AFL FANTASY is a numbers game and following the pre-season games on the weekend, there’s plenty of data for coaches to sink their teeth into as they find the best picks for 2021.

One of the favourite stats for coaches look to is the centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Midfielders are generally the players who score the most Fantasy points consistently, with those playing as inside midfielders attending the centre bounces, are hot property.

Defenders taking the kick-in have the opportunity to get an easy three points as the kick will count when they step outside the square and play on. With the player standing the mark now having to stand a further five metres back following a behind, more players will be taking advantage of the cheap kick. Fantasy gold!

When looking at scores, it is great to consider the high scorers, but it is equally important to analyse the scoring rates. A player may have had a modest score but played limited time on ground. As long as they’re in their club’s best 22, then they can be players worth targeting if you predict their time of ground (TOG) to increase.

AAMI Fantasy hype team The Traders pick a Fantasy Classic team full of pre-season performers

Adelaide

Fantasy points for: 1164 (18th)

Fantasy points against (Port Adelaide): 2035 (1st)

Total CBAs: 26

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 7 (4), Andrew McPherson 3 (2), Luke Brown 3 (2), Paul Seedsman 1 (0).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Rory Laird 97 78% 20 77% Andrew McPherson 87 78% 0 0% Brodie Smith 86 85% 0 0% Matt Crouch 72 77% 20 77% Lachlan Sholl 72 87% 0 0% Rory Sloane 70 80% 14 54% Paul Seedsman 66 84% 5 19% Reilly O'Brien 64 84% 24 92% Ned McHenry 58 82% 3 12% James Rowe 58 82% 0 0% Ben Keays 57 82% 5 19% Taylor Walker 53 90% 0 0% Jordon Butts 48 82% 0 0% Shane McAdam 48 72% 0 0% Luke Brown 34 83% 0 0% Nicholas Murray 32 86% 0 0% Harry Schoenberg 29 74% 6 23% Mitchell Hinge 29 86% 0 0% Darcy Fogarty 28 80% 0 0% Will Hamill 28 79% 0 0% Sam Berry 19 42% 5 19% Chayce Jones 11 44% 0 0% Billy Frampton 10 43% 0 0% Riley Thilthorpe 8 39% 2 8%

Brisbane

Fantasy points for: 1474 (14th)

Fantasy points against (Gold Coast): 1722 (2nd)

Total CBAs: 35

Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 6 (2), Daniel Rich 5 (5).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Jarrod Berry 119 82% 13 37% Dayne Zorko 109 81% 6 17% Lachie Neale 94 88% 28 80% Grant Birchall 90 81% 0 0% Charlie Cameron 89 88% 3 9% Daniel Rich 79 79% 0 0% Joe Daniher 71 89% 6 17% Jarryd Lyons 70 76% 16 46% Hugh McCluggage 68 76% 11 31% Mitch Robinson 65 75% 0 0% Oscar McInerney 64 79% 29 83% Ryan Lester 61 84% 0 0% Zac Bailey 57 75% 11 31% Eric Hipwood 53 80% 0 0% Lincoln McCarthy 51 80% 11 31% Keidean Coleman 47 72% 0 0% Jack Payne 46 88% 0 0% Harris Andrews 46 83% 0 0% Brandon Starcevich 45 85% 0 0% Tom Fullarton 39 80% 0 0% Harry Sharp 37 45% 0 0% Callum Ah Chee 35 82% 0 0% Cam Rayner 22 33% 6 17% Marcus Adams 17 17% 0 0%

Carlton

Fantasy points for: 1485 (13th)

Fantasy points against (St Kilda): 1642 (6th)

