HUNDREDS of AFL Fantasy Drafts have been completed and the average draft pick (ADP) data is taking shape. This information can help you get an idea of where players are going in draft and subsequently, where there could be some value.
The ADP takes in all of the picks made in every completed draft and Max Gawn is the consensus No.1 selection. Not only did he average an outstanding 123 last year, he was 10 points better than the next best ruck, Brodie Grundy, who has gone off the board straight after big Max.
Let's look at the picks you should bump up your draft order or knock down based on the current ADP.
>> Click here to download this year's AFL Fantasy Draft Kit
Picks 1-20
Bump 'em up – Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD) – We were initially worried that Danger may not be fit for round one, but after playing primarily through the midfield in the two practice matches, he's now my No.1 forward and should be taken in the top 10.
Drop 'em down – It's hard to go against where most of the top players are ranked and taken, but maybe Lachie Whitfield (DEF) could burn you as your first selection as it may take him some time to get back to his best. Rory Laird could be a better option for a defender.
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
1
|
Max Gawn
|
RUC
|
Melb
|
14
|
123.2
|
2
|
Brodie Grundy
|
RUC
|
Coll
|
17
|
113.3
|
3
|
Lachie Neale
|
MID
|
BL
|
17
|
122.2
|
4
|
Zach Merrett
|
MID
|
Ess
|
16
|
115.3
|
5
|
Jake Lloyd
|
DEF
|
Syd
|
17
|
113.9
|
6
|
Clayton Oliver
|
MID
|
Melb
|
17
|
114.2
|
7
|
Jack Macrae
|
MID
|
WB
|
17
|
112.4
|
8
|
Jack Steele
|
MID
|
St K
|
17
|
113.5
|
9
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
RUC
|
Adel
|
17
|
108.1
|
10
|
Taylor Adams
|
MID
|
Coll
|
17
|
114.1
|
11
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
DEF
|
GWS
|
17
|
107
|
12
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
MID/FWD
|
Coll
|
9
|
113.2
|
13
|
Tom Mitchell
|
MID
|
Haw
|
17
|
107.4
|
14
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
MID/FWD
|
Geel
|
17
|
101.8
|
15
|
Matt Crouch
|
MID
|
Adel
|
16
|
110
|
16
|
Lachie Hunter
|
MID
|
WB
|
9
|
118.7
|
17
|
Andrew Gaff
|
MID
|
WCE
|
17
|
108.4
|
18
|
Tom Rockliff
|
MID
|
PA
|
14
|
113.9
|
19
|
Rory Laird
|
DEF/MID
|
Adel
|
17
|
99.5
|
20
|
Adam Treloar
|
MID
|
WB
|
8
|
109.4
Picks 21-40
Bump 'em up – After averaging 114 in 2019, Tim Taranto (MID) showed enough in the AAMI Community Series game to prove that he's better than the 22nd-ranked midfielder that he currently is.
Drop 'em down – It could be a controversial take, but I think Matt Rowell (MID) is being overdrafted. This data includes start-up keeper leagues, but in a single season, there are plenty of safer options further down the draft board.
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
21
|
Josh Dunkley
|
MID/FWD
|
WB
|
11
|
96.7
|
22
|
Josh Kelly
|
MID
|
GWS
|
14
|
105.6
|
23
|
Christian Petracca
|
MID
|
Melb
|
17
|
107.8
|
24
|
Rowan Marshall
|
RUC/FWD
|
St K
|
17
|
96.2
|
25
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
MID
|
WB
|
17
|
104.4
|
26
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
MID
|
Coll
|
13
|
105.1
|
27
|
Dustin Martin
|
MID/FWD
|
Rich
|
16
|
93
|
28
|
Dayne Zorko
|
MID/FWD
|
BL
|
15
|
98.4
|
29
|
Todd Goldstein
|
RUC
|
NM
|
17
|
99.1
|
30
|
Luke Parker
|
MID
|
Syd
|
17
|
105.6
|
31
|
Mitch Duncan
|
MID
|
Geel
|
16
|
105.6
|
32
|
Jack Crisp
|
DEF
|
Coll
|
17
|
94.7
|
33
|
Tom Stewart
|
DEF
|
Geel
|
14
|
96
|
34
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
MID
|
BL
|
17
|
106.3
|
35
|
Sam Walsh
|
MID
|
Carl
|
17
|
96.3
|
36
|
Travis Boak
|
MID
|
PA
|
17
|
104.3
|
37
|
Tim Taranto
|
MID
|
GWS
|
11
|
93.8
|
38
|
Nat Fyfe
|
MID
|
Frem
|
14
|
93.8
|
39
|
Matt Rowell
|
MID
|
GCS
|
5
|
88.4
|
40
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
MID
|
Geel
|
17
|
105.7
Picks 41-60
Bump 'em up – We saw that defenders were some of the better scorers last weekend and Caleb Daniel (DEF) racked up a Fantasy ton. He took six of the seven kick-ins for the Dogs, playing on every time. Handy +3s.
