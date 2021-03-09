AFL FANTASY is a numbers game and following the pre-season games on the weekend, there’s plenty of data for coaches to sink their teeth into as they find the best picks for 2021.

One of the favourite stats for coaches look to is the centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Midfielders are generally the players who score the most Fantasy points consistently, with those playing as inside midfielders attending the centre bounces, are hot property.

Defenders taking the kick-in have the opportunity to get an easy three points as the kick will count when they step outside the square and play on. With the player standing the mark now having to stand a further five metres back following a behind, more players will be taking advantage of the cheap kick. Fantasy gold!

When looking at scores, it is great to consider the high scorers, but it is equally important to analyse the scoring rates. A player may have had a modest score but played limited time on ground. As long as they’re in their club’s best 22, then they can be players worth targeting if you predict their time of ground (TOG) to increase.

Adelaide

Fantasy points for: 1164 (18th)
Fantasy points against (Port Adelaide): 2035 (1st)
Total CBAs: 26
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 7 (4), Andrew McPherson 3 (2), Luke Brown 3 (2), Paul Seedsman 1 (0).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Rory Laird

97

78%

20

77%

Andrew McPherson

87

78%

0

0%

Brodie Smith

86

85%

0

0%

Matt Crouch

72

77%

20

77%

Lachlan Sholl

72

87%

0

0%

Rory Sloane

70

80%

14

54%

Paul Seedsman

66

84%

5

19%

Reilly O'Brien

64

84%

24

92%

Ned McHenry

58

82%

3

12%

James Rowe

58

82%

0

0%

Ben Keays

57

82%

5

19%

Taylor Walker

53

90%

0

0%

Jordon Butts

48

82%

0

0%

Shane McAdam

48

72%

0

0%

Luke Brown

34

83%

0

0%

Nicholas Murray

32

86%

0

0%

Harry Schoenberg

29

74%

6

23%

Mitchell Hinge

29

86%

0

0%

Darcy Fogarty

28

80%

0

0%

Will Hamill

28

79%

0

0%

Sam Berry

19

42%

5

19%

Chayce Jones

11

44%

0

0%

Billy Frampton

10

43%

0

0%

Riley Thilthorpe

8

39%

2

8%

Brisbane

Fantasy points for: 1474 (14th)
Fantasy points against (Gold Coast): 1722 (2nd)
Total CBAs: 35
Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 6 (2), Daniel Rich 5 (5).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Jarrod Berry

119

82%

13

37%

Dayne Zorko

109

81%

6

17%

Lachie Neale

94

88%

28

80%

Grant Birchall

90

81%

0

0%

Charlie Cameron

89

88%

3

9%

Daniel Rich

79

79%

0

0%

Joe Daniher

71

89%

6

17%

Jarryd Lyons

70

76%

16

46%

Hugh McCluggage

68

76%

11

31%

Mitch Robinson

65

75%

0

0%

Oscar McInerney

64

79%

29

83%

Ryan Lester

61

84%

0

0%

Zac Bailey

57

75%

11

31%

Eric Hipwood

53

80%

0

0%

Lincoln McCarthy

51

80%

11

31%

Keidean Coleman

47

72%

0

0%

Jack Payne

46

88%

0

0%

Harris Andrews

46

83%

0

0%

Brandon Starcevich

45

85%

0

0%

Tom Fullarton

39

80%

0

0%

Harry Sharp

37

45%

0

0%

Callum Ah Chee

35

82%

0

0%

Cam Rayner

22

33%

6

17%

Marcus Adams

17

17%

0

0%

Carlton

Fantasy points for: 1485 (13th)
Fantasy points against (St Kilda): 1642 (6th)
Total CBAs: 38
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (3), Adam Saad 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 2 (1), Sam Petrevski-Seton 1 (1), Liam Jones 1 (0), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Marc Pittonet

