HUNDREDS of AFL Fantasy Drafts have been completed and the average draft pick (ADP) data is taking shape. This information can help you get an idea of where players are going in draft and subsequently, where there could be some value.

The ADP takes in all of the picks made in every completed draft and Max Gawn is the consensus No.1 selection. Not only did he average an outstanding 123 last year, he was 10 points better than the next best ruck, Brodie Grundy, who has gone off the board straight after big Max.

Let's look at the picks you should bump up your draft order or knock down based on the current ADP.

Picks 1-20

Bump 'em up – Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD) – We were initially worried that Danger may not be fit for round one, but after playing primarily through the midfield in the two practice matches, he's now my No.1 forward and should be taken in the top 10.

Drop 'em down – It's hard to go against where most of the top players are ranked and taken, but maybe Lachie Whitfield (DEF) could burn you as your first selection as it may take him some time to get back to his best. Rory Laird could be a better option for a defender.

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 1 Max Gawn RUC Melb 14 123.2 2 Brodie Grundy RUC Coll 17 113.3 3 Lachie Neale MID BL 17 122.2 4 Zach Merrett MID Ess 16 115.3 5 Jake Lloyd DEF Syd 17 113.9 6 Clayton Oliver MID Melb 17 114.2 7 Jack Macrae MID WB 17 112.4 8 Jack Steele MID St K 17 113.5 9 Reilly O'Brien RUC Adel 17 108.1 10 Taylor Adams MID Coll 17 114.1 11 Lachie Whitfield DEF GWS 17 107 12 Steele Sidebottom MID/FWD Coll 9 113.2 13 Tom Mitchell MID Haw 17 107.4 14 Patrick Dangerfield MID/FWD Geel 17 101.8 15 Matt Crouch MID Adel 16 110 16 Lachie Hunter MID WB 9 118.7 17 Andrew Gaff MID WCE 17 108.4 18 Tom Rockliff MID PA 14 113.9 19 Rory Laird DEF/MID Adel 17 99.5 20 Adam Treloar MID WB 8 109.4

Picks 21-40

Bump 'em up – After averaging 114 in 2019, Tim Taranto (MID) showed enough in the AAMI Community Series game to prove that he's better than the 22nd-ranked midfielder that he currently is.

Drop 'em down – It could be a controversial take, but I think Matt Rowell (MID) is being overdrafted. This data includes start-up keeper leagues, but in a single season, there are plenty of safer options further down the draft board.

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 21 Josh Dunkley MID/FWD WB 11 96.7 22 Josh Kelly MID GWS 14 105.6 23 Christian Petracca MID Melb 17 107.8 24 Rowan Marshall RUC/FWD St K 17 96.2 25 Marcus Bontempelli MID WB 17 104.4 26 Scott Pendlebury MID Coll 13 105.1 27 Dustin Martin MID/FWD Rich 16 93 28 Dayne Zorko MID/FWD BL 15 98.4 29 Todd Goldstein RUC NM 17 99.1 30 Luke Parker MID Syd 17 105.6 31 Mitch Duncan MID Geel 16 105.6 32 Jack Crisp DEF Coll 17 94.7 33 Tom Stewart DEF Geel 14 96 34 Jarryd Lyons MID BL 17 106.3 35 Sam Walsh MID Carl 17 96.3 36 Travis Boak MID PA 17 104.3 37 Tim Taranto MID GWS 11 93.8 38 Nat Fyfe MID Frem 14 93.8 39 Matt Rowell MID GCS 5 88.4 40 Cameron Guthrie MID Geel 17 105.7

Picks 41-60

Bump 'em up – We saw that defenders were some of the better scorers last weekend and Caleb Daniel (DEF) racked up a Fantasy ton. He took six of the seven kick-ins for the Dogs, playing on every time. Handy +3s.

Drop 'em down – Despite averaging 91 last season, Tim English (RUC) may not hit those heights this season with Stefan Martin the preferred first ruck for the Dogs.