Drop 'em down – Despite averaging 91 last season, Tim English (RUC) may not hit those heights this season with Stefan Martin the preferred first ruck for the Dogs.
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
41
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
MID
|
GWS
|
16
|
97
|
42
|
Jeremy Howe
|
DEF
|
Coll
|
4
|
106.5
|
43
|
Dylan Shiel
|
MID
|
Ess
|
15
|
101.7
|
44
|
Brayden Maynard
|
DEF
|
Coll
|
17
|
92.6
|
45
|
Michael Walters
|
MID/FWD
|
Frem
|
14
|
91.1
|
46
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
MID
|
Syd
|
12
|
101.8
|
47
|
Patrick Cripps
|
MID
|
Carl
|
17
|
93.8
|
48
|
Jed Anderson
|
MID
|
NM
|
15
|
103.7
|
49
|
Tim English
|
RUC
|
WB
|
17
|
91.1
|
50
|
Isaac Heeney
|
FWD
|
Syd
|
6
|
88.2
|
51
|
Callum Mills
|
DEF
|
Syd
|
15
|
91.8
|
52
|
Jordan Ridley
|
DEF
|
Ess
|
17
|
89.1
|
53
|
Andrew McGrath
|
MID
|
Ess
|
14
|
96.2
|
54
|
Sam Docherty
|
DEF
|
Carl
|
16
|
88.3
|
55
|
James Worpel
|
MID
|
Haw
|
15
|
96
|
56
|
Zac Williams
|
DEF
|
Carl
|
11
|
81.7
|
57
|
Sam Menegola
|
MID
|
Geel
|
17
|
102.3
|
58
|
Caleb Daniel
|
DEF
|
WB
|
17
|
88.4
|
59
|
Touk Miller
|
MID
|
GCS
|
17
|
100.4
|
60
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
MID
|
Frem
|
17
|
95.1
Picks 61-80
Bump 'em up – His 141 points against the Roos in the AAMI Community Series made new Hawk Tom Phillips (MID/FWD) a lock in Fantasy Classic. With a role that should see him floating between being an inside midfielder to a wingman, grab him a bit earlier than his ADP suggests because the forwards drop off quickly.
Drop 'em down – Don't get tricked by the 125 average next to Luke Dunstan's (MID) name. He only played one game last year.
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
61
|
Toby Greene
|
FWD
|
GWS
|
13
|
81.7
|
62
|
Brad Crouch
|
MID
|
St K
|
12
|
92.3
|
63
|
Jayden Short
|
DEF
|
Rich
|
17
|
90.4
|
64
|
Tim Kelly
|
MID
|
WCE
|
17
|
95.1
|
65
|
Luke Dunstan
|
MID
|
St K
|
1
|
125
|
66
|
Bachar Houli
|
DEF
|
Rich
|
9
|
85.2
|
67
|
Alex Witherden
|
DEF
|
WCE
|
6
|
96.8
|
68
|
Dan Houston
|
DEF
|
PA
|
15
|
90.9
|
69
|
Tom Phillips
|
MID/FWD
|
Haw
|
15
|
78.5
|
70
|
Nic Naitanui
|
RUC
|
WCE
|
16
|
85.1
|
71
|
Ollie Wines
|
MID
|
PA
|
15
|
95.1
|
72
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
MID
|
BL
|
17
|
92.6
|
73
|
Luke McDonald
|
DEF
|
NM
|
17
|
90.3
|
74
|
Trent Dumont
|
MID
|
NM
|
17
|
97.8
|
75
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
MID
|
Haw
|
12
|
94.3
|
76
|
Jarrod Witts
|
RUC
|
GCS
|
17
|
80.1
|
77
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
MID
|
GCS
|
17
|
96.1
|
78
|
Kyle Langford
|
MID/FWD
|
Ess
|
16
|
85.3
|
79
|
Christian Salem
|
DEF
|
Melb
|
16
|
88.8
|
80
|
Shaun Higgins
|
MID
|
Geel
|
17
|
94.8
Picks 81-100
Bump 'em up – Numbers built for Caleb Serong (MID) as the season went on, averaging 95 in the last five rounds. He'll be close to the first player selected in the middle for the Dockers.