99

85%

29

76%

Zac Fisher

95

83%

0

0%

Marc Murphy

92

81%

0

0%

Jack Silvagni

90

81%

0

0%

Sam Docherty

84

89%

0

0%

Sam Walsh

82

75%

24

63%

Oscar McDonald

82

69%

8

21%

Zac Williams

80

72%

16

42%

Lachie Fogarty

70

87%

2

5%

Will Setterfield

70

79%

0

0%

Ed Curnow

69

86%

15

39%

Adam Saad

68

82%

0

0%

Patrick Cripps

57

91%

25

66%

Sam Petrevski-Seton

56

75%

0

0%

Liam Jones

54

100%

0

0%

Paddy Dow

51

70%

18

47%

Lachie Plowman

44

91%

0

0%

Jack Newnes

44

53%

0

0%

Jacob Weitering

42

66%

0

0%

Lochie O'Brien

42

30%

0

0%

Jack Martin

41

77%

9

24%

David Cuningham

41

42%

5

13%

Tom Williamson

23

74%

0

0%

Callum Moore

12

40%

1

3%

Harry McKay

-3

22%

0

0%

Collingwood

Fantasy points for: 1496 (12th)
Fantasy points against (Richmond): 1717 (3rd)
Total CBAs: 26
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 4 (3), Darcy Moore 4 (3), Brayden Maynard 3 (3), Isaac Quaynor 2 (2).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Jordan De Goey

127

76%

19

73%

Scott Pendlebury

124

89%

19

73%

Jack Crisp

90

88%

0

0%

Isaac Quaynor

84

83%

0

0%

Brayden Maynard

80

82%

0

0%

Brodie Grundy

79

86%

21

81%

Brayden Sier

79

73%

10

38%

John Noble

77

87%

0

0%

Jeremy Howe

76

67%

0

0%

Josh Thomas

74

76%

0

0%

Darcy Cameron

73

56%

3

12%

Mason Cox

64

78%

2

8%

Darcy Moore

60

96%

0

0%

Josh Daicos

58

79%

8

31%

Jack Madgen

56

91%

0

0%

Jamie Elliott

55

78%

10

38%

Callum L. Brown

55

81%

4

15%

Tyler Brown

54

84%

5

19%

Will Hoskin-Elliott

27

84%

0

0%

Oliver Henry

27

72%

0

0%

Trey Ruscoe

26

67%

0

0%

Jordan Roughead

23

94%

0

0%

Will Kelly

20

25%

0

0%

Steele Sidebottom

8

9%

3

12%

Essendon

Fantasy points for: 1519 (11th)
Fantasy points against (Geelong): 1659 (4th)
Total CBAs: 24
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 7 (7).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Zach Merrett

134

85%

20

83%

Darcy Parish

116

80%

14

58%

Jordan Ridley

85

97%

0

0%

Kyle Langford

85

87%

0

0%

Devon Smith

83

77%

5

21%

Jayden Laverde

81

84%

0

0%

Cale Hooker

80

81%

0

0%

Andrew McGrath

77

88%

6

25%

Jye Caldwell

75

67%

12

50%

Nick Hind

75

60%

0

0%

Peter Wright

71

81%

3

13%

Dyson Heppell

70

81%

0

0%

Dylan Shiel

67

55%

11

46%

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

58

79%

4

17%

Sam Draper

55

58%

15

63%

Harrison Jones

46

75%

0

0%

Brayden Ham

45

83%

0

0%

Will Snelling

42

80%

0

0%

Ned Cahill

36

83%

0

0%

Aaron Francis

30

80%

0

0%

Nikolas Cox

28

80%

0

0%

James Stewart

27

60%

0

0%

Martin Gleeson

21

29%

0

0%

Nick Bryan

12

25%

6

25%

Archie Perkins

11

19%

0

0%

Alec Waterman

9

25%

0

0%

Fremantle

Fantasy points for: 1541 (10th)
Fantasy points against (West Coast): 1639 (7th)
Total CBAs: 21
Kick-ins (play on): Hayden Young 7 (5), Ethan Hughes 2 (1), Reece Conca 2 (2), Brennan Cox 1 (1), Tobe Watson 1 (1).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Ethan Hughes

