
Derek Eggmolesse-Smith
|
18
|
31%
|
0
|
0%
St Kilda
Fantasy points for: 1642 (6th)
Fantasy points against (Carlton): 1485 (13th)
Total CBAs: 38
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 4 (2), Callum Wilke 3 (1), Ben Long 1 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Jack Sinclair
|
112
|
83%
|
10
|
26%
|
Jack Steele
|
109
|
81%
|
23
|
61%
|
Jack Higgins
|
107
|
87%
|
1
|
3%
|
Jack Lonie
|
102
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Bradley Hill
|
97
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
92
|
81%
|
21
|
55%
|
Shaun McKernan
|
80
|
72%
|
10
|
26%
|
Ben Long
|
74
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tim Membrey
|
74
|
92%
|
0
|
0%
|
Hunter Clark
|
70
|
68%
|
16
|
42%
|
Jack Billings
|
67
|
88%
|
2
|
5%
|
Nick Coffield
|
67
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jimmy Webster
|
66
|
86%
|
0
|
0%
|
Callum Wilkie
|
61
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
Paul Hunter
|
60
|
76%
|
28
|
74%
|
Jade Gresham
|
59
|
60%
|
16
|
42%
|
Dan Butler
|
55
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dougal Howard
|
53
|
91%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brad Crouch
|
50
|
61%
|
19
|
50%
|
Max King
|
46
|
60%
|
0
|
0%
|
Josh Battle
|
38
|
78%
|
0
|
0%
|
Thomas Highmore
|
37
|
57%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Bytel
|
26
|
18%
|
6
|
16%
|
Daniel McKenzie
|
23
|
19%
|
0
|
0%
|
Mason Wood
|
15
|
11%
|
0
|
0%
|
James Frawley
|
2
|
13%
|
0
|
0%
Sydney
Fantasy points for: 1368 (15th)
Fantasy points against (GWS Giants): 1552 (9th)
Total CBAs: 33
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 3 (3), Braeden Campbell 1 (1), Harry Cunningham 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Sam Wicks
|
109
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Luke Parker
|
91
|
83%
|
23
|
70%
|
James Rowbottom
|
80
|
65%
|
16
|
48%
|
Jordan Dawson
|
76
|
87%
|
0
|
0%
|
Errol Gulden
|
72
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
70
|
74%
|
18
|
55%
|
Chad Warner
|
70
|
70%
|
6
|
18%
|
Isaac Heeney
|
69
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Oliver Florent
|
65
|
84%
|
11
|
33%
|
Callum Mills
|
63
|
83%
|
23
|
70%
|
George Hewett
|
63
|
89%
|
0
|
0%
|
Nick Blakey
|
58
|
79%
|
2
|
6%
|
Sam Reid
|
58
|
75%
|
2
|
6%
|
Braeden Campbell
|
57
|
80%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom McCartin
|
51
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Logan McDonald
|
47
|
46%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lewis Melican
|
43
|
89%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dane Rampe
|
38
|
75%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom Papley
|
38
|
78%
|
0
|
0%
|
Will Hayward
|
38
|
90%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom Hickey
|
37
|
73%
|
28
|
85%
|
Harry Cunningham
|
36
|
72%
|
0
|
0%
|
Callum Sinclair
|
19
|
16%
|
3
|
9%
|
Matthew Ling
|
12
|
17%
|
0
|
0%
|
James Bell
|
5
|
44%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ryan Clarke
|
3
|
8%
|
0
|
0%
West Coast
Fantasy points for: 1639 (7th)
Fantasy points against (Fremantle): 1541 (10th)
Total CBAs: 21
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 6 (4), Alex Withderden 2 (2), Jackson Nelson 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
98
|
83%
|
6
|
29%
|
Dom Sheed
|
96
|
84%
|
17
|
81%
|
Shannon Hurn
|
91
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jackson Nelson
|
91
|
74%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tom Barrass
|
89
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Liam Duggan
|
88
|
82%
|
8
|
38%
|
Tom Cole
|
84
|
83%
|
0
|
0%
|
Alex Witherden
|
83
|
77%
|
0
|
0%
|
Xavier O'Neill
|
82
|
80%
|
9
|
43%
|
Jack Darling
|
77
|
94%
|
0
|
0%
|
Luke Shuey
|
75
|
54%
|
10
|
48%
|
Jack Redden
|
75
|
89%
|
7
|
33%
|
Oscar Allen
|
73
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Liam Ryan
|
69
|
87%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jamie Cripps
|
66
|
86%
|
0
|
0%
|
Brad Sheppard
|
62
|
71%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jamaine Jones
|
60
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Josh Rotham
|
58
|
34%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jack Petruccelle
|
45
|
76%
|
0
|
0%
|
Jeremy McGovern
|
43
|
77%
|
0
|
0%
|
Zane Trew
|
30
|
26%
|
5
|
24%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
26
|
40%
|
11
|
52%
|
Nathan Vardy
|
22
|
65%
|
8
|
38%
|
Harry Edwards
|
22
|
30%
|
2
|
10%
|
Isiah Winder
|
18
|
37%
|
1
|
5%
|
Zac Langdon
|
16
|
43%
|
0
|
0%
Western Bulldogs
Fantasy points for: 1648 (5th)
Fantasy points against (Melbourne): 1262 (17th)
Total CBAs: 29
Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 6 (6), Bailey Dale 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBAs
|
CBA%
|
Jack Macrae
|
152
|
83%
|
26
|
90%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
133
|
85%
|
22
|
76%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
130
|
74%
|
18
|
62%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
116
|
83%
|
22
|
76%
|
Caleb Daniel
|
108
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
100
|
84%
|
0
|
0%
|
Tim English
|
96
|
82%
|
11
|
38%
|
Bailey Smith
|
95
|
87%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lachie Hunter
|
87
|
81%
|
1
|
3%
|
Bailey Williams
|
83
|
88%
|
0
|
0%
|
Bailey Dale
|
77
|
77%
|
0
|
0%
|
Stefan Martin
|
69
|
77%
|
16
|
55%
|
Josh Bruce
|
64
|
87%
|
0
|
0%
|
Anthony Scott
|
58
|
82%
|
0
|
0%
|
Rhylee West
|
51
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Hayden Crozier
|
44
|
60%
|
0
|
0%
|
Mitch Wallis
|
42
|
81%
|
0
|
0%
|
Lachlan McNeil
|
41
|
79%
|
0
|
0%
|
Buku Khamis
|
30
|
44%
|
0
|
0%
|
Ryan Gardner
|
18
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
Aaron Naughton
|
18
|
42%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dominic Bedendo
|
14
|
62%
|
0
|
0%
|
Alex Keath
|
13
|
85%
|
0
|
0%
|
Laitham Vandermeer
|
9
|
13%
|
0
|
0%