Drop 'em down – A tip for Draft coaches: check the injury list and remove players who have long-term injuries. Sam Naismith (RUC) did his ACL last season. Don't draft him!
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
81
|
Luke Ryan
|
DEF
|
Frem
|
17
|
87.8
|
82
|
Shai Bolton
|
MID/FWD
|
Rich
|
15
|
81.6
|
83
|
Dion Prestia
|
MID
|
Rich
|
5
|
94.2
|
84
|
Nick Haynes
|
DEF
|
GWS
|
17
|
87.9
|
85
|
Ed Curnow
|
MID
|
Carl
|
17
|
96.4
|
86
|
Jack Billings
|
MID
|
St K
|
17
|
93.2
|
87
|
Chad Wingard
|
FWD
|
Haw
|
17
|
83.9
|
88
|
Elliot Yeo
|
MID
|
WCE
|
10
|
88.6
|
89
|
Brad Sheppard
|
DEF
|
WCE
|
17
|
87.7
|
90
|
Brodie Smith
|
DEF/MID
|
Adel
|
16
|
84.9
|
91
|
Tom Hawkins
|
FWD
|
Geel
|
17
|
88
|
92
|
Ed Langdon
|
MID
|
Melb
|
17
|
90.7
|
93
|
Bailey Smith
|
MID
|
WB
|
17
|
86.5
|
94
|
Daniel Rich
|
DEF
|
BL
|
13
|
84.1
|
95
|
Jack Viney
|
MID
|
Melb
|
16
|
93.9
|
96
|
Sam Naismith
|
RUC
|
Syd
|
2
|
96
|
97
|
Rory Sloane
|
MID
|
Adel
|
12
|
75.7
|
98
|
Liam Duggan
|
DEF
|
WCE
|
16
|
86.3
|
99
|
Jordan De Goey
|
FWD
|
Coll
|
8
|
74.5
|
100
|
Caleb Serong
|
MID
|
Frem
|
14
|
82.9
Picks 101-120
Bump 'em up – Consider Darcy Byrne-Jones (DEF) as an option as your D2, despite going as a D3 in most leagues so far.
Drop 'em down – The midfield squeeze at the Blues may see Jack Martin's (FWD) output decrease this year. He scored just 41 from 77 per cent time on ground in the AAMI Community Series.
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
101
|
Taylor Duryea
|
DEF/FWD
|
WB
|
2
|
91.5
|
102
|
Scott Lycett
|
RUC
|
PA
|
13
|
82.1
|
103
|
Zak Jones
|
MID
|
St K
|
14
|
92.4
|
104
|
Adam Saad
|
DEF
|
Carl
|
17
|
82.4
|
105
|
Jy Simpkin
|
MID
|
NM
|
17
|
88.2
|
106
|
Jacob Hopper
|
MID
|
GWS
|
17
|
87.8
|
107
|
Dom Sheed
|
MID
|
WCE
|
16
|
88
|
108
|
Zak Butters
|
FWD
|
PA
|
15
|
77.6
|
109
|
Jordan Dawson
|
DEF
|
Syd
|
16
|
82.5
|
110
|
Zac Bailey
|
MID/FWD
|
BL
|
17
|
76.8
|
111
|
Damon Greaves
|
DEF
|
Haw
|
3
|
87.3
|
112
|
Jack Martin
|
FWD
|
Carl
|
15
|
79.2
|
113
|
Luke Shuey
|
MID
|
WCE
|
12
|
85.5
|
114
|
James Sicily
|
DEF
|
Haw
|
11
|
86.4
|
115
|
Isaac Smith
|
MID/FWD
|
Geel
|
10
|
80.6
|
116
|
Jarrod Berry
|
MID
|
BL
|
15
|
88.8
|
117
|
Brandon Ellis
|
MID
|
GCS
|
16
|
90.1
|
118
|
Tom Lynch
|
FWD
|
Adel
|
13
|
79.3
|
119
|
Josh Daicos
|
MID
|
Coll
|
16
|
86.6
|
120
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
DEF
|
PA
|
17
|
78.6
Picks 121-140
Bump 'em up – We're going to see Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD) at the coalface for the Bombers this year. He would be a gift at pick 134 … and more so if he is the 26th available forward off the draft board.
Drop 'em down – While we get excited about his history and potential if he's playing, Lance Franklin (FWD) is likely to be a bust in Fantasy Draft. Already ruled out for round one, as the Draft Doctors say, your best ability is your availability. Buddy's played 10 games in the past two years … and he's 34 years old.