133

96%

0

0%

Michael Frederick

100

94%

0

0%

Andrew Brayshaw

98

80%

16

76%

Nat Fyfe

98

79%

11

52%

Blake Acres

89

83%

0

0%

Brennan Cox

85

91%

0

0%

James Aish

85

79%

1

5%

David Mundy

81

83%

16

76%

Lachie Schultz

77

88%

0

0%

Hayden Young

72

82%

0

0%

Lloyd Meek

70

83%

20

95%

Darcy Tucker

67

59%

8

38%

Reece Conca

56

80%

0

0%

Alex Pearce

51

76%

0

0%

Connor Blakely

47

58%

10

48%

Bailey Banfield

42

71%

0

0%

Joel Hamling

40

71%

0

0%

Tobe Watson

38

88%

0

0%

Liam Henry

38

34%

0

0%

Michael Walters

34

65%

1

5%

Travis Colyer

32

22%

0

0%

Mitch Crowden

32

46%

0

0%

Matt Taberner

26

93%

0

0%

Josh Treacy

24

75%

1

5%

Heath Chapman

20

16%

0

0%

Rory Lobb

6

6%

0

0%

Geelong

Fantasy points for: 1659 (4th)
Fantasy points against (Essendon): 1519 (11th)
Total CBAs: 24
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Clark 7 (6), Tom Stewart 5 (4), Lachie Henderson 3 (2), Cameron Guthrie 2 (0), Jack Henry 1 (0).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Jordan Clark

135

66%

0

0%

Tom Stewart

112

85%

0

0%

Jed Bews

93

86%

0

0%

Patrick Dangerfield

86

78%

17

71%

Josh Jenkins

86

79%

14

58%

Tom Atkins

78

82%

0

0%

Mark O'Connor

78

81%

0

0%

Lachie Henderson

76

90%

0

0%

Joel Selwood

75

61%

16

67%

Isaac Smith

75

83%

3

13%

Mark Blicavs

74

95%

1

4%

Cameron Guthrie

72

75%

11

46%

Jeremy Cameron

67

77%

0

0%

Brandan Parfitt

65

78%

16

67%

Tom Hawkins

57

98%

0

0%

Sam Menegola

53

62%

0

0%

Gary Rohan

48

75%

0

0%

Shaun Higgins

45

58%

3

13%

Zach Tuohy

44

78%

0

0%

Zach Guthrie

44

50%

0

0%

Gryan Miers

43

63%

0

0%

Charlie Constable

38

22%

6

25%

Jake Kolodjashnij

37

45%

0

0%

Sam De Koning

31

51%

9

38%

Francis Evans

24

39%

0

0%

Jack Henry

23

43%

0

0%

Gold Coast

Fantasy points for: 1722 (2nd)
Fantasy points against (Brisbane): 1474 (14th)
Total CBAs: 35
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 5 (4), Wil Powell 1 (1), Jack Lukosius 1 (1), Jarrod Harbrow 1 (0), Connor Budarick 1 (0).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Lachie Weller

118

87%

10

29%

Touk Miller

110

76%

13

37%

Will Brodie

105

70%

15

43%

Darcy MacPherson

105

83%

0

0%

Alex Sexton

98

78%

0

0%

Wil Powell

96

79%

0

0%

Brandon Ellis

95

85%

0

0%

Jarrod Witts

88

74%

26

74%

Oleg Markov

85

71%

0

0%

Jack Lukosius

78

82%

0

0%

Noah Anderson

78

84%

17

49%

Jarrod Harbrow

75

86%

0

0%

Connor Budarick

73

88%

0

0%

Hugh Greenwood

71

81%

16

46%

Sam Day

62

81%

3

9%

Matt Rowell

59

70%

23

66%

David Swallow

59

84%

11

31%

Charlie Ballard

56

93%

0

0%

Jack Bowes

48

82%

0

0%

Ben King

38

83%

0

0%

Sam Collins

37

50%

0

0%

Ben Ainsworth

32

44%

0

0%

Caleb Graham

31

50%

0

0%

Nick Holman

16

25%

0

0%

Chris Burgess

9

13%

6

17%

Greater Western Sydney

Fantasy points for: 1552 (9th)
Fantasy points against (Sydney): 1368 (15th)
Total CBAs: 33
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 8 (6), Harry Perryman 3 (3), Sam J. Reid 1 (1), Matt Buntine 1 (1).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Tim Taranto