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 41 Stephen Coniglio MID GWS 16 97 42 Jeremy Howe DEF Coll 4 106.5 43 Dylan Shiel MID Ess 15 101.7 44 Brayden Maynard DEF Coll 17 92.6 45 Michael Walters MID/FWD Frem 14 91.1 46 Josh P. Kennedy MID Syd 12 101.8 47 Patrick Cripps MID Carl 17 93.8 48 Jed Anderson MID NM 15 103.7 49 Tim English RUC WB 17 91.1 50 Isaac Heeney FWD Syd 6 88.2 51 Callum Mills DEF Syd 15 91.8 52 Jordan Ridley DEF Ess 17 89.1 53 Andrew McGrath MID Ess 14 96.2 54 Sam Docherty DEF Carl 16 88.3 55 James Worpel MID Haw 15 96 56 Zac Williams DEF Carl 11 81.7 57 Sam Menegola MID Geel 17 102.3 58 Caleb Daniel DEF WB 17 88.4 59 Touk Miller MID GCS 17 100.4 60 Andrew Brayshaw MID Frem 17 95.1

Picks 61-80

Bump 'em up – His 141 points against the Roos in the AAMI Community Series made new Hawk Tom Phillips (MID/FWD) a lock in Fantasy Classic. With a role that should see him floating between being an inside midfielder to a wingman, grab him a bit earlier than his ADP suggests because the forwards drop off quickly.

Drop 'em down – Don't get tricked by the 125 average next to Luke Dunstan's (MID) name. He only played one game last year.

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 61 Toby Greene FWD GWS 13 81.7 62 Brad Crouch MID St K 12 92.3 63 Jayden Short DEF Rich 17 90.4 64 Tim Kelly MID WCE 17 95.1 65 Luke Dunstan MID St K 1 125 66 Bachar Houli DEF Rich 9 85.2 67 Alex Witherden DEF WCE 6 96.8 68 Dan Houston DEF PA 15 90.9 69 Tom Phillips MID/FWD Haw 15 78.5 70 Nic Naitanui RUC WCE 16 85.1 71 Ollie Wines MID PA 15 95.1 72 Hugh McCluggage MID BL 17 92.6 73 Luke McDonald DEF NM 17 90.3 74 Trent Dumont MID NM 17 97.8 75 Jaeger O'Meara MID Haw 12 94.3 76 Jarrod Witts RUC GCS 17 80.1 77 Hugh Greenwood MID GCS 17 96.1 78 Kyle Langford MID/FWD Ess 16 85.3 79 Christian Salem DEF Melb 16 88.8 80 Shaun Higgins MID Geel 17 94.8

Picks 81-100

Bump 'em up – Numbers built for Caleb Serong (MID) as the season went on, averaging 95 in the last five rounds. He'll be close to the first player selected in the middle for the Dockers.

Drop 'em down – A tip for Draft coaches: check the injury list and remove players who have long-term injuries. Sam Naismith (RUC) did his ACL last season. Don't draft him!

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 81 Luke Ryan DEF Frem 17 87.8 82 Shai Bolton MID/FWD Rich 15 81.6 83 Dion Prestia MID Rich 5 94.2 84 Nick Haynes DEF GWS 17 87.9 85 Ed Curnow MID Carl 17 96.4 86 Jack Billings MID St K 17 93.2 87 Chad Wingard FWD Haw 17 83.9 88 Elliot Yeo MID WCE 10 88.6 89 Brad Sheppard DEF WCE 17 87.7 90 Brodie Smith DEF/MID Adel 16 84.9 91 Tom Hawkins FWD Geel 17 88 92 Ed Langdon MID Melb 17 90.7 93 Bailey Smith MID WB 17 86.5 94 Daniel Rich DEF BL 13 84.1 95 Jack Viney MID Melb 16 93.9 96 Sam Naismith RUC Syd 2 96 97 Rory Sloane MID Adel 12 75.7 98 Liam Duggan DEF WCE 16 86.3 99 Jordan De Goey FWD Coll 8 74.5 100 Caleb Serong MID Frem 14 82.9

Picks 101-120

Bump 'em up – Consider Darcy Byrne-Jones (DEF) as an option as your D2, despite going as a D3 in most leagues so far.

Drop 'em down – The midfield squeeze at the Blues may see Jack Martin's (FWD) output decrease this year. He scored just 41 from 77 per cent time on ground in the AAMI Community Series.

