HUNDREDS of AFL Fantasy Drafts have been completed and the average draft pick (ADP) data is taking shape. This information can help you get an idea of where players are going in draft and subsequently, where there could be some value.

The ADP takes in all of the picks made in every completed draft and Max Gawn is the consensus No.1 selection. Not only did he average an outstanding 123 last year, he was 10 points better than the next best ruck, Brodie Grundy, who has gone off the board straight after big Max.

Let's look at the picks you should bump up your draft order or knock down based on the current ADP.

Picks 1-20

Bump 'em upPatrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD) – We were initially worried that Danger may not be fit for round one, but after playing primarily through the midfield in the two practice matches, he's now my No.1 forward and should be taken in the top 10.

Drop 'em down – It's hard to go against where most of the top players are ranked and taken, but maybe Lachie Whitfield (DEF) could burn you as your first selection as it may take him some time to get back to his best. Rory Laird could be a better option for a defender.

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

1

Max Gawn

RUC

Melb

14

123.2

2

Brodie Grundy

RUC

Coll

17

113.3

3

Lachie Neale

MID

BL

17

122.2

4

Zach Merrett

MID

Ess

16

115.3

5

Jake Lloyd

DEF

Syd

17

113.9

6

Clayton Oliver

MID

Melb

17

114.2

7

Jack Macrae

MID

WB

17

112.4

8

Jack Steele

MID

St K

17

113.5

9

Reilly O'Brien

RUC

Adel

17

108.1

10

Taylor Adams

MID

Coll

17

114.1

11

Lachie Whitfield

DEF

GWS

17

107

12

Steele Sidebottom

MID/FWD

Coll

9

113.2

13

Tom Mitchell

MID

Haw

17

107.4

14

Patrick Dangerfield

MID/FWD

Geel

17

101.8

15

Matt Crouch

MID

Adel

16

110

16

Lachie Hunter

MID

WB

9

118.7

17

Andrew Gaff

MID

WCE

17

108.4

18

Tom Rockliff

MID

PA

14

113.9

19

Rory Laird

DEF/MID

Adel

17

99.5

20

Adam Treloar

MID

WB

8

109.4

Picks 21-40

Bump 'em up – After averaging 114 in 2019, Tim Taranto (MID) showed enough in the AAMI Community Series game to prove that he's better than the 22nd-ranked midfielder that he currently is.

Drop 'em down – It could be a controversial take, but I think Matt Rowell (MID) is being overdrafted. This data includes start-up keeper leagues, but in a single season, there are plenty of safer options further down the draft board.

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

21

Josh Dunkley

MID/FWD

WB

11

96.7

22

Josh Kelly

MID

GWS

14

105.6

23

Christian Petracca

MID

Melb

17

107.8

24

Rowan Marshall

RUC/FWD

St K

17

96.2

25

Marcus Bontempelli

MID

WB

17

104.4

26

Scott Pendlebury

MID

Coll

13

105.1

27

Dustin Martin

MID/FWD

Rich

16

93

28

Dayne Zorko

MID/FWD

BL

15

98.4

29

Todd Goldstein

RUC

NM

17

99.1

30

Luke Parker

MID

Syd

17

105.6

31

Mitch Duncan

MID

Geel

16

105.6

32

Jack Crisp

DEF

Coll

17

94.7

33

Tom Stewart

DEF

Geel

14

96

34

Jarryd Lyons

MID

BL

17

106.3

35

Sam Walsh

MID

Carl

17

96.3

36

Travis Boak

MID

PA

17

104.3

37

Tim Taranto

MID

GWS

11

93.8

38

Nat Fyfe

MID

Frem

14

93.8

39

Matt Rowell

MID

GCS

5

88.4

40

Cameron Guthrie

MID

Geel

17

105.7

Picks 41-60

Bump 'em up – We saw that defenders were some of the better scorers last weekend and Caleb Daniel (DEF) racked up a Fantasy ton. He took six of the seven kick-ins for the Dogs, playing on every time. Handy +3s.

Drop 'em down – Despite averaging 91 last season, Tim English (RUC) may not hit those heights this season with Stefan Martin the preferred first ruck for the Dogs.

