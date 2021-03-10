David Astbury celebrates with the 2019 premiership cup after Richmond defeated Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on September 28. Picture: Getty Images

THE 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final will return to its traditional timeslot and home.

AFL club presidents were told on Wednesday afternoon the game would start at 2.30pm on Saturday September 25 at the MCG.

GRAND FINALISTS, BROWNLOW, MORE AFL captains make 2021 call

It is hoped that a capacity 100,000 spectators will be able to attend, pending COVID-19 protocols which last year forced the AFL to schedule a couple of firsts – a Grand Final played at night, at a venue outside of Victoria, the Gabba.

After an unprecedented 2020 decider, the Grand Final will return to its traditional timeslot and home

In isolation, the 2020 Grand Final was a resounding success, and just reward for the preparedness of the state of Queensland to allow the home-and-away season to continue when other states had shut their borders. The half-time entertainment clearly benefited from the light show spectacle.

But it was always the intent of AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and the AFL Commission to return the 2021 match to a daytime fixture, largely as an acknowledgment to the rusted-on fans who love the ritual of a day game to determine the season's premier team.

Fireworks explode at half-time during the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final on October 24. Picture: AFL Photos

EYES ON THE PRIZE When you've tasted it, you know how good it feels

The AFL Commission met on Wednesday to formalise its 2021 Grand Final position before informing the clubs.

Watch Mike Brady and Ron Murray's spinetingling performance of Up There Cazaly from an empty MCG, with help from the Queensland Symphony Orchestra

McLachlan said the AFL Commission had decided to return to the traditional timeslot after a season that had been like none other in the game's history.

"Ultimately, the AFL Commission decided that while we will keep some of the unique components of the 2020 season, the prestige, nostalgia and atmosphere of the day Grand Final is something that people can look forward to.

"Wherever they are located around Australia, we want to give footy fans that familiar feeling back on Grand Final Day – a Saturday afternoon start-time, the build-up, the anticipation, friends, family and the BBQ in the backyard, all combining to make it the best event on the Australian sporting calendar.

"We still have a lot of work as a league and a community to get the finish line, but I would love nothing more to see 100,000 back at the MCG on the last Saturday in September."