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 101 Taylor Duryea DEF/FWD WB 2 91.5 102 Scott Lycett RUC PA 13 82.1 103 Zak Jones MID St K 14 92.4 104 Adam Saad DEF Carl 17 82.4 105 Jy Simpkin MID NM 17 88.2 106 Jacob Hopper MID GWS 17 87.8 107 Dom Sheed MID WCE 16 88 108 Zak Butters FWD PA 15 77.6 109 Jordan Dawson DEF Syd 16 82.5 110 Zac Bailey MID/FWD BL 17 76.8 111 Damon Greaves DEF Haw 3 87.3 112 Jack Martin FWD Carl 15 79.2 113 Luke Shuey MID WCE 12 85.5 114 James Sicily DEF Haw 11 86.4 115 Isaac Smith MID/FWD Geel 10 80.6 116 Jarrod Berry MID BL 15 88.8 117 Brandon Ellis MID GCS 16 90.1 118 Tom Lynch FWD Adel 13 79.3 119 Josh Daicos MID Coll 16 86.6 120 Darcy Byrne-Jones DEF PA 17 78.6

Picks 121-140

Bump 'em up – We're going to see Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD) at the coalface for the Bombers this year. He would be a gift at pick 134 … and more so if he is the 26th available forward off the draft board.

Drop 'em down – While we get excited about his history and potential if he's playing, Lance Franklin (FWD) is likely to be a bust in Fantasy Draft. Already ruled out for round one, as the Draft Doctors say, your best ability is your availability. Buddy's played 10 games in the past two years … and he's 34 years old.

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 121 Toby Nankervis RUC Rich 7 79.6 122 Adam Cerra MID Frem 17 82.1 123 Jared Polec MID NM 13 89.3 124 Blake Acres MID Frem 7 92.6 125 Connor Rozee FWD PA 14 67.5 126 Hunter Clark DEF St K 16 78.6 127 David Swallow MID GCS 15 88.9 128 Devon Smith MID Ess 16 88.2 129 Peter Ladhams RUC/FWD PA 8 77.8 130 Harry Perryman MID GWS 16 87.4 131 Lance Franklin FWD Syd 0 0 132 Josh Jenkins RUC/FWD Geel 1 86 133 Liam Shiels MID Haw 16 84.4 134 Jye Caldwell MID/FWD Ess 9 67.4 135 Tom Liberatore MID WB 15 88 136 Shannon Hurn DEF WCE 16 80.4 137 Kane Lambert FWD Rich 16 77.9 138 Jack Lukosius DEF GCS 17 77.5 139 Robbie Gray FWD PA 17 76 140 Will Setterfield MID Carl 16 83.4

Picks 141-160

Bump 'em up – A Fantasy Pig as a junior where he averaged 120 in the NAB Under-18 Championships in his draft year, Jack Higgins (FWD) scored 107 in his pre-season game as he pushed up the ground to rack up 24 disposals.

Drop 'em down – The 15th-ranked ruckman is Rhys Stanley (RUC). While this position is likely to be a bench option, you might want to hold off and go for a player from another position where there appears to be a heap of value in this range.

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 141 Ben Ainsworth FWD GCS 16 77.1 142 Angus Brayshaw MID Melb 14 78.6 143 Tom Papley FWD Syd 17 72.4 144 Bailey Williams DEF WB 17 78.8 145 Jack Bowes DEF GCS 17 79.4 146 Oscar McInerney RUC BL 17 71.6 147 Jaidyn Stephenson FWD NM 12 61.1 148 Gryan Miers FWD Geel 17 78 149 Ben Cunnington MID NM 3 83 150 Rhys Stanley RUC Geel 7 82 151 Jeremy Cameron FWD Geel 17 63.6 152 Jack Higgins FWD St K 10 73.4 153 Darcy Parish MID Ess 17 81.4 154 Marc Murphy MID Carl 17 82.6 155 Brandan Parfitt MID Geel 14 85.2 156 Mark Blicavs DEF/MID Geel 17 74.8 157 Nick Vlastuin DEF Rich 16 76.6 158 Rory Lobb RUC/FWD Frem 17 70.6 159 David Mundy MID Frem 16 81.9 160 Karl Amon MID PA 17 80.5

Picks 161-180

Bump 'em up – The buzz around the competition is all about Matt Rowell, but don't discount Noah Anderson (MID), improving his return this year by a significant margin.