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

41

Stephen Coniglio

MID

GWS

16

97

42

Jeremy Howe

DEF

Coll

4

106.5

43

Dylan Shiel

MID

Ess

15

101.7

44

Brayden Maynard

DEF

Coll

17

92.6

45

Michael Walters

MID/FWD

Frem

14

91.1

46

Josh P. Kennedy

MID

Syd

12

101.8

47

Patrick Cripps

MID

Carl

17

93.8

48

Jed Anderson

MID

NM

15

103.7

49

Tim English

RUC

WB

17

91.1

50

Isaac Heeney

FWD

Syd

6

88.2

51

Callum Mills

DEF

Syd

15

91.8

52

Jordan Ridley

DEF

Ess

17

89.1

53

Andrew McGrath

MID

Ess

14

96.2

54

Sam Docherty

DEF

Carl

16

88.3

55

James Worpel

MID

Haw

15

96

56

Zac Williams

DEF

Carl

11

81.7

57

Sam Menegola

MID

Geel

17

102.3

58

Caleb Daniel

DEF

WB

17

88.4

59

Touk Miller

MID

GCS

17

100.4

60

Andrew Brayshaw

MID

Frem

17

95.1

Picks 61-80

Bump 'em up – His 141 points against the Roos in the AAMI Community Series made new Hawk Tom Phillips (MID/FWD) a lock in Fantasy Classic. With a role that should see him floating between being an inside midfielder to a wingman, grab him a bit earlier than his ADP suggests because the forwards drop off quickly.

Drop 'em down – Don't get tricked by the 125 average next to Luke Dunstan's (MID) name. He only played one game last year.

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

61

Toby Greene

FWD

GWS

13

81.7

62

Brad Crouch

MID

St K

12

92.3

63

Jayden Short

DEF

Rich

17

90.4

64

Tim Kelly

MID

WCE

17

95.1

65

Luke Dunstan

MID

St K

1

125

66

Bachar Houli

DEF

Rich

9

85.2

67

Alex Witherden

DEF

WCE

6

96.8

68

Dan Houston

DEF

PA

15

90.9

69

Tom Phillips

MID/FWD

Haw

15

78.5

70

Nic Naitanui

RUC

WCE

16

85.1

71

Ollie Wines

MID

PA

15

95.1

72

Hugh McCluggage

MID

BL

17

92.6

73

Luke McDonald

DEF

NM

17

90.3

74

Trent Dumont

MID

NM

17

97.8

75

Jaeger O'Meara

MID

Haw

12

94.3

76

Jarrod Witts

RUC

GCS

17

80.1

77

Hugh Greenwood

MID

GCS

17

96.1

78

Kyle Langford

MID/FWD

Ess

16

85.3

79

Christian Salem

DEF

Melb

16

88.8

80

Shaun Higgins

MID

Geel

17

94.8

Picks 81-100

Bump 'em up – Numbers built for Caleb Serong (MID) as the season went on, averaging 95 in the last five rounds. He'll be close to the first player selected in the middle for the Dockers.

Drop 'em down – A tip for Draft coaches: check the injury list and remove players who have long-term injuries. Sam Naismith (RUC) did his ACL last season. Don't draft him!

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

81

Luke Ryan

DEF

Frem

17

87.8

82

Shai Bolton

MID/FWD

Rich

15

81.6

83

Dion Prestia

MID

Rich

5

94.2

84

Nick Haynes

DEF

GWS

17

87.9

85

Ed Curnow

MID

Carl

17

96.4

86

Jack Billings

MID

St K

17

93.2

87

Chad Wingard

FWD

Haw

17

83.9

88

Elliot Yeo

MID

WCE

10

88.6

89

Brad Sheppard

DEF

WCE

17

87.7

90

Brodie Smith

DEF/MID

Adel

16

84.9

91

Tom Hawkins

FWD

Geel

17

88

92

Ed Langdon

MID

Melb

17

90.7

93

Bailey Smith

MID

WB

17

86.5

94

Daniel Rich

DEF

BL

13

84.1

95

Jack Viney

MID

Melb

16

93.9

96

Sam Naismith

RUC

Syd

2

96

97

Rory Sloane

MID

Adel

12

75.7

98

Liam Duggan

DEF

WCE

16

86.3

99

Jordan De Goey

FWD

Coll

8

74.5

100

Caleb Serong

MID

Frem

14

82.9

Picks 101-120

Bump 'em up – Consider Darcy Byrne-Jones (DEF) as an option as your D2, despite going as a D3 in most leagues so far.

Drop 'em down – The midfield squeeze at the Blues may see Jack Martin's (FWD) output decrease this year. He scored just 41 from 77 per cent time on ground in the AAMI Community Series.