Total CBAs: 38

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (3), Adam Saad 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Sam Petrevski-Seton 1 (1), Liam Jones 1 (0), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Marc Pittonet 99 85% 29 76% Zac Fisher 95 83% 0 0% Marc Murphy 92 81% 0 0% Jack Silvagni 90 81% 0 0% Sam Docherty 84 89% 0 0% Sam Walsh 82 75% 24 63% Oscar McDonald 82 69% 8 21% Zac Williams 80 72% 16 42% Lachie Fogarty 70 87% 2 5% Will Setterfield 70 79% 0 0% Ed Curnow 69 86% 15 39% Adam Saad 68 82% 0 0% Patrick Cripps 57 91% 25 66% Sam Petrevski-Seton 56 75% 0 0% Liam Jones 54 100% 0 0% Paddy Dow 51 70% 18 47% Lachie Plowman 44 91% 0 0% Jack Newnes 44 53% 0 0% Jacob Weitering 42 66% 0 0% Lochie O'Brien 42 30% 0 0% Jack Martin 41 77% 9 24% David Cuningham 41 42% 5 13% Tom Williamson 23 74% 0 0% Callum Moore 12 40% 1 3% Harry McKay -3 22% 0 0%

Collingwood

Fantasy points for: 1496 (12th)

Fantasy points against (Richmond): 1717 (3rd)

Total CBAs: 26

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 4 (3), Darcy Moore 4 (3), Brayden Maynard 3 (3), Isaac Quaynor 2 (2).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Jordan De Goey 127 76% 19 73% Scott Pendlebury 124 89% 19 73% Jack Crisp 90 88% 0 0% Isaac Quaynor 84 83% 0 0% Brayden Maynard 80 82% 0 0% Brodie Grundy 79 86% 21 81% Brayden Sier 79 73% 10 38% John Noble 77 87% 0 0% Jeremy Howe 76 67% 0 0% Josh Thomas 74 76% 0 0% Darcy Cameron 73 56% 3 12% Mason Cox 64 78% 2 8% Darcy Moore 60 96% 0 0% Josh Daicos 58 79% 8 31% Jack Madgen 56 91% 0 0% Jamie Elliott 55 78% 10 38% Callum L. Brown 55 81% 4 15% Tyler Brown 54 84% 5 19% Will Hoskin-Elliott 27 84% 0 0% Oliver Henry 27 72% 0 0% Trey Ruscoe 26 67% 0 0% Jordan Roughead 23 94% 0 0% Will Kelly 20 25% 0 0% Steele Sidebottom 8 9% 3 12%

Essendon

Fantasy points for: 1519 (11th)

Fantasy points against (Geelong): 1659 (4th)

Total CBAs: 24

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Zach Merrett 134 85% 20 83% Darcy Parish 116 80% 14 58% Jordan Ridley 85 97% 0 0% Kyle Langford 85 87% 0 0% Devon Smith 83 77% 5 21% Jayden Laverde 81 84% 0 0% Cale Hooker 80 81% 0 0% Andrew McGrath 77 88% 6 25% Jye Caldwell 75 67% 12 50% Nick Hind 75 60% 0 0% Peter Wright 71 81% 3 13% Dyson Heppell 70 81% 0 0% Dylan Shiel 67 55% 11 46% Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti 58 79% 4 17% Sam Draper 55 58% 15 63% Harrison Jones 46 75% 0 0% Brayden Ham 45 83% 0 0% Will Snelling 42 80% 0 0% Ned Cahill 36 83% 0 0% Aaron Francis 30 80% 0 0% Nikolas Cox 28 80% 0 0% James Stewart 27 60% 0 0% Martin Gleeson 21 29% 0 0% Nick Bryan 12 25% 6 25% Archie Perkins 11 19% 0 0% Alec Waterman 9 25% 0 0%

Fremantle

Fantasy points for: 1541 (10th)

Fantasy points against (West Coast): 1639 (7th)