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
121
|
Toby Nankervis
|
RUC
|
Rich
|
7
|
79.6
|
122
|
Adam Cerra
|
MID
|
Frem
|
17
|
82.1
|
123
|
Jared Polec
|
MID
|
NM
|
13
|
89.3
|
124
|
Blake Acres
|
MID
|
Frem
|
7
|
92.6
|
125
|
Connor Rozee
|
FWD
|
PA
|
14
|
67.5
|
126
|
Hunter Clark
|
DEF
|
St K
|
16
|
78.6
|
127
|
David Swallow
|
MID
|
GCS
|
15
|
88.9
|
128
|
Devon Smith
|
MID
|
Ess
|
16
|
88.2
|
129
|
Peter Ladhams
|
RUC/FWD
|
PA
|
8
|
77.8
|
130
|
Harry Perryman
|
MID
|
GWS
|
16
|
87.4
|
131
|
Lance Franklin
|
FWD
|
Syd
|
0
|
0
|
132
|
Josh Jenkins
|
RUC/FWD
|
Geel
|
1
|
86
|
133
|
Liam Shiels
|
MID
|
Haw
|
16
|
84.4
|
134
|
Jye Caldwell
|
MID/FWD
|
Ess
|
9
|
67.4
|
135
|
Tom Liberatore
|
MID
|
WB
|
15
|
88
|
136
|
Shannon Hurn
|
DEF
|
WCE
|
16
|
80.4
|
137
|
Kane Lambert
|
FWD
|
Rich
|
16
|
77.9
|
138
|
Jack Lukosius
|
DEF
|
GCS
|
17
|
77.5
|
139
|
Robbie Gray
|
FWD
|
PA
|
17
|
76
|
140
|
Will Setterfield
|
MID
|
Carl
|
16
|
83.4
Picks 141-160
Bump 'em up – A Fantasy Pig as a junior where he averaged 120 in the NAB Under-18 Championships in his draft year, Jack Higgins (FWD) scored 107 in his pre-season game as he pushed up the ground to rack up 24 disposals.
Drop 'em down – The 15th-ranked ruckman is Rhys Stanley (RUC). While this position is likely to be a bench option, you might want to hold off and go for a player from another position where there appears to be a heap of value in this range.
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
141
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
FWD
|
GCS
|
16
|
77.1
|
142
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
MID
|
Melb
|
14
|
78.6
|
143
|
Tom Papley
|
FWD
|
Syd
|
17
|
72.4
|
144
|
Bailey Williams
|
DEF
|
WB
|
17
|
78.8
|
145
|
Jack Bowes
|
DEF
|
GCS
|
17
|
79.4
|
146
|
Oscar McInerney
|
RUC
|
BL
|
17
|
71.6
|
147
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
FWD
|
NM
|
12
|
61.1
|
148
|
Gryan Miers
|
FWD
|
Geel
|
17
|
78
|
149
|
Ben Cunnington
|
MID
|
NM
|
3
|
83
|
150
|
Rhys Stanley
|
RUC
|
Geel
|
7
|
82
|
151
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
FWD
|
Geel
|
17
|
63.6
|
152
|
Jack Higgins
|
FWD
|
St K
|
10
|
73.4
|
153
|
Darcy Parish
|
MID
|
Ess
|
17
|
81.4
|
154
|
Marc Murphy
|
MID
|
Carl
|
17
|
82.6
|
155
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
MID
|
Geel
|
14
|
85.2
|
156
|
Mark Blicavs
|
DEF/MID
|
Geel
|
17
|
74.8
|
157
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
DEF
|
Rich
|
16
|
76.6
|
158
|
Rory Lobb
|
RUC/FWD
|
Frem
|
17
|
70.6
|
159
|
David Mundy
|
MID
|
Frem
|
16
|
81.9
|
160
|
Karl Amon
|
MID
|
PA
|
17
|
80.5
Picks 161-180
Bump 'em up – The buzz around the competition is all about Matt Rowell, but don't discount Noah Anderson (MID), improving his return this year by a significant margin.
Drop 'em down – There are still plenty of forwards available that will churn out solid scores beyond this point. Aaron Hall (FWD) has scored well in the past and has potential, but wasn't selected in North Melbourne's AAMI Community Series game.