121

85%

18

55%

Toby Greene

96

82%

0

0%

Sam J. Reid

91

83%

0

0%

Josh Kelly

89

85%

16

48%

Harry Perryman

82

80%

0

0%

Jacob Hopper

78

77%

24

73%

Jack Buckley

75

84%

6

18%

Tom Green

73

72%

16

48%

Stephen Coniglio

72

67%

21

64%

Matt de Boer

69

77%

1

3%

Callan Ward

68

78%

1

3%

Tanner Bruhn

66

82%

2

6%

Harry Himmelberg

66

83%

0

0%

Connor Idun

60

88%

0

0%

Isaac Cumming

58

81%

0

0%

Matt Buntine

54

48%

0

0%

Kieren Briggs

51

75%

22

67%

Lachie Ash

48

85%

0

0%

Nick Haynes

45

68%

0

0%

Sam Taylor

44

45%

0

0%

Daniel Lloyd

41

76%

0

0%

Lachlan Keeffe

34

64%

0

0%

Jake Riccardi

29

53%

2

6%

Xavier O'Halloran

21

20%

0

0%

Jeremy Finlayson

15

39%

3

9%

Nick Shipley

6

20%

0

0%

Hawthorn

Fantasy points for: 1615 (8th)
Fantasy points against (North Melbourne): 1367 (16th)
Total CBAs: 31
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 4 (3), Will Day 3 (1), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (1).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Tom Phillips

141

79%

15

48%

Liam Shiels

123

79%

22

71%

Harry Morrison

109

83%

6

19%

Jacob Koschitzke

95

84%

0

0%

Dylan Moore

86

83%

4

13%

Changkuoth Jiath

83

79%

0

0%

Ben McEvoy

79

69%

18

58%

Daniel Howe

73

78%

13

42%

James Worpel

71

82%

27

87%

Jonathon Ceglar

71

80%

13

42%

Oliver Hanrahan

70

84%

1

3%

Tyler Brockman

69

76%

0

0%

Connor Downie

63

78%

0

0%

Blake Hardwick

61

80%

0

0%

Will Day

60

82%

0

0%

Damon Greaves

53

46%

0

0%

Sam Frost

52

91%

0

0%

Shaun Burgoyne

51

80%

0

0%

Conor Nash

50

81%

0

0%

Tim O'Brien

50

86%

0

0%

Kyle Hartigan

41

93%

0

0%

Lachlan Bramble

39

85%

5

16%

Jarman Impey

25

43%

0

0%

Melbourne

Fantasy points for: 1262 (17th)
Fantasy points against (Western Bulldogs): 1648 (5th)
Total CBAs: 29
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 7 (7), Trent Rivers 5 (5), Adam Tomlinson 3 (1), Jake Lever 1 (1).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Steven May

102

85%

0

0%

Ed Langdon

97

98%

0

0%

Bayley Fritsch

97

88%

0

0%

Max Gawn

84

76%

17

59%

Jake Lever

81

97%

0

0%

Alex Neal-Bullen

78

75%

7

24%

Christian Petracca

71

91%

20

69%

James Harmes

62

83%

20

69%

Nathan Jones

58

78%

8

28%

Tom McDonald

50

88%

0

0%

James Jordon

49

79%

8

28%

Trent Rivers

46

83%

0

0%

Kade Chandler

46

72%

0

0%

Luke Jackson

44

85%

15

52%

Charlie Spargo

43

74%

1

3%

Oskar Baker

42

81%

0

0%

Tom Sparrow

36

71%

10

34%

Adam Tomlinson

35

86%

0

0%

Neville Jetta

35

61%

0

0%

Jayden Hunt

35

87%

0

0%

Jake Bowey

27

57%

0

0%

Aaron vandenBerg

25

67%

10

34%

Jay Lockhart

11

16%

0

0%

Toby Bedford

8

24%

0

0%

North Melbourne

Fantasy points for: 1367 (16th)
Fantasy points against (Hawthorn): 1615 (8th)
Total CBAs: 31
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 9 (7), Luke McDonald 6 (6), Lachie Young 2 (2), Adam Corr 1 (1).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Dom Tyson

106

77%

18

58%

Josh Walker

106

76%

0

0%

Jaidyn Stephenson

98

82%

4

13%

Jack Ziebell

89

86%

0

0%

Jy Simpkin

76

79%

25

81%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

73

73%

23

74%

Todd Goldstein

73

90%

17

55%

Luke McDonald

68

84%

0

0%

Tarryn Thomas

67

74%

7

23%

Aidan Corr

65

90%

0

0%

Tom Powell

64

67%

0

0%

Kayne Turner

58

83%

0

0%

Shaun Atley

51

83%

0

0%

Lachie Young

45

85%

0

0%

Bailey Scott

45

82%

0

0%

Kyron Hayden

42

76%

10

32%

Tom Campbell

35

40%

11

35%

Cameron Zurhaar

35

89%

0

0%

Curtis Taylor

33

65%

0

0%

Ben McKay

25

98%

0

0%

Nick Larkey

23

50%

3

10%

Atu Bosenavulagi

23

52%

0

0%

Jack Mahony

21

39%

0

0%

Phoenix Spicer

21

24%

0

0%

Charlie Lazzaro

14

35%

0

0%

Will Phillips

11

22%

6

19%

Port Adelaide

Fantasy points for: 2035 (1st)
Fantasy points against (Adelaide): 1164 (18th)
Total CBAs: 26
Kick-ins (play on): Dan Houston 5 (5), Ryan Burton 2 (2), Darcy Byrne-Jones 1 (1), Miles Bergman 1 (0).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Dan Houston