Total CBAs: 21

Kick-ins (play on): Hayden Young 7 (5), Ethan Hughes 2 (1), Reece Conca 2 (2), Brennan Cox 1 (1), Tobe Watson 1 (1).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Ethan Hughes 133 96% 0 0% Michael Frederick 100 94% 0 0% Andrew Brayshaw 98 80% 16 76% Nat Fyfe 98 79% 11 52% Blake Acres 89 83% 0 0% Brennan Cox 85 91% 0 0% James Aish 85 79% 1 5% David Mundy 81 83% 16 76% Lachie Schultz 77 88% 0 0% Hayden Young 72 82% 0 0% Lloyd Meek 70 83% 20 95% Darcy Tucker 67 59% 8 38% Reece Conca 56 80% 0 0% Alex Pearce 51 76% 0 0% Connor Blakely 47 58% 10 48% Bailey Banfield 42 71% 0 0% Joel Hamling 40 71% 0 0% Tobe Watson 38 88% 0 0% Liam Henry 38 34% 0 0% Michael Walters 34 65% 1 5% Travis Colyer 32 22% 0 0% Mitch Crowden 32 46% 0 0% Matt Taberner 26 93% 0 0% Josh Treacy 24 75% 1 5% Heath Chapman 20 16% 0 0% Rory Lobb 6 6% 0 0%

Geelong

Fantasy points for: 1659 (4th)

Fantasy points against (Essendon): 1519 (11th)

Total CBAs: 24

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Clark 7 (6), Tom Stewart 5 (4), Lachie Henderson 3 (2), Cameron Guthrie 2 (0), Jack Henry 1 (0).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Jordan Clark 135 66% 0 0% Tom Stewart 112 85% 0 0% Jed Bews 93 86% 0 0% Patrick Dangerfield 86 78% 17 71% Josh Jenkins 86 79% 14 58% Tom Atkins 78 82% 0 0% Mark O'Connor 78 81% 0 0% Lachie Henderson 76 90% 0 0% Joel Selwood 75 61% 16 67% Isaac Smith 75 83% 3 13% Mark Blicavs 74 95% 1 4% Cameron Guthrie 72 75% 11 46% Jeremy Cameron 67 77% 0 0% Brandan Parfitt 65 78% 16 67% Tom Hawkins 57 98% 0 0% Sam Menegola 53 62% 0 0% Gary Rohan 48 75% 0 0% Shaun Higgins 45 58% 3 13% Zach Tuohy 44 78% 0 0% Zach Guthrie 44 50% 0 0% Gryan Miers 43 63% 0 0% Charlie Constable 38 22% 6 25% Jake Kolodjashnij 37 45% 0 0% Sam De Koning 31 51% 9 38% Francis Evans 24 39% 0 0% Jack Henry 23 43% 0 0%

Gold Coast

Fantasy points for: 1722 (2nd)

Fantasy points against (Brisbane): 1474 (14th)

Total CBAs: 35

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 5 (4), Wil Powell 1 (1), Jack Lukosius 1 (1), Jarrod Harbrow 1 (0), Connor Budarick 1 (0).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Lachie Weller 118 87% 10 29% Touk Miller 110 76% 13 37% Will Brodie 105 70% 15 43% Darcy MacPherson 105 83% 0 0% Alex Sexton 98 78% 0 0% Wil Powell 96 79% 0 0% Brandon Ellis 95 85% 0 0% Jarrod Witts 88 74% 26 74% Oleg Markov 85 71% 0 0% Jack Lukosius 78 82% 0 0% Noah Anderson 78 84% 17 49% Jarrod Harbrow 75 86% 0 0% Connor Budarick 73 88% 0 0% Hugh Greenwood 71 81% 16 46% Sam Day 62 81% 3 9% Matt Rowell 59 70% 23 66% David Swallow 59 84% 11 31% Charlie Ballard 56 93% 0 0% Jack Bowes 48 82% 0 0% Ben King 38 83% 0 0% Sam Collins 37 50% 0 0% Ben Ainsworth 32 44% 0 0% Caleb Graham 31 50% 0 0% Nick Holman 16 25% 0 0% Chris Burgess 9 13% 6 17%

Greater Western Sydney

Fantasy points for: 1552 (9th)

Fantasy points against (Sydney): 1368 (15th)

