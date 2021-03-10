Eyes on the prize: Scott Pendlebury and Trent Cotchin during the 2021 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium on March 10. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND fans need not worry about the side losing motivation in 2021.

The Tigers might have claimed three of the last four AFL premierships, but according to captain Trent Cotchin the desire to go again in the upcoming campaign burns just as brightly within the playing group now as did before the club secured its drought-breaking 2017 flag.

Richmond retained all 22 players that featured in last year's thrilling Grand Final victory over Geelong, with the journey to return to that showpiece event once more still driving them.

THEY'RE HUMAN BEINGS Why Tigers never doubted doco call

"You can look at it two ways," Cotchin told AFL.com.au.

Trent Cotchin with the 2021 premiership cup, and Victorian skippers, on the AFL's Captains Day at Marvel Stadium in March. Picture: AFL Photos

"When you've tasted it, you know how good it feels. But I also think the beauty of our group is that we just enjoy every day. I know we speak a lot about the journey, but that's effectively what we love being a part of.

"We feel as though we've created a really good environment at the footy club, one where we walk in with a smile on our face and get to work. Even our younger guys are typically self-starters, so it's easy to motivate them."

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin, fresh off becoming the first player in AFL/VFL history to win three Norm Smith medals, has enjoyed another stellar pre-season at the club.

Dustin Martin looking the goods during a training session in February. Picture: AFL Photos

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick last month described Martin's summer on the track as "incredible" and tipped the 2017 Brownlow medallist to reach new heights this year.

It's a sentiment that Cotchin agrees with.

"That's what makes great players great," he said.

REAL AND SCARY Why Dusty could be even better in 2021

"He's willing to continue to learn, grow, get better. He's always searching for different ways to improve, whether that be the way he impacts when he goes forward or the thing that I've noticed over the last couple of years is his defensive actions. There were a couple of smothers in the Grand Final last year that most superstars of the game wouldn't do.

"There are a lot of different ways that he sees himself being able to grow."