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
161
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
RUC/FWD
|
WCE
|
3
|
44.7
|
162
|
Lachie Weller
|
MID
|
GCS
|
17
|
80.8
|
163
|
Sam Draper
|
RUC
|
Ess
|
8
|
62.9
|
164
|
Aaron Hall
|
FWD
|
NM
|
15
|
76
|
165
|
Dan Butler
|
FWD
|
St K
|
17
|
74.8
|
166
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
MID/FWD
|
PA
|
17
|
72.7
|
167
|
Jason Johannisen
|
DEF
|
WB
|
16
|
76.9
|
168
|
Nick Coffield
|
DEF
|
St K
|
16
|
77.3
|
169
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
MID/FWD
|
Carl
|
7
|
81.6
|
170
|
James Cousins
|
MID
|
Haw
|
6
|
85.2
|
171
|
John Noble
|
DEF
|
Coll
|
15
|
76.3
|
172
|
Jack Gunston
|
FWD
|
Haw
|
16
|
75.8
|
173
|
Joe Daniher
|
FWD
|
BL
|
4
|
59.8
|
174
|
Noah Anderson
|
MID
|
GCS
|
17
|
73.4
|
175
|
Oliver Florent
|
MID
|
Syd
|
17
|
75
|
176
|
Michael Gibbons
|
FWD
|
Carl
|
15
|
76.3
|
177
|
Ben Keays
|
MID
|
Adel
|
16
|
79.4
|
178
|
Matt Taberner
|
FWD
|
Frem
|
16
|
72.9
|
179
|
Tom Doedee
|
DEF
|
Adel
|
9
|
73.3
|
180
|
Jack Ziebell
|
FWD
|
NM
|
8
|
46.8
Picks 181-200
Bump 'em up – If the pre-season is anything to go by, Ben McEvoy (DEF/RUC) is set to be Hawthorn's No.1 ruck and we can treat his 2019 average while playing as a key defender an anomaly. A great bench ruck stash that should have some currency if another top ruck goes down.
Drop 'em down – As always, be aware of those players who have significant injuries such as Braydon Preuss (RUC), Cam Rayner (FWD) and Wayne Milera (DEF). Also be mindful of who is in their club's best 22 as some players ranked lower than Brayden Fiorini (MID) will be out there week after week, while posting healthy returns.
|
ADP
|
Player
|
Position
|
Club
|
2020 Gms
|
2020 Avg
|
181
|
Charlie Dixon
|
FWD
|
PA
|
16
|
73.2
|
182
|
Trent Cotchin
|
MID
|
Rich
|
13
|
82.8
|
183
|
Braydon Preuss
|
RUC
|
GWS
|
3
|
62.3
|
184
|
Steven May
|
DEF
|
Melb
|
17
|
76.2
|
185
|
Jamie Elliott
|
MID/FWD
|
Coll
|
16
|
70.9
|
186
|
Paddy Ryder
|
RUC
|
St K
|
13
|
75.2
|
187
|
Jordan Clark
|
DEF/MID
|
Geel
|
3
|
69.3
|
188
|
Jackson Hately
|
MID
|
Adel
|
6
|
72
|
189
|
Will Day
|
DEF
|
Haw
|
11
|
74.1
|
190
|
Liam Baker
|
DEF
|
Rich
|
16
|
71.6
|
191
|
James Harmes
|
DEF
|
Melb
|
13
|
61.8
|
192
|
Jade Gresham
|
MID
|
St K
|
11
|
76.6
|
193
|
Cam Rayner
|
FWD
|
BL
|
15
|
67.6
|
194
|
Ben McEvoy
|
DEF/RUC
|
Haw
|
16
|
62.1
|
195
|
Joel Selwood
|
MID
|
Geel
|
11
|
77.6
|
196
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
MID
|
GCS
|
5
|
69.4
|
197
|
Hamish Hartlett
|
DEF
|
PA
|
17
|
75.2
|
198
|
Wayne Milera
|
DEF
|
Adel
|
2
|
64
|
199
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
RUC
|
Haw
|
13
|
74.6
|
200
|
Sam Simpson
|
FWD
|
Geel
|
6
|
71.3
Best options beyond 200
212 – Dyson Heppell (MID) – Likely to pick up DEF status at round six and could end up as your D2.
217 – Marc Pittonet (RUC) – Scored 99 against the Saints and should be the first-choice ruck for the Blues at least for the time that De Koning is out (3-4 weeks).
239 – Will Brodie (MID/FWD) – Attended 43 per cent of the Suns' centre bounces last weekend for a score of 105.
262 – Orazio Fantasia (DEF/FWD) – Handy DPP and scored 73 from 38 per cent time on ground in the AAMI.
278 – Jack Sinclair (MID) – Best on ground last week playing as a half-back. Could grab DEF status.
301 – Harry Morrison (DEF/MID) – 19 per cent of the Hawks' CBAs, Morrison scored 109 last week and a worth DEF bench option.
Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.