Total CBAs: 33

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 8 (6), Harry Perryman 3 (3), Sam J. Reid 1 (1), Matt Buntine 1 (1).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Tim Taranto 121 85% 18 55% Toby Greene 96 82% 0 0% Sam J. Reid 91 83% 0 0% Josh Kelly 89 85% 16 48% Harry Perryman 82 80% 0 0% Jacob Hopper 78 77% 24 73% Jack Buckley 75 84% 6 18% Tom Green 73 72% 16 48% Stephen Coniglio 72 67% 21 64% Matt de Boer 69 77% 1 3% Callan Ward 68 78% 1 3% Tanner Bruhn 66 82% 2 6% Harry Himmelberg 66 83% 0 0% Connor Idun 60 88% 0 0% Isaac Cumming 58 81% 0 0% Matt Buntine 54 48% 0 0% Kieren Briggs 51 75% 22 67% Lachie Ash 48 85% 0 0% Nick Haynes 45 68% 0 0% Sam Taylor 44 45% 0 0% Daniel Lloyd 41 76% 0 0% Lachlan Keeffe 34 64% 0 0% Jake Riccardi 29 53% 2 6% Xavier O'Halloran 21 20% 0 0% Jeremy Finlayson 15 39% 3 9% Nick Shipley 6 20% 0 0%

Hawthorn

Fantasy points for: 1615 (8th)

Fantasy points against (North Melbourne): 1367 (16th)

Total CBAs: 31

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 4 (3), Will Day 3 (1), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (1).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Tom Phillips 141 79% 15 48% Liam Shiels 123 79% 22 71% Harry Morrison 109 83% 6 19% Jacob Koschitzke 95 84% 0 0% Dylan Moore 86 83% 4 13% Changkuoth Jiath 83 79% 0 0% Ben McEvoy 79 69% 18 58% Daniel Howe 73 78% 13 42% James Worpel 71 82% 27 87% Jonathon Ceglar 71 80% 13 42% Oliver Hanrahan 70 84% 1 3% Tyler Brockman 69 76% 0 0% Connor Downie 63 78% 0 0% Blake Hardwick 61 80% 0 0% Will Day 60 82% 0 0% Damon Greaves 53 46% 0 0% Sam Frost 52 91% 0 0% Shaun Burgoyne 51 80% 0 0% Conor Nash 50 81% 0 0% Tim O'Brien 50 86% 0 0% Kyle Hartigan 41 93% 0 0% Lachlan Bramble 39 85% 5 16% Jarman Impey 25 43% 0 0%

Melbourne

Fantasy points for: 1262 (17th)

Fantasy points against (Western Bulldogs): 1648 (5th)

Total CBAs: 29

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 7 (7), Trent Rivers 5 (5), Adam Tomlinson 3 (1), Jake Lever 1 (1).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Steven May 102 85% 0 0% Ed Langdon 97 98% 0 0% Bayley Fritsch 97 88% 0 0% Max Gawn 84 76% 17 59% Jake Lever 81 97% 0 0% Alex Neal-Bullen 78 75% 7 24% Christian Petracca 71 91% 20 69% James Harmes 62 83% 20 69% Nathan Jones 58 78% 8 28% Tom McDonald 50 88% 0 0% James Jordon 49 79% 8 28% Trent Rivers 46 83% 0 0% Kade Chandler 46 72% 0 0% Luke Jackson 44 85% 15 52% Charlie Spargo 43 74% 1 3% Oskar Baker 42 81% 0 0% Tom Sparrow 36 71% 10 34% Adam Tomlinson 35 86% 0 0% Neville Jetta 35 61% 0 0% Jayden Hunt 35 87% 0 0% Jake Bowey 27 57% 0 0% Aaron vandenBerg 25 67% 10 34% Jay Lockhart 11 16% 0 0% Toby Bedford 8 24% 0 0%

North Melbourne

Fantasy points for: 1367 (16th)

Fantasy points against (Hawthorn): 1615 (8th)