Drop 'em down – There are still plenty of forwards available that will churn out solid scores beyond this point. Aaron Hall (FWD) has scored well in the past and has potential, but wasn't selected in North Melbourne's AAMI Community Series game.

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 161 Bailey J. Williams RUC/FWD WCE 3 44.7 162 Lachie Weller MID GCS 17 80.8 163 Sam Draper RUC Ess 8 62.9 164 Aaron Hall FWD NM 15 76 165 Dan Butler FWD St K 17 74.8 166 Sam Powell-Pepper MID/FWD PA 17 72.7 167 Jason Johannisen DEF WB 16 76.9 168 Nick Coffield DEF St K 16 77.3 169 Matthew Kennedy MID/FWD Carl 7 81.6 170 James Cousins MID Haw 6 85.2 171 John Noble DEF Coll 15 76.3 172 Jack Gunston FWD Haw 16 75.8 173 Joe Daniher FWD BL 4 59.8 174 Noah Anderson MID GCS 17 73.4 175 Oliver Florent MID Syd 17 75 176 Michael Gibbons FWD Carl 15 76.3 177 Ben Keays MID Adel 16 79.4 178 Matt Taberner FWD Frem 16 72.9 179 Tom Doedee DEF Adel 9 73.3 180 Jack Ziebell FWD NM 8 46.8

Picks 181-200

Bump 'em up – If the pre-season is anything to go by, Ben McEvoy (DEF/RUC) is set to be Hawthorn's No.1 ruck and we can treat his 2019 average while playing as a key defender an anomaly. A great bench ruck stash that should have some currency if another top ruck goes down.

Drop 'em down – As always, be aware of those players who have significant injuries such as Braydon Preuss (RUC), Cam Rayner (FWD) and Wayne Milera (DEF). Also be mindful of who is in their club's best 22 as some players ranked lower than Brayden Fiorini (MID) will be out there week after week, while posting healthy returns.

ADP Player Position Club 2020 Gms 2020 Avg 181 Charlie Dixon FWD PA 16 73.2 182 Trent Cotchin MID Rich 13 82.8 183 Braydon Preuss RUC GWS 3 62.3 184 Steven May DEF Melb 17 76.2 185 Jamie Elliott MID/FWD Coll 16 70.9 186 Paddy Ryder RUC St K 13 75.2 187 Jordan Clark DEF/MID Geel 3 69.3 188 Jackson Hately MID Adel 6 72 189 Will Day DEF Haw 11 74.1 190 Liam Baker DEF Rich 16 71.6 191 James Harmes DEF Melb 13 61.8 192 Jade Gresham MID St K 11 76.6 193 Cam Rayner FWD BL 15 67.6 194 Ben McEvoy DEF/RUC Haw 16 62.1 195 Joel Selwood MID Geel 11 77.6 196 Brayden Fiorini MID GCS 5 69.4 197 Hamish Hartlett DEF PA 17 75.2 198 Wayne Milera DEF Adel 2 64 199 Jonathon Ceglar RUC Haw 13 74.6 200 Sam Simpson FWD Geel 6 71.3

Best options beyond 200

212 – Dyson Heppell (MID) – Likely to pick up DEF status at round six and could end up as your D2.

217 – Marc Pittonet (RUC) – Scored 99 against the Saints and should be the first-choice ruck for the Blues at least for the time that De Koning is out (3-4 weeks).

239 – Will Brodie (MID/FWD) – Attended 43 per cent of the Suns' centre bounces last weekend for a score of 105.

262 – Orazio Fantasia (DEF/FWD) – Handy DPP and scored 73 from 38 per cent time on ground in the AAMI.

278 – Jack Sinclair (MID) – Best on ground last week playing as a half-back. Could grab DEF status.

301 – Harry Morrison (DEF/MID) – 19 per cent of the Hawks' CBAs, Morrison scored 109 last week and a worth DEF bench option.