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

101

Taylor Duryea

DEF/FWD

WB

2

91.5

102

Scott Lycett

RUC

PA

13

82.1

103

Zak Jones

MID

St K

14

92.4

104

Adam Saad

DEF

Carl

17

82.4

105

Jy Simpkin

MID

NM

17

88.2

106

Jacob Hopper

MID

GWS

17

87.8

107

Dom Sheed

MID

WCE

16

88

108

Zak Butters

FWD

PA

15

77.6

109

Jordan Dawson

DEF

Syd

16

82.5

110

Zac Bailey

MID/FWD

BL

17

76.8

111

Damon Greaves

DEF

Haw

3

87.3

112

Jack Martin

FWD

Carl

15

79.2

113

Luke Shuey

MID

WCE

12

85.5

114

James Sicily

DEF

Haw

11

86.4

115

Isaac Smith

MID/FWD

Geel

10

80.6

116

Jarrod Berry

MID

BL

15

88.8

117

Brandon Ellis

MID

GCS

16

90.1

118

Tom Lynch

FWD

Adel

13

79.3

119

Josh Daicos

MID

Coll

16

86.6

120

Darcy Byrne-Jones

DEF

PA

17

78.6

Picks 121-140

Bump 'em up – We're going to see Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD) at the coalface for the Bombers this year. He would be a gift at pick 134 … and more so if he is the 26th available forward off the draft board.

Drop 'em down – While we get excited about his history and potential if he's playing, Lance Franklin (FWD) is likely to be a bust in Fantasy Draft. Already ruled out for round one, as the Draft Doctors say, your best ability is your availability. Buddy's played 10 games in the past two years … and he's 34 years old.

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

121

Toby Nankervis

RUC

Rich

7

79.6

122

Adam Cerra

MID

Frem

17

82.1

123

Jared Polec

MID

NM

13

89.3

124

Blake Acres

MID

Frem

7

92.6

125

Connor Rozee

FWD

PA

14

67.5

126

Hunter Clark

DEF

St K

16

78.6

127

David Swallow

MID

GCS

15

88.9

128

Devon Smith

MID

Ess

16

88.2

129

Peter Ladhams

RUC/FWD

PA

8

77.8

130

Harry Perryman

MID

GWS

16

87.4

131

Lance Franklin

FWD

Syd

0

0

132

Josh Jenkins

RUC/FWD

Geel

1

86

133

Liam Shiels

MID

Haw

16

84.4

134

Jye Caldwell

MID/FWD

Ess

9

67.4

135

Tom Liberatore

MID

WB

15

88

136

Shannon Hurn

DEF

WCE

16

80.4

137

Kane Lambert

FWD

Rich

16

77.9

138

Jack Lukosius

DEF

GCS

17

77.5

139

Robbie Gray

FWD

PA

17

76

140

Will Setterfield

MID

Carl

16

83.4

Picks 141-160

Bump 'em up – A Fantasy Pig as a junior where he averaged 120 in the NAB Under-18 Championships in his draft year, Jack Higgins (FWD) scored 107 in his pre-season game as he pushed up the ground to rack up 24 disposals.

Drop 'em down – The 15th-ranked ruckman is Rhys Stanley (RUC). While this position is likely to be a bench option, you might want to hold off and go for a player from another position where there appears to be a heap of value in this range.

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

141

Ben Ainsworth

FWD

GCS

16

77.1

142

Angus Brayshaw

MID

Melb

14

78.6

143

Tom Papley

FWD

Syd

17

72.4

144

Bailey Williams

DEF

WB

17

78.8

145

Jack Bowes

DEF

GCS

17

79.4

146

Oscar McInerney

RUC

BL

17

71.6

147

Jaidyn Stephenson

FWD

NM

12

61.1

148

Gryan Miers

FWD

Geel

17

78

149

Ben Cunnington

MID

NM

3

83

150

Rhys Stanley

RUC

Geel

7

82

151

Jeremy Cameron

FWD

Geel

17

63.6

152

Jack Higgins

FWD

St K

10

73.4

153

Darcy Parish

MID

Ess

17

81.4

154

Marc Murphy

MID

Carl

17

82.6

155

Brandan Parfitt

MID

Geel

14

85.2

156

Mark Blicavs

DEF/MID

Geel

17

74.8

157

Nick Vlastuin

DEF

Rich

16

76.6

158

Rory Lobb

RUC/FWD

Frem

17

70.6

159

David Mundy

MID

Frem

16

81.9

160

Karl Amon

MID

PA

17

80.5

Picks 161-180

Bump 'em up – The buzz around the competition is all about Matt Rowell, but don't discount Noah Anderson (MID), improving his return this year by a significant margin.