Total CBAs: 31

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 9 (7), Luke McDonald 6 (6), Lachie Young 2 (2), Adam Corr 1 (1).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Dom Tyson 106 77% 18 58% Josh Walker 106 76% 0 0% Jaidyn Stephenson 98 82% 4 13% Jack Ziebell 89 86% 0 0% Jy Simpkin 76 79% 25 81% Luke Davies-Uniacke 73 73% 23 74% Todd Goldstein 73 90% 17 55% Luke McDonald 68 84% 0 0% Tarryn Thomas 67 74% 7 23% Aidan Corr 65 90% 0 0% Tom Powell 64 67% 0 0% Kayne Turner 58 83% 0 0% Shaun Atley 51 83% 0 0% Lachie Young 45 85% 0 0% Bailey Scott 45 82% 0 0% Kyron Hayden 42 76% 10 32% Tom Campbell 35 40% 11 35% Cameron Zurhaar 35 89% 0 0% Curtis Taylor 33 65% 0 0% Ben McKay 25 98% 0 0% Nick Larkey 23 50% 3 10% Atu Bosenavulagi 23 52% 0 0% Jack Mahony 21 39% 0 0% Phoenix Spicer 21 24% 0 0% Charlie Lazzaro 14 35% 0 0% Will Phillips 11 22% 6 19%

Port Adelaide

Fantasy points for: 2035 (1st)

Fantasy points against (Adelaide): 1164 (18th)

Total CBAs: 26

Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 5 (5), Ryan Burton 2 (2), Darcy Byrne-Jones 1 (1), Miles Bergman 1 (0).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Dan Houston 154 79% 0 0% Riley Bonner 120 79% 0 0% Ollie Wines 114 71% 14 54% Zak Butters 111 88% 4 15% Karl Amon 100 87% 15 58% Robbie Gray 99 87% 3 12% Aliir Aliir 99 94% 0 0% Darcy Byrne-Jones 96 85% 0 0% Willem Drew 93 79% 11 42% Xavier Duursma 89 82% 1 4% Ryan Burton 87 84% 0 0% Peter Ladhams 86 88% 6 23% Miles Bergman 86 79% 0 0% Connor Rozee 81 72% 1 4% Kane Farrell 74 78% 1 4% Orazio Fantasia 73 38% 0 0% Scott Lycett 72 77% 20 77% Tom Jonas 69 92% 0 0% Tom Rockliff 61 44% 14 54% Mitch Georgiades 50 49% 0 0% Steven Motlop 44 59% 0 0% Lachlan Jones 43 42% 0 0% Tom Clurey 40 44% 0 0% Travis Boak 38 34% 8 31% Jackson Mead 37 41% 6 23% Charlie Dixon 19 47% 0 0%

Richmond

Fantasy points for: 1717 (3rd)

Fantasy points against (Collingwood): 1496 12th)

Total CBAs: 26

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (5), Nathan Broad 2 (0), Nick Vlastuin 1 (1).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Jayden Short 171 84% 0 0% Josh Caddy 125 82% 0 0% Kamdyn McIntosh 100 82% 0 0% Shane Edwards 93 82% 13 50% Liam Baker 93 82% 0 0% Jack Riewoldt 86 85% 0 0% Nick Vlastuin 85 87% 0 0% Jack Graham 85 79% 8 31% Kane Lambert 85 78% 0 0% Dylan Grimes 82 63% 0 0% Jason Castagna 79 84% 0 0% Daniel Rioli 64 72% 0 0% Dustin Martin 60 64% 15 58% Marlion Pickett 57 75% 0 0% David Astbury 52 81% 1 4% Callum Coleman-Jones 51 89% 2 8% Jake Aarts 51 75% 0 0% Shai Bolton 49 85% 24 92% Noah Balta 48 86% 4 15% Nathan Broad 41 82% 0 0% Toby Nankervis 38 35% 9 35% Mabior Chol 34 45% 10 38% Trent Cotchin 31 32% 5 19% Riley Collier-Dawkins 20 39% 8 31% Will Martyn 19 21% 5 19% Derek Eggmolesse-Smith 18 31% 0 0%

St Kilda

Fantasy points for: 1642 (6th)

Fantasy points against (Carlton): 1485 (13th)