154

79%

0

0%

Riley Bonner

120

79%

0

0%

Ollie Wines

114

71%

14

54%

Zak Butters

111

88%

4

15%

Karl Amon

100

87%

15

58%

Robbie Gray

99

87%

3

12%

Aliir Aliir

99

94%

0

0%

Darcy Byrne-Jones

96

85%

0

0%

Willem Drew

93

79%

11

42%

Xavier Duursma

89

82%

1

4%

Ryan Burton

87

84%

0

0%

Peter Ladhams

86

88%

6

23%

Miles Bergman

86

79%

0

0%

Connor Rozee

81

72%

1

4%

Kane Farrell

74

78%

1

4%

Orazio Fantasia

73

38%

0

0%

Scott Lycett

72

77%

20

77%

Tom Jonas

69

92%

0

0%

Tom Rockliff

61

44%

14

54%

Mitch Georgiades

50

49%

0

0%

Steven Motlop

44

59%

0

0%

Lachlan Jones

43

42%

0

0%

Tom Clurey

40

44%

0

0%

Travis Boak

38

34%

8

31%

Jackson Mead

37

41%

6

23%

Charlie Dixon

19

47%

0

0%

Richmond

Fantasy points for: 1717 (3rd)
Fantasy points against (Collingwood): 1496 12th)
Total CBAs: 26
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (5), Nathan Broad 2 (0), Nick Vlastuin 1 (1).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Jayden Short

171

84%

0

0%

Josh Caddy

125

82%

0

0%

Kamdyn McIntosh

100

82%

0

0%

Shane Edwards

93

82%

13

50%

Liam Baker

93

82%

0

0%

Jack Riewoldt

86

85%

0

0%

Nick Vlastuin

85

87%

0

0%

Jack Graham

85

79%

8

31%

Kane Lambert

85

78%

0

0%

Dylan Grimes

82

63%

0

0%

Jason Castagna

79

84%

0

0%

Daniel Rioli

64

72%

0

0%

Dustin Martin

60

64%

15

58%

Marlion Pickett

57

75%

0

0%

David Astbury

52

81%

1

4%

Callum Coleman-Jones

51

89%

2

8%

Jake Aarts

51

75%

0

0%

Shai Bolton

49

85%

24

92%

Noah Balta

48

86%

4

15%

Nathan Broad

41

82%

0

0%

Toby Nankervis

38

35%

9

35%

Mabior Chol

34

45%

10

38%

Trent Cotchin

31

32%

5

19%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

20

39%

8

31%

Will Martyn

19

21%

5

19%

Derek Eggmolesse-Smith

18

31%

0

0%

St Kilda

Fantasy points for: 1642 (6th)
Fantasy points against (Carlton): 1485 (13th)
Total CBAs: 38
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 4 (2), Callum Wilke 3 (1), Ben Long 1 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (0).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Jack Sinclair

112

83%

10

26%

Jack Steele

109

81%

23

61%

Jack Higgins

107

87%

1

3%

Jack Lonie

102

84%

0

0%

Bradley Hill

97

80%

0

0%

Sebastian Ross

92

81%

21

55%

Shaun McKernan

80

72%

10

26%

Ben Long

74

82%

0

0%

Tim Membrey

74

92%

0

0%

Hunter Clark

70

68%

16

42%

Jack Billings

67

88%

2

5%

Nick Coffield

67

85%

0

0%

Jimmy Webster

66

86%

0

0%

Callum Wilkie

61

100%

0

0%

Paul Hunter

60

76%

28

74%

Jade Gresham

59

60%

16

42%

Dan Butler

55

84%

0

0%

Dougal Howard

53

91%

0

0%

Brad Crouch

50

61%

19

50%

Max King

46

60%

0

0%

Josh Battle

38

78%

0

0%

Thomas Highmore

37

57%

0

0%

Jack Bytel

26

18%

6

16%

Daniel McKenzie

23

19%

0

0%

Mason Wood

15

11%

0

0%

James Frawley

2

13%

0

0%

Sydney

Fantasy points for: 1368 (15th)
Fantasy points against (GWS Giants): 1552 (9th)
Total CBAs: 33
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Dawson 3 (3), Braeden Campbell 1 (1), Harry Cunningham 1 (0).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Sam Wicks