Drop 'em down – There are still plenty of forwards available that will churn out solid scores beyond this point. Aaron Hall (FWD) has scored well in the past and has potential, but wasn't selected in North Melbourne's AAMI Community Series game.

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

161

Bailey J. Williams

RUC/FWD

WCE

3

44.7

162

Lachie Weller

MID

GCS

17

80.8

163

Sam Draper

RUC

Ess

8

62.9

164

Aaron Hall

FWD

NM

15

76

165

Dan Butler

FWD

St K

17

74.8

166

Sam Powell-Pepper

MID/FWD

PA

17

72.7

167

Jason Johannisen

DEF

WB

16

76.9

168

Nick Coffield

DEF

St K

16

77.3

169

Matthew Kennedy

MID/FWD

Carl

7

81.6

170

James Cousins

MID

Haw

6

85.2

171

John Noble

DEF

Coll

15

76.3

172

Jack Gunston

FWD

Haw

16

75.8

173

Joe Daniher

FWD

BL

4

59.8

174

Noah Anderson

MID

GCS

17

73.4

175

Oliver Florent

MID

Syd

17

75

176

Michael Gibbons

FWD

Carl

15

76.3

177

Ben Keays

MID

Adel

16

79.4

178

Matt Taberner

FWD

Frem

16

72.9

179

Tom Doedee

DEF

Adel

9

73.3

180

Jack Ziebell

FWD

NM

8

46.8

Picks 181-200

Bump 'em up – If the pre-season is anything to go by, Ben McEvoy (DEF/RUC) is set to be Hawthorn's No.1 ruck and we can treat his 2019 average while playing as a key defender an anomaly. A great bench ruck stash that should have some currency if another top ruck goes down.

Drop 'em down – As always, be aware of those players who have significant injuries such as Braydon Preuss (RUC), Cam Rayner (FWD) and Wayne Milera (DEF). Also be mindful of who is in their club's best 22 as some players ranked lower than Brayden Fiorini (MID) will be out there week after week, while posting healthy returns.

ADP

Player

Position

Club

2020 Gms

2020 Avg

181

Charlie Dixon

FWD

PA

16

73.2

182

Trent Cotchin

MID

Rich

13

82.8

183

Braydon Preuss

RUC

GWS

3

62.3

184

Steven May

DEF

Melb

17

76.2

185

Jamie Elliott

MID/FWD

Coll

16

70.9

186

Paddy Ryder

RUC

St K

13

75.2

187

Jordan Clark

DEF/MID

Geel

3

69.3

188

Jackson Hately

MID

Adel

6

72

189

Will Day

DEF

Haw

11

74.1

190

Liam Baker

DEF

Rich

16

71.6

191

James Harmes

DEF

Melb

13

61.8

192

Jade Gresham

MID

St K

11

76.6

193

Cam Rayner

FWD

BL

15

67.6

194

Ben McEvoy

DEF/RUC

Haw

16

62.1

195

Joel Selwood

MID

Geel

11

77.6

196

Brayden Fiorini

MID

GCS

5

69.4

197

Hamish Hartlett

DEF

PA

17

75.2

198

Wayne Milera

DEF

Adel

2

64

199

Jonathon Ceglar

RUC

Haw

13

74.6

200

Sam Simpson

FWD

Geel

6

71.3

Best options beyond 200

212 – Dyson Heppell (MID) – Likely to pick up DEF status at round six and could end up as your D2.
217 – Marc Pittonet (RUC) – Scored 99 against the Saints and should be the first-choice ruck for the Blues at least for the time that De Koning is out (3-4 weeks).
239 – Will Brodie (MID/FWD) – Attended 43 per cent of the Suns' centre bounces last weekend for a score of 105.
262 – Orazio Fantasia (DEF/FWD) – Handy DPP and scored 73 from 38 per cent time on ground in the AAMI.
278 – Jack Sinclair (MID) – Best on ground last week playing as a half-back. Could grab DEF status.
301 – Harry Morrison (DEF/MID) – 19 per cent of the Hawks' CBAs, Morrison scored 109 last week and a worth DEF bench option.