Total CBAs: 38

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 4 (2), Callum Wilke 3 (1), Ben Long 1 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (0).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Jack Sinclair 112 83% 10 26% Jack Steele 109 81% 23 61% Jack Higgins 107 87% 1 3% Jack Lonie 102 84% 0 0% Bradley Hill 97 80% 0 0% Sebastian Ross 92 81% 21 55% Shaun McKernan 80 72% 10 26% Ben Long 74 82% 0 0% Tim Membrey 74 92% 0 0% Hunter Clark 70 68% 16 42% Jack Billings 67 88% 2 5% Nick Coffield 67 85% 0 0% Jimmy Webster 66 86% 0 0% Callum Wilkie 61 100% 0 0% Paul Hunter 60 76% 28 74% Jade Gresham 59 60% 16 42% Dan Butler 55 84% 0 0% Dougal Howard 53 91% 0 0% Brad Crouch 50 61% 19 50% Max King 46 60% 0 0% Josh Battle 38 78% 0 0% Thomas Highmore 37 57% 0 0% Jack Bytel 26 18% 6 16% Daniel McKenzie 23 19% 0 0% Mason Wood 15 11% 0 0% James Frawley 2 13% 0 0%

Sydney

Fantasy points for: 1368 (15th)

Fantasy points against (GWS Giants): 1552 (9th)

Total CBAs: 33

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 3 (3), Braeden Campbell 1 (1), Harry Cunningham 1 (0).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Sam Wicks 109 79% 0 0% Luke Parker 91 83% 23 70% James Rowbottom 80 65% 16 48% Jordan Dawson 76 87% 0 0% Errol Gulden 72 81% 0 0% Josh P. Kennedy 70 74% 18 55% Chad Warner 70 70% 6 18% Isaac Heeney 69 85% 0 0% Oliver Florent 65 84% 11 33% Callum Mills 63 83% 23 70% George Hewett 63 89% 0 0% Nick Blakey 58 79% 2 6% Sam Reid 58 75% 2 6% Braeden Campbell 57 80% 0 0% Tom McCartin 51 79% 0 0% Logan McDonald 47 46% 0 0% Lewis Melican 43 89% 0 0% Dane Rampe 38 75% 0 0% Tom Papley 38 78% 0 0% Will Hayward 38 90% 0 0% Tom Hickey 37 73% 28 85% Harry Cunningham 36 72% 0 0% Callum Sinclair 19 16% 3 9% Matthew Ling 12 17% 0 0% James Bell 5 44% 0 0% Ryan Clarke 3 8% 0 0%

West Coast

Fantasy points for: 1639 (7th)

Fantasy points against (Fremantle): 1541 (10th)

Total CBAs: 21

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 6 (4), Alex Withderden 2 (2), Jackson Nelson 1 (1).

Player Fantasy TOG CBAs CBA% Andrew Gaff 98 83% 6 29% Dom Sheed 96 84% 17 81% Shannon Hurn 91 79% 0 0% Jackson Nelson 91 74% 0 0% Tom Barrass 89 84% 0 0% Liam Duggan 88 82% 8 38% Tom Cole 84 83% 0 0% Alex Witherden 83 77% 0 0% Xavier O'Neill 82 80% 9 43% Jack Darling 77 94% 0 0% Luke Shuey 75 54% 10 48% Jack Redden 75 89% 7 33% Oscar Allen 73 84% 0 0% Liam Ryan 69 87% 0 0% Jamie Cripps 66 86% 0 0% Brad Sheppard 62 71% 0 0% Jamaine Jones 60 79% 0 0% Josh Rotham 58 34% 0 0% Jack Petruccelle 45 76% 0 0% Jeremy McGovern 43 77% 0 0% Zane Trew 30 26% 5 24% Nic Naitanui 26 40% 11 52% Nathan Vardy 22 65% 8 38% Harry Edwards 22 30% 2 10% Isiah Winder 18 37% 1 5% Zac Langdon 16 43% 0 0%

Western Bulldogs

Fantasy points for: 1648 (5th)

Fantasy points against (Melbourne): 1262 (17th)

Total CBAs: 29

Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 6 (6), Bailey Dale 1 (1).