109

79%

0

0%

Luke Parker

91

83%

23

70%

James Rowbottom

80

65%

16

48%

Jordan Dawson

76

87%

0

0%

Errol Gulden

72

81%

0

0%

Josh P. Kennedy

70

74%

18

55%

Chad Warner

70

70%

6

18%

Isaac Heeney

69

85%

0

0%

Oliver Florent

65

84%

11

33%

Callum Mills

63

83%

23

70%

George Hewett

63

89%

0

0%

Nick Blakey

58

79%

2

6%

Sam Reid

58

75%

2

6%

Braeden Campbell

57

80%

0

0%

Tom McCartin

51

79%

0

0%

Logan McDonald

47

46%

0

0%

Lewis Melican

43

89%

0

0%

Dane Rampe

38

75%

0

0%

Tom Papley

38

78%

0

0%

Will Hayward

38

90%

0

0%

Tom Hickey

37

73%

28

85%

Harry Cunningham

36

72%

0

0%

Callum Sinclair

19

16%

3

9%

Matthew Ling

12

17%

0

0%

James Bell

5

44%

0

0%

Ryan Clarke

3

8%

0

0%

West Coast

Fantasy points for: 1639 (7th)
Fantasy points against (Fremantle): 1541 (10th)
Total CBAs: 21
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 6 (4), Alex Withderden 2 (2), Jackson Nelson 1 (1).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Andrew Gaff

98

83%

6

29%

Dom Sheed

96

84%

17

81%

Shannon Hurn

91

79%

0

0%

Jackson Nelson

91

74%

0

0%

Tom Barrass

89

84%

0

0%

Liam Duggan

88

82%

8

38%

Tom Cole

84

83%

0

0%

Alex Witherden

83

77%

0

0%

Xavier O'Neill

82

80%

9

43%

Jack Darling

77

94%

0

0%

Luke Shuey

75

54%

10

48%

Jack Redden

75

89%

7

33%

Oscar Allen

73

84%

0

0%

Liam Ryan

69

87%

0

0%

Jamie Cripps

66

86%

0

0%

Brad Sheppard

62

71%

0

0%

Jamaine Jones

60

79%

0

0%

Josh Rotham

58

34%

0

0%

Jack Petruccelle

45

76%

0

0%

Jeremy McGovern

43

77%

0

0%

Zane Trew

30

26%

5

24%

Nic Naitanui

26

40%

11

52%

Nathan Vardy

22

65%

8

38%

Harry Edwards

22

30%

2

10%

Isiah Winder

18

37%

1

5%

Zac Langdon

16

43%

0

0%

Western Bulldogs

Fantasy points for: 1648 (5th)
Fantasy points against (Melbourne): 1262 (17th)
Total CBAs: 29
Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 6 (6), Bailey Dale 1 (1).

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBAs

CBA%

Jack Macrae

152

83%

26

90%

Marcus Bontempelli

133

85%

22

76%

Josh Dunkley

130

74%

18

62%

Tom Liberatore

116

83%

22

76%

Caleb Daniel

108

84%

0

0%

Patrick Lipinski

100

84%

0

0%

Tim English

96

82%

11

38%

Bailey Smith

95

87%

0

0%

Lachie Hunter

87

81%

1

3%

Bailey Williams

83

88%

0

0%

Bailey Dale

77

77%

0

0%

Stefan Martin

69

77%

16

55%

Josh Bruce

64

87%

0

0%

Anthony Scott

58

82%

0

0%

Rhylee West

51

79%

0

0%

Hayden Crozier

44

60%

0

0%

Mitch Wallis

42

81%

0

0%

Lachlan McNeil

41

79%

0

0%

Buku Khamis

30

44%

0

0%

Ryan Gardner

18

100%

0

0%

Aaron Naughton

18

42%

0

0%

Dominic Bedendo

14

62%

0

0%

Alex Keath

13

85%

0

0%

Laitham Vandermeer

9

13%

0

0%

