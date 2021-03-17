The Saints celebrate a Paul Hunter (centre) goal in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

THERE’S not long left to get AFL Fantasy teams settled for the opening round, but with plenty of bargain basement players already given the nod, things are getting easier.

The Giants went early on selecting their No. 1 ruck with Matthew Flynn (RUC, $170,000) set to play his first game attending the first bounce. Lloyd Meek (RUC, $170,000) will do the same for the Dockers and SSP signing Paul Hunter (RUC, $170,000) will carry some the load for the Saints.

With three basement priced players named in the ruck, decisions need to be made about whether you can start one on your field.

On this special pre-round one podcast with The Traders, the boys catch up with two-time champion Selby Lee-Steere on his thoughts on starting a $170k player at R2.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run though the other debutants with Anthony Scott (MID/FWD, $170,000), Braeden Campbell (MID/FWD, $262,000), Errol Gulden (MID, $208,000) and James Jordon (MID, $170,000) as likely starters in their Fantasy Classic teams.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - The substitute is back. Some Fantasy implications are unknown.

3:30 - Giants were the first to announce a rookie with Matt Flynn making his debut on Sunday.

6:05 - A trio of Swan draftees will play.

9:15 - First teams of the year are in.

12:15 - How is Selby, coach of Moreira's Magic, feeling 24 hours out from the opening game.

15:30 - Don't pick Orazio Fantasia!

18:40 - Despite Selby wanting to set-and-forget in the rucks, he gives his answer on whether a $170k option at R2 is a possibility.

22:00 - Advice on going into a rolling lockout for round one.

24:15 - Calvin ranks Max Gawn as No.1 captain choice this week.

28:15 - Remember players will be locked when the game starts.

32:30 - Roy runs through his Rollin' 22 - the best 22 players for Fantasy this year.

