SUCCESSFUL Fantasy coaches will aim to structure their teams to maximise points on field, but with an eye to the future.

The name of the game in AFL Fantasy Classic is to build your squad under the $13m salary cap with a spread of players from the premiums worth top dollar through to the rookies at basement price. Managing the salary cap can be a battle and that’s where the mid-priced players as well as the all-important rookies come into play.

Availability of players valued under-$300k will dictate the structure coaches will run with. Defenders look to be light on with few players in that price-range likely to line up in round one. Across the other three lines, the stocks look a bit deeper with the rucks presenting a few options and big decisions may need to be made.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through the potential cash cows across each line and reveal the current make-up of their teams on this week’s episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - Roy, Calvin and Warnie all tanked their Draft teams in the Bacon Cup Draft Day.

5:00 - What the concussion sub rule could mean for Fantasy?

7:55 - Max King will miss round one.

11:00 - Roy puts the call out for sauces this week as we will be flying blind with some selections.

13:30 - Jacob Koschitzke is the only defensive rookie we can almost guarantee, meaning there won't be any on field.

17:00 - Three rookies on field is the structure that many coaches will be going with in the midfield, led by Tom Powell.

20:30 - Paul Hunter, Matt Flynn, Lloyd Meek and Josh Treacy all look likely to play in round one.

24:00 - We could be flush with rookie forwards.

29:00 - Roy is still seriously considering having a $170k player at R2.

33:00 - There are some issues with paying up for Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy.

37:30 - The Traders' on field rookie structure.

43:40 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

45:00 - Could Will Brodie be a good option?

48:10 - What are the current thoughts on Matt Rowell, the competition's most popular player?

52:00 - Could Dom Tyson be a smokie selection at a discount price?

58:00 - The pros and cons of Ben McEvoy or Toby Nankervis as a mid-priced ruck option.

1:01:00 - Sam Docherty or Caleb Daniel?

1:02:45 - Splitting Tim Taranto and Sam Walsh.

